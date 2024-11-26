Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTechnologyThe World of Intelligence
Listen to The World of Intelligence in the App
Listen to The World of Intelligence in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The World of Intelligence

Podcast The World of Intelligence
Janes
Janes delivers validated open-source defence intelligence across four core capability areas threat, equipment, defence industry and country that are aligned wit...
More
TechnologyGovernmentNewsTech News

Available Episodes

5 of 114
  • Is it time to redefine OSINT? - part two
    In the second part of this podcast Joseph Hatfield PhD and David Gioe PhD continue to explore the challenge of defining open-source intelligence (OSINT), why it should be considered a fundamental form of intelligence and why now might be the right time to redefine OSINT.
    --------  
    27:13
  • Is it time to redefine OSINT? - Part one
    Joseph Hatfield PhD and David Gioe PhD join Harry and Sean to discuss the challenge of defining open-source intelligence alongside other intelligence disciplines and why now might be the right time to redefine OSINT.
    --------  
    49:05
  • North Korea - The hardest OSINT environment?
    Rachel Minyoung Lee, Senior Fellow for the Stimson Center’s Korea Program and 38 North and Cristina Varriale, Janes lead analyst - APAC join Harry Kemsley and Sean Corbett to explore the closed environment of North Korea, its changing strategic allegiances and what the reported deployment of North Korea troops to Russia means for global stability.
    --------  
    45:53
  • The situation in Israel - Lebanon part two
    With the situation in Israel and Lebanon continuing to evolve, Janes analysts Elliot Chapman and Suraj Ganesan return to join Harry Kemsley and Sean Corbett to provide an update on the situation on the ground and the strategic implications of the conflict for regional security.
    --------  
    36:30
  • The situation in Israel - Lebanon
    Janes analysts Elliot Chapman and Suraj Ganesan join Harry Kemsley to share their insight and analysis on the situation that has escalated in Israel and Lebanon. They explore the impact of the conflict on Israel and Hizbullah resources and the geopolitical and strategic implications emerging from the displacement of civilians.Elliot and Suraj also explore how open-source intelligence accelerates their understanding of the situation and the tradecraft they follow to verify and validate these sources.
    --------  
    43:22

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About The World of Intelligence

Janes delivers validated open-source defence intelligence across four core capability areas threat, equipment, defence industry and country that are aligned with workflows across the defence industry, national security and government.
Podcast website

Listen to The World of Intelligence, All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The World of Intelligence: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 4:00:07 AM