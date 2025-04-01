Gaza Reconstruction Reality Check with Abed Kittana
Palestinian architect and researcher Abdalrahman Kittana, who has been actively engaged in discussions and initiatives on Gaza’s reconstruction, joins Yara Hawari to examine the various reconstruction plans and their feasibility amid Israel’s ongoing genocide.
35:40
Gaza Ceasefire Challenges & Future Scenarios in Palestine
In this episode, Yumna Patel, Yara Hawari, and Abdaljawad Omar discuss the precarious ceasefire and different future scenarios in Gaza and wider Palestine. This is the third and final episode in a collaboration series between Al-Shabaka and Mondoweiss.
44:25
Trump and Israel's Plans for Gaza with Diana Buttu
Diana Buttu and Mondoweiss’s Yumna Patel discuss the challenges facing the ceasefire in Gaza in the context of the Trump administration and its support for Israeli genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and Palestine. This is the second episode of a three-part collaboration series between Al-Shabaka and Mondoweiss.
Yara Hawari and Mondoweiss’s Yumna Patel break down the latest developments in Jenin and across the West Bank within the context of the Israeli genocide in Gaza and recent ceasefire. This is the first episode of a three-part collaboration series between Al-Shabaka and Mondoweiss.
34:52
Palestine in 2024: A Year of Israeli Impunity & Genocide
In this episode of Rethinking Palestine, Yara Hawari highlights the key discussion points with our guests in 2024 as the Israeli regime's settler colonial genocide has continued unabated across Palestine.
Rethinking Palestine is a podcast from Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network, a transnational think tank that brings together Palestinians from across the globe to produce critical policy analysis and craft visions for a liberated, self-determined future. Host Yara Hawari engages with a range of Palestinian analysts to discuss recent developments and long-standing questions facing Palestinians worldwide.