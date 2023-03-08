Lover or Spy? Unravelling the Seema Haider Story | In Our Defence, Ep 68
In this captivating landscape, a complex web of questions surrounds the tale of Pakistani citizen Seema Haider and her partner Sachin Meena. Could their relationship be an authentic love story, or is Seema concealing a covert life as a spy? And this is what has been dominating the mainstream media space for weeks now! Theories abound, but the undeniable truth is that Seema's entry into India was "illegal," raising concerns about internal security. The involvement of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police only adds to the intrigue. One crucial aspect that raises eyebrows is Seema's connection to the Pakistani Army. Her uncle and brother's involvement with the military raises the possibility of her association with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. However, the love story's origins are intriguing—Seema and Sachin met while playing the online game PUBG. In a gripping episode, renowned crime reporter and India Today’s managing editor of Crime Tak & Crime Aaj Tak, Shams Tahir Khan, joins host Dev Goswami and "Def Savvy," Abhishek Bhalla, to shed light on Seema's ordeal and her link to Balochistan. Khan highlights certain aspects of Seema's behavior, linguistic proficiency, that have attracted scrutiny. But this is not a first, as Shams recounts the case of another Pakistani girl, named Iqra, who had met 25-year-old Mulayam Singh Yadav via an online Ludo game. She was, however, sent back to Pakistan by the Indian government. So, what makes Shams firmly believe that she is not a spy? Join the discussion as we attempt to unravel the truth behind this captivating saga. Listen in! Produced by Anna Priyadarshini Sound mix by Sachin Dwivedi