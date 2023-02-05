Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast about U.S. military Civil Affairs, European CIMIC, current events, and the work of partners around the globe. Sponsored by the Civil Affairs Association
Government

  • 127: Josh Bedingfield on Shadow Governments, Part I
    Today we welcome Josh Bedding-field,  who is studying at the Army's School of Advanced Military Studies or SAMS I brought Josh in today to talk about his upcoming paper,  The Value Proposition of Shadow Governments in Resistance Operations Which should be out this summer.  Josh will give us a preview of his findings and discuss how they are applied. This is part one of two, which will be out next week  So, let's get started  Why civil resistance works: https://g.co/kgs/1LMQzM Waiting for dignity, legitimacy, and authority in Afghanistan: https://g.co/kgs/6v8Vfp Rights as weapons: https://press.princeton.edu/books/hardcover/9780691166049/rights-as-weapons SAMS podcast, The Operational Arch: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-operational-arch The One CA Podcast is a production of the Civil Affairs Association.  We are here to inspire anyone interested in working on-ground diplomacy to forward U.S. foreign policy.  We bring in people who are current or former military, diplomats, development officers, and field agents to discuss their experiences and recommendations for working the "last three feet" of foreign relations. If you or someone you know would like to come on the show, or guest host, contact us at [email protected] The Civil Affairs Association website: https://www.civilaffairsassoc.org Music: Special Thanks to  Wagram Music, Dokidoki éditions for the Rouge Rouge Music Ensemble, found on the Ce soir, après dîner album
    5/9/2023
    30:14
  • 126 Juan Quiroz on CA leading in Competition
    Welcome to the One CA Podcast. Today we have Juan Quiroz from the Civil Affairs capabilities integration and development office. Juan discusses his paper, "The oblique approach to irregular warfare: Civil Affairs as the main effort in strategic competition."  Article: https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/art/oblique-approach-irregular-warfare-civil-affairs-main-effort-strategic-competition  LI profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/juan-q-457a8853/ The One CA Podcast is a production of the Civil Affairs Association.  We are here to inspire anyone interested in working on-ground diplomacy to forward U.S. foreign policy.  We bring in people who are current or former military, diplomats, development officers, and field agents to discuss their experiences and recommendations for working the "last three feet" of foreign relations. If you or someone you know would like to come on the show, or guest host, contact us at [email protected] The Civil Affairs Association website: https://www.civilaffairsassoc.org Also, thank you to Pilskills Chefhane for the music.  You can find him @PilskillsChefhain or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgl9ZsT3jKs at 4:10:00
    5/2/2023
    18:19
  • 125 Chris Hyslop: The Peace Corps
    Welcome to the One CA Podcast. Today we bring Chris Hyslop, the Executive Director of the Montana World Affairs Council, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering global awareness and understanding in Montana’s classrooms and communities. On the show, Chris talks about his experience in the United States Peace Corps and NGO work around the world.  LI profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-hyslop-a438b7/ The Montana World Affairs Council: montanaworldaffairs.org Video on the United States Peace Corps: https://youtu.be/xAJHr_Ce6po One Podcast aims to inspire people interested in working on-ground to forward U.S. foreign policy.  We bring in people who are current or former military, diplomats, development officers, and field agents to discuss their experiences and recommendations for working the "last three feet" of foreign relations. ​Have a story to tell? Email us to either speak or guest-host at: [email protected] One CA Podcast is a product of the Civil Affairs Association: https://www.civilaffairsassoc.org/  Special thanks to Jordan Harbinger for sharing episodes from his show. He also has a free course on professional networking that is terrific. Check him out at the Jordan Harbinger Show: https://www.jordanharbinger.com/  Also, thank you to Pilskills Chefhane for the music.  You can find him @PilskillsChefhain or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgl9ZsT3jKs at 3:30:00
    4/25/2023
    29:59
  • 124: Special episode. Jordan Harbinger interviews H.R. McMaster on his book ”Battlegrounds”
    Welcome to the One CA Podcast. This week we pull a past episode from the Jordan Harbinger Show with H.R. McMaster.  One CA will continue bringing new content every two weeks, then use the other weeks to bring in shows from our vaults, partners, and special extended interviews.  One Podcast aims to inspire people interested in working on-ground to forward U.S. foreign policy.  We bring in people who are current or former military, diplomats, development officers, and field agents to discuss their experiences and recommendations for working the "last three feet" of foreign relations. ​Have a story to tell? Email us to either speak or guest-host at: [email protected] One CA Podcast is a product of the Civil Affairs Association: https://www.civilaffairsassoc.org/  Special thanks to Jordan Harbinger for sharing episodes from his show. He also has a free course on professional networking that is terrific. Check him out at the Jordan Harbinger Show: https://www.jordanharbinger.com/  Also, thank you to Pilskills Chefhane for the music.  You can find him @PilskillsChefhain or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgl9ZsT3jKs at 4:04:50 
    4/18/2023
    1:09:18
  • 123 Part II 38G: Agriculture and foreign policy
    Welcome to the One CA Podcast. Today we have Gustavo Ferreira, an agricultural economist for USDA and the Civil Affairs 38G program. Gustavo continues the discussion on agriculture's impacts on foreign policy.  LI profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gustavo-ferreira-71825729/ One CA brings in people who are current or former military, diplomats, development officers, and field agents to discuss their experiences working the "last three feet" of foreign relations. Our goal is to inspire anyone interested in working on-ground to forward U.S. foreign policy. To contact the show: One CA Podcast email: [email protected] One CA Podcast webpage: https://www.civilaffairsassoc.org/podcast Civil Affairs Association: https://www.civilaffairsassoc.org/ The One CA Podcast is a production of the Civil Affairs Association.  If you or someone you know would like to come on the show, or guest host, contact us at [email protected] Music: Special thanks to Joe Leytrick. Prod. Riddiman for the beats. Found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEiZiMzKRvk 
    4/11/2023
    29:19

About One CA

Podcast about U.S. military Civil Affairs, European CIMIC, current events, and the work of partners around the globe. Sponsored by the Civil Affairs Association.
