Stories Labels and Misconceptions

Whats your Story?Join Val and Dr Jeremy in this thought-provoking episode as they dive into the complexities of class identity in politics. With the recent changes in the UK government and the rise of politicians claiming to be "working class," they explore what that term really means in today's society.They discuss the disconnect between politicians and the public, the obsession with class labels, and the implications of privilege and opportunity. Val shares her perspective on the challenges faced by those from working-class backgrounds and the importance of representation in politics.The conversation also touches on the impact of socioeconomic status on aspirations, the role of nepotism, and the need for diverse voices in decision-making. As they reflect on current events, including the controversies surrounding political figures like Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch, Val and Jeremy question the authenticity of those in power and the policies that affect everyday lives.Tune in for an engaging discussion that challenges the status quo and encourages listeners to think critically about class, identity, and the future of politics in the UK.Email us: [email protected]
