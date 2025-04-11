Powered by RND
Stories Labels and Misconceptions
(36,319)(250,152)
Val Barrett & Dr Jeremy Anderson
"Stories, Labels, and Misconceptions" is a podcast hosted by Val Barrett, a caregiver with over 25 years of experience, and psychologist Dr. Jeremy Anderson. Th...
GovernmentNewsPoliticsHealth & WellnessMedicine

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • PPE to PIP: A Journey Through Benefit Reforms
    Whats your Story?In this episode of 'Stories, Labels, Misconceptions,' hosts Val Barrett and Dr Jeremy Anderson explore the various crises impacting the NHS and social care system. From the controversial handling of PPE expenditures to the discrepancies in MP expenses versus the meagre support for carers and benefit recipients, Val and Jeremy delve deep into the systemic inequalities that continue to widen. They discuss the flaws in government policies, and the portrayal of benefit recipients as 'scroungers,' and propose holistic solutions for more equitable social support systems. Join this thought-provoking discussion to gain insights into the multifaceted issues within social care and health services.PPE: Personal Protective Equipment is worn to minimize exposure to hazards that cause serious workplace injuries and illnesses. Healthcare workers, carers and care settings during COVID-19. Coronavirus PIP: Personal Independent Payment is a welfare benefit in the UK that is intended to help working-aged people 16 and over with extra costs of living with a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability. This benefit is NOT means tested.Email us: [email protected] Music: DynamicRap Lyrics: Hollyhood TayPodcast Produced & Edited: Val Barrett Please leave a Review Follow Us Get Involved Please take our survey to help us improve our content and strengthen our connection with you. Your participation is greatly appreciated. https://tinyurl.com/SLM1Survey/
    --------  
    42:27
  • Disconnect in Politics: Understanding Class and Opportunity in the UK
    Whats your Story?Join Val and Dr Jeremy in this thought-provoking episode as they dive into the complexities of class identity in politics. With the recent changes in the UK government and the rise of politicians claiming to be "working class," they explore what that term really means in today's society.They discuss the disconnect between politicians and the public, the obsession with class labels, and the implications of privilege and opportunity. Val shares her perspective on the challenges faced by those from working-class backgrounds and the importance of representation in politics.The conversation also touches on the impact of socioeconomic status on aspirations, the role of nepotism, and the need for diverse voices in decision-making. As they reflect on current events, including the controversies surrounding political figures like Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch, Val and Jeremy question the authenticity of those in power and the policies that affect everyday lives.Tune in for an engaging discussion that challenges the status quo and encourages listeners to think critically about class, identity, and the future of politics in the UK.Email us: [email protected] Music: DynamicRap Lyrics: Hollyhood TayPodcast Produced & Edited: Val Barrett Please leave a Review Follow Us Get Involved Please take our survey to help us improve our content and strengthen our connection with you. Your participation is greatly appreciated. https://tinyurl.com/SLM1Survey/
    --------  
    34:54
  • Busting Myths: Disabilities, Bionic Solutions & HRT Realities
    Whats your Story? In this episode of 'Stories, Labels, and Misconceptions,' co-hosts Val Barrett and Dr Jeremy Anderson delve into the NHS's evolving dynamics and its impact on community healthcare services including innovative Sickle Cell Service initiatives. They discuss the challenges and misconceptions surrounding men's health, particularly focusing on the increasing demand for penile prosthetics. The conversation transitions to women's health, with an in-depth discussion of menopause and the struggles with HRT shortages. Throughout, the hosts tackle everyday challenges faced by those with hidden disabilities, highlighting societal misconceptions and personal experiences. Join Val and Jeremy as they navigate these pressing issues with humour and heartfelt conversations.https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/menopause/https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/33871749/nhs-bionic-penis-operations/Email us: [email protected] Music: DynamicRap Lyrics: Hollyhood TayPodcast Produced & Edited: Val Barrett Please leave a Review Follow Us Get Involved Please take our survey to help us improve our content and strengthen our connection with you. Your participation is greatly appreciated. https://tinyurl.com/SLM1Survey/
    --------  
    43:12
  • Reforming NHS England & Awaabs Law: A Story of Accountability
    Whats your Story?In this episode of Stories, Labels, and Misconceptions, hosts Val Barrett and Dr Jeremy Anderson discuss the latest updates on Arab Isaac's case, including the implementation of Awaab's  Law in October 2025. The law will require social housing providers to address damp and mould hazards promptly. The hosts also delve into the government’s decision to abolish NHS England and merge it with the Department of Health and Social Care, aiming to increase accountability and reduce waiting times. Tune in for an in-depth conversation on these critical health and social care. issues.https://www.england.nhs.uk/https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-of-health-and-social-carehttps://www.housing.org.uk/resources/awaabs-law/Email us: [email protected] Music: DynamicRap Lyrics: Hollyhood TayPodcast Produced & Edited: Val Barrett Please leave a Review Follow Us Get Involved Please take our survey to help us improve our content and strengthen our connection with you. Your participation is greatly appreciated. https://tinyurl.com/SLM1Survey/
    --------  
    42:10
  • Housing & Health: Part 2- The Hidden Dangers of Mould
    Whats your Story?In this episode of 'Stories, Labels, and Misconceptions,' hosts Val Barrett and Dr. Jeremy Anderson explore the tragic case of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died from exposure to mould in his home. The discussion delves into the failings of housing associations, the UK's housing and safety rating systems, and the broader implications for the NHS and social care. The episode examines the responsibilities of housing providers, the challenges faced by families in unsafe housing conditions, and the need for systemic reform to prevent further tragedies. Additionally, the hosts share personal anecdotes and discuss the importance of prioritising public health and safety in housing policiesEmail us: [email protected] Music: DynamicRap Lyrics: Hollyhood TayPodcast Produced & Edited: Val Barrett Please leave a Review Follow Us Get Involved Please take our survey to help us improve our content and strengthen our connection with you. Your participation is greatly appreciated. https://tinyurl.com/SLM1Survey/
    --------  
    29:29

About Stories Labels and Misconceptions

"Stories, Labels, and Misconceptions" is a podcast hosted by Val Barrett, a caregiver with over 25 years of experience, and psychologist Dr. Jeremy Anderson. The podcast shares personal narratives and explores solutions to the challenges faced by the NHS, social care, and public services. Weekly discussions feature insights from professionals and service users, offering diverse perspectives.Val and Dr. Jeremy delve into various topics that matter, from accessing services and living with lifelong conditions to navigating bureaucracy and much more…and fostering empathy in service delivery.Whether you're a professional in the field or someone directly impacted by these services, "Stories, Labels, and Misconceptions" is not just a podcast, it's a platform for YOUR voices that often go unheard.So pick up your phone, Contact us on WhatsApp at 07818 435578, press record, and tell YOUR story because no one can tell it like you—one story at a time. #SLMWhatsYourStory?Please take our survey  so we can improve on our content and build a stronger connection with you.  https://tinyurl.com/SLM1Survey/Your participation is greatly appreciated.Join us and tune in! New episodes are released every Tuesday. 
