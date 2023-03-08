Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
In Our Defence

Podcast In Our Defence
In Our Defence

India Today Podcasts
There are boundary disputes and then there are outright wars. Hot and cold. Diplomatic and military. This podcast will dissect all that's mean and subtle about ...
Government
Available Episodes

  Are Hate Crimes Terror Attacks? | In Our Defence, Ep 70
    Earlier this week, communal violence erupted in Haryana, spreading to Gurugram and other areas with reports of vandalism. The clashes in Nuh during a religious procession resulted in six deaths. The violence allegedly stemmed from rumors that a cow vigilante, Monu Manesar, involved in previous killings in Bhiwani, would attend the procession. However, as reported, Manesar did not show up at the event and claimed that he has nothing to do with the violence or the killings. Another distressing incident involved an RPF constable who shot and killed four people, including his senior officer and three Muslim passengers, on the Mumbai-bound Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express near Palghar railway station. The constable, Chetan Kumar, was later arrested by the Government Railway Police, GRP. These incidents raise concerns about India's internal security mechanism. The lack of police presence during the Haryana clash raises questions about the administration's preparedness and response. Why was the police not present during the Haryana clash? Is it unrealistic to even expect unbiased policing during such violent times? Why did the administration fail to prevent the planned violence from unfolding? Dev Goswami and "Def Savvy," Abhishek Bhalla, delve into the role of the police in internal security and why it often comes under scrutiny. Also, the RPF incident prompts questions about provisions to handle 'mentally challenged' officers and why such an officer was allowed on duty, if that's the case. And do such hate crimes qualify as terror attacks? Listen in! Produced by Anna Priyadarshini Sound mix by Sachin Dwivedi
    8/3/2023
    42:43
  Manipur Going Down Path of a Civil War? | In Our Defence, Ep 69
    For close to three months now Manipur has been burning. Unfortunately, it was a viral video that sparked outrage across India. The video depicted several men parading and assaulting two Kuki women, sparking widespread condemnation. But what specific factors led to both state and centre administration's failure to contain the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kukis? Why did it require a viral video to trigger outrage and media attention to the crisis? And how do internet shutdowns in Manipur and India contribute to concealing the extent of crimes and brutalities? Is the situation in Manipur so severe that it can only be classified as a civil war now? Dev Goswami and "Def Savvy," Abhishek Bhalla discuss! Listen in! Produced by Anna Priyadarshini Sound mix by Sachin Dwivedi
    7/27/2023
    56:14
  Lover or Spy? Unravelling the Seema Haider Story | In Our Defence, Ep 68
    In this captivating landscape, a complex web of questions surrounds the tale of Pakistani citizen Seema Haider and her partner Sachin Meena. Could their relationship be an authentic love story, or is Seema concealing a covert life as a spy? And this is what has been dominating the mainstream media space for weeks now! Theories abound, but the undeniable truth is that Seema's entry into India was "illegal," raising concerns about internal security. The involvement of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police only adds to the intrigue. One crucial aspect that raises eyebrows is Seema's connection to the Pakistani Army. Her uncle and brother's involvement with the military raises the possibility of her association with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. However, the love story's origins are intriguing—Seema and Sachin met while playing the online game PUBG. In a gripping episode, renowned crime reporter and India Today's managing editor of Crime Tak & Crime Aaj Tak, Shams Tahir Khan, joins host Dev Goswami and "Def Savvy," Abhishek Bhalla, to shed light on Seema's ordeal and her link to Balochistan. Khan highlights certain aspects of Seema's behavior, linguistic proficiency, that have attracted scrutiny. But this is not a first, as Shams recounts the case of another Pakistani girl, named Iqra, who had met 25-year-old Mulayam Singh Yadav via an online Ludo game. She was, however, sent back to Pakistan by the Indian government. So, what makes Shams firmly believe that she is not a spy? Join the discussion as we attempt to unravel the truth behind this captivating saga. Listen in! Produced by Anna Priyadarshini Sound mix by Sachin Dwivedi
    7/20/2023
    1:01:55
  Rafale Boost For the Indian Navy? | In Our Defence, Ep 67
    The Indian Defense Ministry has recently approved plans to procure 26 Rafale fighter aircraft and three Scorpene class conventional submarines for the Indian Navy from France. In this episode, host Dev Goswami and "Def Savvy" Abhishek Bhalla delve into the significance of this deal and its implications for the concerned countries. "India's defense acquisitions are entering an exciting phase, particularly after the recent predator drones deal with the US. Now, India is eagerly looking forward to finalizing a deal with France," Abhishek says. Of particular interest is the inclusion of 3-4 Rafale jets in the Bastille Day parade. These Indian Rafale jets have arrived in France, where they will participate in the Bastille Day flypast over the iconic Champs Elysees in Paris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the guest of honor at this event. The hosts also explore the concept of a government-to-government deal and highlight its distinctive features compared to conventional deals. They shed light on the pressing need for new fighter jets for the Indian Air Force, emphasizing the current shortage in the fleet. They also touch upon the reasons behind the urgency for acquiring new fighter jets for the Indian Navy. The hosts examine the challenges involved in developing fighter jets for naval purposes, considering their unique requirements. Listen in! Produced by Anna Priyadarshini Sound mix by Kapil Dev Singh
    7/13/2023
    40:10
  Predator Drones Coming to India: Why It's A Big Deal | In Our Defence, Ep 66
    During the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US from June 21 to 24, India successfully finalized a significant government-to-government deal with the United States. The agreement involves the procurement of 31 Predator drones, amounting to a value exceeding USD 4 billion. In this episode, host Dev Goswami and "Def Savvy" Abhishek Bhalla, discuss why this is a big deal and what are its implications for the respective countries involved. Abhishek Bhalla emphasizes the magnitude of this acquisition by comparing it to the procurement of a fighter jet deal. The purchase of advanced drones carries immense strategic importance for both nations. The conversation delves into the underlying strategic interests associated with the deal. Abhishek emphasized that these agreements extend beyond the current leadership of Presidents Biden and Modi; they lay the groundwork for future political administrations as well. Similar precedent was established through a template set with Russia in previous years. The duo expands on the potential of such a deal, discussing how the enhanced surveillance capabilities offered by the drones could revolutionize warfare. Abhishek offers the intriguing possibility of conducting surgical strikes without risking the lives of soldiers, thanks to the extended reach of surveillance these drones provide. The discussion also explores the curiosity surrounding the greater insistence of the United States on finalizing this deal, despite India's expressed interest. It is intriguing to ponder why the US attaches more urgency to the agreement. Listen in! Produced by Anna Priyadarshini Sound mix by Kapil Dev Singh
    7/6/2023
    43:37

More Government podcasts

About In Our Defence

There are boundary disputes and then there are outright wars. Hot and cold. Diplomatic and military. This podcast will dissect all that's mean and subtle about the defence of our nations A weekly podcast where our host Dev Goswami is joined by India Today TV's editor Abhishek Bhalla to discuss on defence policy issues.
In Our Defence

