Are Hate Crimes Terror Attacks? | In Our Defence, Ep 70

Earlier this week, communal violence erupted in Haryana, spreading to Gurugram and other areas with reports of vandalism. The clashes in Nuh during a religious procession resulted in six deaths. The violence allegedly stemmed from rumors that a cow vigilante, Monu Manesar, involved in previous killings in Bhiwani, would attend the procession. However, as reported, Manesar did not show up at the event and claimed that he has nothing to do with the violence or the killings. Another distressing incident involved an RPF constable who shot and killed four people, including his senior officer and three Muslim passengers, on the Mumbai-bound Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express near Palghar railway station. The constable, Chetan Kumar, was later arrested by the Government Railway Police, GRP. These incidents raise concerns about India's internal security mechanism. The lack of police presence during the Haryana clash raises questions about the administration's preparedness and response. Why was the police not present during the Haryana clash? Is it unrealistic to even expect unbiased policing during such violent times? Why did the administration fail to prevent the planned violence from unfolding? Dev Goswami and "Def Savvy," Abhishek Bhalla, delve into the role of the police in internal security and why it often comes under scrutiny. Also, the RPF incident prompts questions about provisions to handle 'mentally challenged' officers and why such an officer was allowed on duty, if that's the case. And do such hate crimes qualify as terror attacks? Listen in! Produced by Anna Priyadarshini Sound mix by Sachin Dwivedi