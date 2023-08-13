Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
THE SPIRIT FORCE EXPERIENCE
Government
Available Episodes

5 of 887
  • Supernatural Kingdom Incoming
    Man is soon to find himself ruled by a king possessed by Satan. However this rule shall be short lived! Come fellowship around the Endtime War-table and join THE SPIRIT FORCE!
    8/13/2023
    27:10
  • Know that Social Media is Abusive
    8/13/2023
    10:02
  • Paranormal is becoming mainstream
    So how do we become strange again?
    8/13/2023
    32:11
  • The Light of Truth VS Falsehood
    8/13/2023
    29:29
  • The Real Invaders
    You know the Enemy is outta bullets when he pulls the alien card. Now it's time for Heaven to invade, through us!faithbucks.com
    8/11/2023
    43:17

About Spirit Force

Greetings! Since age 15 at the turn of the Millennium I underwent an awakening of curiosity about the mysteries of the world. My grandfather Don Basham wrote many books about spiritual topics and my father Glenn Basham granted me a very artistic atmosphere of classical music in the home I was raised and homeschooled in. I spent about 15 years total traveling all throughout Asia and learning both Japanese and Chinese as well as a myriad of other topics. Now I'm excited to share these discoveries with you together with my beautiful wife, Jennifer Rimel-Basham. paypal: [email protected] Email us at: [email protected]
