In Session: Leading the Judiciary

Episode 42: How to Quickly Solve Problems & Lead Change
In Move Fast & Fix Things, Frances Frei and Anne Morriss explain why speed is important to organizational change and offer a five-step approach for leaders to identify and prioritize the appropriate problems to address, implement the best solutions to those problems, and maintain focus on the success and well-being of their organization’s employees and stakeholders.
Together Frei and Morriss co-host Fixable, a TED podcast focused on discussing actionable solutions to real-world problems. They are also co-authors of the bestselling books Uncommon Service and Unleashed and have been recognized by Thinkers50 as among the world’s most influential business thinkers.
--------
29:30
Episode 41: Curiosity Can Transform Your Leadership
Research shows that heart-centered curiosity differs from intellectual curiosity and leads to a better understanding of ourselves and others, and to happier and more productive organizations. Scott Shigeoka’s book Seek: How Curiosity Can Transform Your Life and Change the World, based on his work at UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center, provides strategies for developing curiosity and explains why it is important to do so.
Scott has taught at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of California Berkeley, and currently teaches courses on innovative design at the University of Texas at Austin.
--------
29:34
Episode 40: The Value of Intelligent Failure
Professor and author Amy Edmondson’s recent research says that intelligent failures in organizations help us adapt, improve and innovate – as individuals and teams. Leaders who recognize, value and even celebrate failures for the learning opportunities they present, encourage organizational innovation and improvement.
Dr. Edmondson is the Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management at the Harvard Business School and the author of The Fearless Organization and several books on Teaming. She was ranked first in 2021 and 2023 on the biennial Thinkers50 global ranking of management thinkers. Her research explores organizational, team and individual behavior, psychological safety, collaboration, innovation, and learning and leadership in complex environments amid challenging problems.
--------
30:06
Episode 39: Trust and Relationships: The Science May Surprise You
Dr. Peter H. Kim, researcher in the field of trust and author of How Trust Works: The Science of How Relationships Are Built, Broken and Repaired, shares surprising evidence-based insights about trust and trust violations. He describes how efforts to repair trust, such as apologies, can be ineffective or even harm relationships.
Dr. Peter H. Kim is a professor of management and organization at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business and is a recipient of numerous international and international awards. His research has been published in a number of scholarly journals, and featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post and on National Public Radio.
--------
27:18
Episode 38: How Office Design Can Improve Wellbeing, Productivity
Esther Sternberg, author of Well at Work: Creating Wellbeing in Any Workspace, shares research on how our work environments impact our health and productivity. Dr. Sternberg provides guidance to leaders on how to integrate the seven domains of health into workspace design, fostering healthier employees who are more focused, productive and happier to be at the office.
Dr. Sternberg is a professor of medicine, psychology, planning and landscape architecture, and nutritional sciences and wellness at the University of Arizona. She has served as an advisor to the World Health Organization and the Vatican; in the U.S. she has advised the National Academy of Sciences, Department of Defense, and Congress. She is also the author of two previous books, The Balance Within and Healing Spaces.
In Session: Leading the Judiciary is an audio podcast designed to bring
cutting-edge thinking about public- and private-sector leadership to the
attention of judiciary executives. Each episode includes a conversation
with one or more thought leaders whose research and expertise are
relevant to the work of executives in the federal courts.