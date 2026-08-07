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Peaches sits down with Kaylon, a former Air Force Security Forces military working dog handler, dog trainer, and father of a 17-year-old preparing for Air Force Special Warfare.

This episode is for the parents.

Kaylon talks about his time as a Security Forces K9 handler at RAF Mildenhall, his deployment experience, working explosive detection dogs, and eventually transitioning into professional dog training. But the real focus of this conversation is what it feels like as a parent when your kid says, “I want to join the military,” and then starts looking at Air Force Special Warfare.

They talk about how Kaylon’s son went from considering Navy SEALs to discovering Combat Control, how the family handled that decision, why his mom supports him even while being nervous, and what parents should do when they do not fully understand the path their kid wants to take.

Kaylon also breaks down why he sent his son to Operator Training Summit, what the experience did for him, how the cadre helped expose holes in his training, and why the event gave his son more confidence that this is the path he wants.

If your son or daughter is talking about CCT, PJ, TACP, Special Reconnaissance, or any other military path that makes you nervous, this episode is a great place to start.

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Chapters:

00:00 - Intro, Tasty Gains, and Operator Training Summit

02:25 - Why This Episode Is for Parents

02:45 - Meet Kaylon

03:08 - Peaches and Kaylon at RAF Mildenhall

03:41 - Security Forces and Military Working Dogs

05:10 - EOD, K9 Handlers, and Career Field Banter

06:12 - Mildenhall, Old Friends, and Trusting the Ones Ready Crew

07:51 - Kaylon’s Military Family Background

08:01 - Joining the Air Force After 9/11

09:42 - Giving His Son the Chance to Try

09:56 - His Son’s Interest in Special Operations

11:26 - From Navy SEALs to Air Force Special Warfare

12:27 - School, Homeschool, and Graduating Early

14:45 - Mom’s Support and Military Spouse Reality

18:28 - What Parents Should Know When They Are Nervous

20:14 - Why Parents Should Use Ones Ready as a Resource

22:32 - Prior Military Parents and Steering Your Kid

24:35 - Training Around Special Tactics at Mildenhall

25:24 - CCT or Bust and Not Building an Escape Hatch

27:21 - Why Every Air Force Job Matters

28:56 - The Reality of Security Forces Shifts

31:50 - Life as a Dog Handler

33:57 - The Ugly Side of Working Dogs

34:48 - Helping His Son Build a Network

36:52 - Physical Training and Keeping a 17-Year-Old Honest

39:12 - Lessons From the TF Voodoo Rucking Episode

41:20 - Trash Hips and Mobility Work

41:57 - What It Was Like Arriving at Operator Training Summit

44:53 - Parents Sending Young Candidates to OTS

47:00 - OTS Is Instruction, Not a Smoke Session

48:52 - Why “Just Show Up and Don’t Quit” Is Bad Advice

49:20 - Why Kaylon Chose OTS Over Other Prep Camps

50:25 - The Value of Real Instructors

50:53 - Taylor Starch, Running Form, and Mobility

55:10 - Advice for Parents Whose Kids Want to Join

57:50 - Letting Your Kid Become Their Own Person

01:01:37 - Recruiters, Contracts, and Ship Dates

01:02:26 - Sitting Down With the Special Warfare Recruiter

01:03:40 - TSP, Blended Retirement, and Money Lessons

01:05:49 - Picking Battles in the Air Force

01:07:55 - Kaylon’s Son at OTS

01:08:32 - Why OTS Validated the Goal

01:09:57 - Trent, Peaches, and Cadre Mentorship

01:11:20 - Finding Holes in Training

01:12:31 - Final Thoughts and Wrap-Up

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