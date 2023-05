127: Josh Bedingfield on Shadow Governments, Part I

Today we welcome Josh Bedding-field, who is studying at the Army's School of Advanced Military Studies or SAMS I brought Josh in today to talk about his upcoming paper, The Value Proposition of Shadow Governments in Resistance Operations Which should be out this summer. Josh will give us a preview of his findings and discuss how they are applied. This is part one of two, which will be out next week So, let's get started Why civil resistance works: https://g.co/kgs/1LMQzM Waiting for dignity, legitimacy, and authority in Afghanistan: https://g.co/kgs/6v8Vfp Rights as weapons: https://press.princeton.edu/books/hardcover/9780691166049/rights-as-weapons SAMS podcast, The Operational Arch: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-operational-arch