India appears to be in the middle of a naval shipbuilding boom. Destroyers, frigates, submarines, anti-submarine vessels and support ships are entering service with striking regularity.



But commissioning ceremonies tell us what India decided to build years ago. They do not necessarily tell us what is being ordered for the 2030s and 2040s.



In this season finale episode of In Our Defence, host Dev Goswami and national security expert Sandeep Unnithan examine how the Indian Navy became unusually capable of designing, integrating and supervising the construction of its own warships. The two decode the Navy's alphabet soup of Project 15B, Project 17A, Project 75I, Project 76 and the proposed next-generation programmes.



The two also ask whether India risks losing the continuous production rhythm required to build complex destroyers, frigates and submarines. Smaller vessels may keep shipyards occupied, but can they preserve the skills and supply chains needed for the next generation of frontline combatants?



And finally, the two get to the larger strategic argument: what kind of Navy does India actually want?



Should it focus on controlling the waters close to home, dominate key parts of the Indian Ocean, operate from Africa to Southeast Asia, or develop a more expeditionary force? Does India need a third aircraft carrier or would submarines, escorts, maritime aircraft and unmanned systems provide greater value?



Because before India decides which ships to build, it must decide what it expects its Navy to do.



Tune in!



Produced by Taniya Dutta



Sound mixed by Aman Pal