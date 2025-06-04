President Trump lashed out at the Federalist Society and Leonard Leo last week. We discuss what is behind the attack, how the administration may try to reshape the judiciary, and how Congress could get involved. Get full access to Executive Functions at executivefunctions.substack.com/subscribe
--------
21:39
The Supreme Court’s Important Decision on Presidential Removal
The Supreme Court issued a consequential decision yesterday staying two district court rulings that had blocked President Trump from firing board members of executive agencies. We discuss the decision, what it means for Humphrey's Executor, and other potential short- and long-term consequences.
--------
22:50
The Birthright Citizenship Argument
We discuss the oral argument in the birthright citizenship case and dive into Jack's post analyzing Solicitor General Sauer's concessions that the Supreme Court has the authority to issue "binding precedent nationwide."
--------
29:20
The Anatomy of a Habeas Troll
We discuss Jack's post on the administration's habeas trial balloons, the legal issues and possible strategic aims underlying the comments, and how it all fits into the administration's larger program of attack on the courts.
--------
21:41
Corruption in Trump 2.0
We discuss reports of extensive corrupt conduct in the administration, the innovations that facilitated the corruption, the reasons for the muted public reaction, what might generate a stronger reaction, reform possibilities, and more.