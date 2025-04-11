About Stories Labels and Misconceptions

"Stories, Labels, and Misconceptions" is a podcast hosted by Val Barrett, a caregiver with over 25 years of experience, and psychologist Dr. Jeremy Anderson. The podcast shares personal narratives and explores solutions to the challenges faced by the NHS, social care, and public services. Weekly discussions feature insights from professionals and service users, offering diverse perspectives.Val and Dr. Jeremy delve into various topics that matter, from accessing services and living with lifelong conditions to navigating bureaucracy and much more…and fostering empathy in service delivery.Whether you're a professional in the field or someone directly impacted by these services, "Stories, Labels, and Misconceptions" is not just a podcast, it's a platform for YOUR voices that often go unheard.So pick up your phone, Contact us on WhatsApp at 07818 435578, press record, and tell YOUR story because no one can tell it like you—one story at a time. #SLMWhatsYourStory?Please take our survey so we can improve on our content and build a stronger connection with you. https://tinyurl.com/SLM1Survey/Your participation is greatly appreciated.Join us and tune in! New episodes are released every Tuesday.