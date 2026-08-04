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245 episodes
- DZ Kalman, fellow at the Berkman Klein Center, research fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute, senior advisor at Sinai & Synapses, and host of Belief in the Future, joins Kevin Frazier, AI Innovation and Law Fellow at the University of Texas School of Law and a Senior Editor at Lawfare, to explore what religious traditions can teach AI governance.
DZ and Kevin discuss religious responses to AI, Jewish technoculture, kosher supervision as a model for AI certification, and the limits of AI use in faith contexts. They also connect these traditions to contemporary debates about alignment, institutional trust, human dignity.
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- Laura Davis, founder of USLege, joins Kevin Frazier, the AI Innovation and Law Fellow at the University of Texas School of Law and a Senior Editor at Lawfare, to dive into how USLege is leveraging AI to transform the way professionals monitor and respond to government activity.
USLege’s platform aims to be the answer to the prayers of many policy stakeholders. It captures and analyzes legislative hearings, regulatory discussions, and committee proceedings as they happen, surfacing policy signals that often emerge long before a bill is formally introduced. Kevin and Laura talk about the fragmented information systems that shape American policymaking, how AI tools are transforming the practice of government affairs, and whether technologies like “live government listening” could make legislative activity more transparent and responsive to public demands.
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- Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs at Google and Alphabet, joins Kevin to discuss Google's proposal for a two-pronged approach to AI governance: a Frontier AI Regulatory Organization, which like FINRA, would operate as an independent, industry-based governance body overseen by a federal agency and the application of existing laws to widely-deployed, less capable systems.
The two also discuss the timing behind this proposal and its relevance in light of the recent Hugging Face / OpenAI incident.
Follow Kent: @kent_walker
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- Assemblymember Alex Bores ran for Congress on a platform that in many ways centered on AI policy. He therefore drew considerable support as well as substantial opposition from interest groups across the country. Though Bores lost in the Democratic primary, his experience is worth exploring in detail.
Alan and Kevin dive in with some key questions:
what did he hear from voters on AI? are everyday New Yorkers worried about benchmarks being saturated?
how did the millions of dollars coming into the race change its dynamics?
what does this early episode in the political aspects of AI signal for the future of AI governance?
what's the proper allocation of AI regulatory authority between states and the federal government?
Follow Alex at @alexbores
And, as always, get in touch with Kevin via @scaling_laws and @kevintfrazier
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Courtney Cox on AI in Adjudication [live from the Institute of Law & AI's Workshop on Law-Following AI]07/21/2026 | 42 mins.Courtney Cox, Associate Professor of Law at Fordham Law School, joins Kevin Frazier, AI Innovation and Law Fellow at the University of Texas School of Law and a Senior Editor at Lawfare, to discuss her forthcoming article, Hardwiring Hercules?.
It’s a great read that builds on Dworkin’s idea of a perfect adjudicator, Hercules. Courtney argues that the debate over a “right to a human decision” has missed a central problem: normative uncertainty. Machines may struggle to explain their decisions, but humans often struggle too—especially when judges are uncertain about what they ought to do. At the same time, the common response that people merely have a right to a “better decision,” whether by human or machine, assumes we know what “better” means. Courtney’s paper challenges both sides of the debate and asks what AI governance should look like when regulators, engineers, and judges cannot simply “hardwire Hercules.”
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About Scaling Laws
Scaling Laws explores (and occasionally answers) the questions that keep OpenAI’s policy team up at night, the ones that motivate legislators to host hearings on AI and draft new AI bills, and the ones that are top of mind for tech-savvy law and policy students. Co-hosts Alan Rozenshtein, Professor at Minnesota Law and Research Director at Lawfare, and Kevin Frazier, AI Innovation and Law Fellow at the University of Texas and Senior Editor at Lawfare, dive into the intersection of AI, innovation policy, and the law through regular interviews with the folks deep in the weeds of developing, regulating, and adopting AI. They also provide regular rapid-response analysis of breaking AI governance news. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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