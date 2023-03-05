Ep. 213: Special Tactics Officer Colonel (ret) James Oeser
Col James Oeser, an Air Force Special Tactics Officer, initially started his career as a navigator. However, after working alongside Special Tactics Airmen, he realized that he had found his true calling. With his vast experience, ranging from coaching wrestling at the Air Force Academy to leading Air Force Special Operations Command, Col Oeser is a treasure trove of knowledge and wisdom. If you have ever wanted to know about Operation Just Cause and the jump into Panama, this is your chance- Col Oeser was one of the leaders on the ground. It was an absolute honor to have Col Oeser join us for our Living Legend Series. He shared his incredible stories in an engaging hour-long conversation with Peaches, Trent, and Aaron. We are immensely grateful to Col Oeser and eagerly look forward to having him back with us for another chat!00:00 - Trent crushes the intro for Eberlestock and Drink Hoist - Codes below!!!04:19 - Col James Oeser C-141s, C-130s, Wrestling Coach at the Academy19:40 - Crossovers are the worst thing ever invented in the history of humanity, and Scuba School23:10 - Meeting teammates, first command, and designing training 39:59 - Invasion of Panama/Operation Just Cause, stress inoculation - "Just Take 5 Seconds"47:35 - Lessons learned, innovating on the go, and preparing for the next fight57:25 - Peaches gets yelled at in the shower59:00 - Col Oeser's adviceDon't forget to subscribe to the Podcast on your favorite player! http://bit.ly/2OG2OlfHave a question? Please email us at [email protected]
The views and opinions expressed by the OnesReady team and any guests are those of the team and themselves and do not reflect the official policy or position of the DoD. Any content our Podcast guests, bloggers, sponsors, or authors provide is their opinion. It is not intended to malign the DoD, any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual, or anyone.