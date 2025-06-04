Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentExecutive Functions Chat
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Executive Functions Chat
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Executive Functions Chat

Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith
GovernmentNewsPolitics
Executive Functions Chat
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • Trumpifying Federal Courts
    President Trump lashed out at the Federalist Society and Leonard Leo last week. We discuss what is behind the attack, how the administration may try to reshape the judiciary, and how Congress could get involved. Get full access to Executive Functions at executivefunctions.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    21:39
  • The Supreme Court’s Important Decision on Presidential Removal
    The Supreme Court issued a consequential decision yesterday staying two district court rulings that had blocked President Trump from firing board members of executive agencies. We discuss the decision, what it means for Humphrey’s Executor, and other potential short- and long-term consequences. Get full access to Executive Functions at executivefunctions.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    22:50
  • The Birthright Citizenship Argument
    We discuss the oral argument in the birthright citizenship case and dive into Jack’s post analyzing Solicitor General Sauer’s concessions that the Supreme Court has the authority to issue “binding precedent nationwide.”Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to Executive Functions. Get full access to Executive Functions at executivefunctions.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    29:20
  • The Anatomy of a Habeas Troll
    We discuss Jack’s post on the administration’s habeas trial balloons, the legal issues and possible strategic aims underlying the comments, and how it all fits into the administration’s larger program of attack on the courts. Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to Executive Functions. Get full access to Executive Functions at executivefunctions.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    21:41
  • Corruption in Trump 2.0
    We discuss reports of extensive corrupt conduct in the administration, the innovations that facilitated the corruption, the reasons for the muted public reaction, what might generate a stronger reaction, reform possibilities, and more.Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to Executive Functions. Get full access to Executive Functions at executivefunctions.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    22:15

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Executive Functions Chat

Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith discuss news about the presidency. executivefunctions.substack.com
Podcast website
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Listen to Executive Functions Chat, Anne Hidalgo - Paris en Commun and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 7:03:15 PM