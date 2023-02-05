Podcast about U.S. military Civil Affairs, European CIMIC, current events, and the work of partners around the globe. Sponsored by the Civil Affairs Association... More
Available Episodes
127: Josh Bedingfield on Shadow Governments, Part I
Today we welcome Josh Bedding-field,
who is studying at the Army's School of Advanced Military Studies or SAMS
I brought Josh in today to talk about his upcoming paper,
The Value Proposition of Shadow Governments in Resistance Operations
Which should be out this summer.
Josh will give us a preview of his findings and discuss how they are applied.
This is part one of two, which will be out next week
So, let's get started
Why civil resistance works: https://g.co/kgs/1LMQzM
Waiting for dignity, legitimacy, and authority in Afghanistan: https://g.co/kgs/6v8Vfp
Rights as weapons: https://press.princeton.edu/books/hardcover/9780691166049/rights-as-weapons
SAMS podcast, The Operational Arch: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-operational-arch
The One CA Podcast is a production of the Civil Affairs Association.
We are here to inspire anyone interested in working on-ground diplomacy to forward U.S. foreign policy.
We bring in people who are current or former military, diplomats, development officers, and field agents to discuss their experiences and recommendations for working the "last three feet" of foreign relations.
If you or someone you know would like to come on the show, or guest host, contact us at [email protected]
The Civil Affairs Association website: https://www.civilaffairsassoc.org
Music: Special Thanks to Wagram Music, Dokidoki éditions for the Rouge Rouge Music Ensemble, found on the Ce soir, après dîner album
5/9/2023
30:14
126 Juan Quiroz on CA leading in Competition
Welcome to the One CA Podcast.
Today we have Juan Quiroz from the Civil Affairs capabilities integration and development office. Juan discusses his paper, "The oblique approach to irregular warfare: Civil Affairs as the main effort in strategic competition."
Article: https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/art/oblique-approach-irregular-warfare-civil-affairs-main-effort-strategic-competition
LI profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/juan-q-457a8853/
5/2/2023
18:19
125 Chris Hyslop: The Peace Corps
Today we bring Chris Hyslop, the Executive Director of the Montana World Affairs Council, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering global awareness and understanding in Montana’s classrooms and communities.
On the show, Chris talks about his experience in the United States Peace Corps and NGO work around the world.
LI profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-hyslop-a438b7/
The Montana World Affairs Council: montanaworldaffairs.org
Video on the United States Peace Corps: https://youtu.be/xAJHr_Ce6po
4/25/2023
29:59
124: Special episode. Jordan Harbinger interviews H.R. McMaster on his book ”Battlegrounds”
This week we pull a past episode from the Jordan Harbinger Show with H.R. McMaster.
One CA will continue bringing new content every two weeks, then use the other weeks to bring in shows from our vaults, partners, and special extended interviews.
4/18/2023
1:09:18
123 Part II 38G: Agriculture and foreign policy
Today we have Gustavo Ferreira, an agricultural economist for USDA and the Civil Affairs 38G program. Gustavo continues the discussion on agriculture's impacts on foreign policy.
LI profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gustavo-ferreira-71825729/
