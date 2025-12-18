Open app
Radio Lawrence
Shane Powers
ArtsGovernment
  • Wayne Gottstine

    12/18/2025 | 51 mins.

    Wayne Gottstine is a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist known for his work with Split Lip Rayfield, Scroat Belly, and The Wayne Gottstine Band.Host: Shane PowersProducer: Cain RobbersonIntro/Outro Song: Van Life by Sirens In The Suburbs

  • What Is This?

    12/09/2025 | 1 mins.

    Season 1, Episode 0: What Is This?Host: Shane PowersIntro/Outro Music: Van Life by Sirens In The SuburbsIntro Sequence, outro sequence, editing, special thanks to: Cain RobbersonFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61584487891206Contact: [email protected]

About Radio Lawrence

Radio Lawrence is podcast with the mission of supporting engagement in local politics, arts, and community in Lawrence, Kansas. Join us for regular episodes featuring local officials, artists and community members!
ArtsGovernment

