Inside Pima County with Rex Scott

Welcome to the first episode of Inside Pima County with Supervisor Rex Scott. Supervisor Rex Scott is joined by Nicole Scott (no relation!), Director of the Pima Early Education Program Scholarships, better known as PEEPs, for a conversation about why early childhood education matters, how this scholarship program began, and what it’s doing for families across Pima County.Nicole shares the origins of PEEPS, tracing it back to the failed Strong Start Tucson ballot initiative and the community coalition that formed afterward, Preschool Promise, made up of early childhood advocates and business leaders committed to reducing barriers to high-quality preschool access.Pima County committed to $10 million to fund scholarships for low-income children, noting the average preschool cost was about $800/month per child (and higher today). The program launched with federal pandemic relief funding and transitioned to a sustainable local funding approach enabled by state legislative action.The episode also highlights how PEEPS expands both access and capacity—getting children into quality preschool “seats,” while also creating more high-quality seats countywide. Nicole describes the partnership with United Way and its Accelerate Quality program, which helps providers increase quality and grow capacity. PEEPS serves about 1,500 children per year and has supported roughly 5,000 children since launch, while Accelerate Quality has worked with 70+ providers, impacting 2,000+ children.Listeners will also learn how K–12 school districts play a key role by hosting preschool classrooms on campuses—growing from 9 classes to 30+—and how Pima County works with First Things First to reach nearly 200 providers across private, nonprofit, and home-based settings through Arizona’s mixed-delivery system.The conversation closes with a look ahead: PEEPS currently meets about 41% of the region’s need, and Pima County is working with community partners and employers to grow support, space, and awareness. Supervisor Scott connects PEEPS to the broader Prosperity Initiative, a regional policy framework focused on reducing intergenerational poverty by recognizing that families thrive when childcare and early learning are accessible, stable, and high-quality.Guest: Nicole Scott, Director, Pima Early Education Program Scholarships (PEEPS)Host: Rex Scott, Pima County Supervisor, District 1Inside Pima County with Supervisor Rex Scott is an informational podcast produced by the Pima County District 1 Office to help residents better understand county programs, services, and initiatives.