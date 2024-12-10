"Responsive at Every Level” with Matt Letourneau, Loudoun County Board of Supervisors
Supervisor Matt Letourneau offers insights from over a decade of public service as the Dulles District representative on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. He discusses navigating rapid growth in one of the nation's fastest-developing counties, addressing fiscal challenges in regional transit, and fostering connection and responsiveness—whether meeting constituent needs or solving broader community challenges. Letourneau also reflects on balancing the demands of leadership with family life as a husband and father of four. Sponsored by RELI, the Regional Elected Leaders Initiative of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. LINKS Ask a Question or Leave a Comment: 602-688-2724 Send us a Note: [email protected] Apply to Be a Podcast Guest: Click Here Follow Matt Lehrman on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedInProduced by Social Prosperity Partners
39:16
"The Weight of Doing Right" with Council Member Jim Torgeson, Town of Gilbert AZ
First, we briefly reconnect with Dr. Apryl Steele, president and CEO of the Dumb Friends League, for an update on her organization's groundbreaking ballot initiative to address Colorado's veterinary care shortage, following our September 3rd interview. Next, Council Member Jim Torgeson of Gilbert, Arizona, a dyed-in-the-wool conservative, reflects on his agonizing decision to support a local tax increase—a choice that challenged his deeply held principles. Torgeson shares his internal struggle to balance the expectations of his constituents, the community's long-term needs, and his own values, offering a candid and thought-provoking perspective on the complexities of ethical leadership.
37:55
"Transforming Lives Through Community Partnership" Otis White's Interview with Kathy Swahn
This episode is a republication of Otis White's Civic Strategies podcast interview with Kathy Swahn, Executive Director of The Drake House in Roswell, Georgia. Kathy shares the inspiring story of how a Leadership North Fulton class project grew into a lifeline for homeless mothers and their children. Discover how The Drake House provides critical services to families in crisis, the power of partnerships between civic, corporate, and faith communities, and the innovative fundraising efforts that sustain their mission. Kathy's insights highlight the profound impact of local leadership and collaboration in addressing urgent community needs.
18:04
“From Expertise to Engagement” with Mayor Lisa Craig, Lodi, CA
Mayor Lisa Craig of Lodi, California, shares her journey from historic preservation expert to elected leader, offering a unique perspective on the distinction between serving as professional staff and engaging a community to build consensus. With a background in revitalizing historic neighborhoods and cities, she now applies that expertise to Lodi's growth, downtown revitalization, and clean energy initiatives. In this conversation, Mayor Craig discusses how her work in preservation shaped her approach to governance, emphasizing the importance of wisdom, collaboration, and community-driven leadership.
36:14
“Standing Tall” with Mayor Catherine S. Read, Fairfax City, VA
She describes herself as small in stature, but Mayor Catherine Read's vision for Fairfax City is anything but. In this episode, she shares her unexpected last-minute journey to the mayor's office and how her perspective and presence shape her leadership. From preserving community spirit to fostering growth and inclusivity, Mayor Read discusses the values driving transformation in Fairfax and the importance of regional collaboration. Tune in to hear how she balances big-picture goals with the daily realities of local governance.
Join host Matt Lehrman for a weekly podcast from Social Prosperity Partners that examines the qualities of community leadership and the many paths and forms it can take. Our goal is to offer inspiration and practical guidance for listeners striving to make a difference in their own communities.