Assemblymember Alex Bores ran for Congress on a platform that in many ways centered on AI policy. He therefore drew considerable support as well as substantial opposition from interest groups across the country. Though Bores lost in the Democratic primary, his experience is worth exploring in detail.



Alan and Kevin dive in with some key questions:



what did he hear from voters on AI? are everyday New Yorkers worried about benchmarks being saturated?

how did the millions of dollars coming into the race change its dynamics?

what does this early episode in the political aspects of AI signal for the future of AI governance?

what's the proper allocation of AI regulatory authority between states and the federal government?



Follow Alex at @alexbores



And, as always, get in touch with Kevin via @scaling_laws and @kevintfrazier



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