Civil Society and Hope for the Future

Welcome back to The Next Page and to a new series for 2025. Join us as we start the year with Daniel Perell, a representative of the Baha'i International Community to the UN, to discuss the pivotal role of civil society in shaping the Summit for the Future. In this energizing conversation, Daniel shares insights on multilateralism, the impact of normative frameworks, and the evolution of values such as trust, solidarity, and justice within global governance. Explore how the discussions surrounding the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations are reshaping our approach to international cooperation. Daniel delves into the analysis of key terms in UN documents, highlighting the emerging focus on intergenerational solidarity and the necessity of trust and trustworthiness in multilateral institutions. Discover the influence of civil society in these processes and how collective agency can drive change in local and global contexts. Tune in to gain a deeper understanding of how the principles of interdependence and cooperation can guide us towards a sustainable and equitable future for all. Resources: Ask a Librarian! Embracing Interdependence: Foundations for a World in Transition: A statement of the Bahá’í International Community on the occasion of the United Nations Summit of the Future https://www.bic.org/statements/embracing-interdependence-foundations-world-transition Thoughts on a New Year: Is our Vision of Progress Really Progress? | Bahá’í International Community Where to listen to this episode  Apple podcasts:  https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-next-page/id1469021154 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/10fp8ROoVdve0el88KyFLy YouTube: https://youtu.be/ Content    Guest: Daniel Perell, Baha’i International Community Representative to the United Nations Host: Amy Smith, UN Library & Archives Geneva Recorded & produced at the United Nations Library & Archives Geneva