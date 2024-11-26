In the second part of this podcast Joseph Hatfield PhD and David Gioe PhD continue to explore the challenge of defining open-source intelligence (OSINT), why it should be considered a fundamental form of intelligence and why now might be the right time to redefine OSINT.
27:13
Is it time to redefine OSINT? - Part one
Joseph Hatfield PhD and David Gioe PhD join Harry and Sean to discuss the challenge of defining open-source intelligence alongside other intelligence disciplines and why now might be the right time to redefine OSINT.
49:05
North Korea - The hardest OSINT environment?
Rachel Minyoung Lee, Senior Fellow for the Stimson Center’s Korea Program and 38 North and Cristina Varriale, Janes lead analyst - APAC join Harry Kemsley and Sean Corbett to explore the closed environment of North Korea, its changing strategic allegiances and what the reported deployment of North Korea troops to Russia means for global stability.
45:53
The situation in Israel - Lebanon part two
With the situation in Israel and Lebanon continuing to evolve, Janes analysts Elliot Chapman and Suraj Ganesan return to join Harry Kemsley and Sean Corbett to provide an update on the situation on the ground and the strategic implications of the conflict for regional security.
36:30
The situation in Israel - Lebanon
Janes analysts Elliot Chapman and Suraj Ganesan join Harry Kemsley to share their insight and analysis on the situation that has escalated in Israel and Lebanon. They explore the impact of the conflict on Israel and Hizbullah resources and the geopolitical and strategic implications emerging from the displacement of civilians.Elliot and Suraj also explore how open-source intelligence accelerates their understanding of the situation and the tradecraft they follow to verify and validate these sources.
