“Standing Tall” with Mayor Catherine S. Read, Fairfax City, VA

She describes herself as small in stature, but Mayor Catherine Read's vision for Fairfax City is anything but. In this episode, she shares her unexpected last-minute journey to the mayor's office and how her perspective and presence shape her leadership. From preserving community spirit to fostering growth and inclusivity, Mayor Read discusses the values driving transformation in Fairfax and the importance of regional collaboration. Tune in to hear how she balances big-picture goals with the daily realities of local governance.