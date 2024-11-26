The situation in Israel - Lebanon

Janes analysts Elliot Chapman and Suraj Ganesan join Harry Kemsley to share their insight and analysis on the situation that has escalated in Israel and Lebanon. They explore the impact of the conflict on Israel and Hizbullah resources and the geopolitical and strategic implications emerging from the displacement of civilians.Elliot and Suraj also explore how open-source intelligence accelerates their understanding of the situation and the tradecraft they follow to verify and validate these sources.