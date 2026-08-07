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Ones Ready

Aaron Love, Trent Seegmiller, and Jared "Peaches" Pietras
EducationFitness
Ones Ready
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898 episodes

  • Ones Ready

    Serve Anyway - Ep 611

    08/07/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Aaron, Trent, and Peaches get into one of the biggest questions future service members keep asking: should you still join the military if you do not like the current political climate, the administration, or where the country seems to be headed?
    The short version: if politics are enough to stop you from serving, maybe you were looking for a reason not to join anyway.
    The team breaks down what it actually means to serve under presidents, commanders, senior enlisted leaders, and policies you may not personally agree with. They talk about swearing an oath to the Constitution, not a political party, and why the military forces you to work with people from every possible background, belief system, and worldview.
    They also get into why military service can change your perspective on America, what you learn from seeing the rest of the world, why Americans have a unique willingness to go get their people, and why discomfort, shared hardship, and serving something bigger than yourself still matter.
    The episode wraps with a strong shoutout to Jarred Taylor, his impact on the military content space, and his book Deep Scythe — a fictional but highly relevant look at fifth-generation warfare, innovation, and the future fight.
    Chapters:
    00:00 - Intro, Partners, and Outside The Wire
    07:08 - Should Politics Stop You From Joining?
    09:01 - Excuses, Fear, and the Word “But”
    10:59 - Serving Under Leaders You Disagree With
    13:47 - Working With People Who See the World Differently
    16:01 - Online Opinions vs. Actually Doing Something
    17:38 - Your Oath Is to the Constitution
    21:31 - How to Get Past the Politics
    23:40 - Skills, Benefits, and the Military Friend Network
    25:42 - Discomfort, Growth, and Finding Out Who You Are
    27:48 - Maybe the Military Is Exactly What You Need
    31:52 - Saying True Things Gets Pushback
    34:41 - Testing Your Beliefs in the Real World
    36:40 - Humanitarian Work and Seeing America Differently
    39:29 - Aaron’s Africa Story and Real Perspective
    43:08 - Americans Go Get Their People
    47:42 - Politics Should Not Override Service
    49:53 - Jessica Lynch and the American Rescue Mentality
    52:19 - Partner Forces, Courage, and Cowardice
    57:36 - Final Word on Serving Anyway
    58:44 - Jarred Taylor and Deep Scythe
    01:03:02 - How JT Helped Ones Ready
    01:05:45 - Membership and Outside The Wire
    01:07:35 - Wrap-Up
    Support the show
    Join this channel to get access to perks: HERE

    Buzzsprout Subscription page:  HERE
    Register for our Operator Training Summit:  OperatorTrainingSummit.com
    Find an Air Force Recruiter: AirForce.com

    Collabs:
    Ones Ready - OnesReady.com
    18A Fitness - Promo Code:  ONESREADY
    ATACLete - Follow the URL (no promo code):  ATACLete
    Danger Close Apparel - Promo Code:  ONESREADY
    DFND Apparel...
  • Ones Ready

    USAF PACERFORGE - Ep 610

    08/03/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Aaron and Peaches sit down with TSgt Kaleb Schmidt, a Military Training Instructor working at PACERFORGE, to talk about how Air Force Basic Training is changing and what new Airmen should expect.
    Kaleb explains what life looks like for MTIs today, how Basic Military Training is modernizing, and why Pacer Forge is more than a new version of Beast Week. The conversation breaks down how trainees are being evaluated through small-team scenarios, squad-based movements, tactical combat casualty care, base defense, nine-line medical evacuation requests, UXO reporting, drone reporting, airfield operations, and decision-making under stress.
    This episode is for anyone getting ready to ship to Air Force BMT, parents trying to understand what their son or daughter will face, and future Air Force Special Warfare candidates who need to understand that the pipeline starts before the pipeline.
    The biggest takeaway: show up in shape, be selfless, be ready to think, and be ready to be wrong.
    Check out Tasty Gains: TastyGains.com
    Register for Operator Training Summit: OperatorTrainingSummit.com
    Chapters:
    00:00 - Intro, Tasty Gains, and Operator Training Summit
    04:04 - Meet Tech Sergeant Kaleb Schmidt
    04:44 - What Kaleb Does at PACERFORGE
    05:14 - MTI Disclaimer and Personal Opinions
    05:39 - What a Normal MTI Week Looks Like
    07:19 - BMT Modernization and Building Better Flights
    09:23 - Putting Out Fires in Basic Training
    10:28 - Red Cross Messages and Family Emergencies
    11:21 - Taking Care of Trainees as People
    11:57 - How MTIs Shape Future Airmen
    12:58 - Basic Training as a Two-Way Job Interview
    14:30 - Weapons Training at BMT
    16:00 - Immediate and Remedial Action
    17:50 - Room Clearing Basics and Muzzle Awareness
    18:40 - What Is PACERFORGE?
    19:17 - Pacer Forge and Agile Combat Employment
    20:15 - Small-Team Missions and Downed Airman Scenarios
    21:40 - TCCC, FAST, UXO, SUAS, and Salute Reports
    23:37 - Evaluating Flights and Instructor Effectiveness
    25:53 - Why PACERFORGE Has Real-World Relevance
    27:25 - Defending, Operating, Generating, and Sustaining Airpower
    29:47 - Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen
    31:52 - What Trainees Should Expect at PACERFORGE
    34:11 - Hydration, Heat, and Simple Field Nutrition
    36:14 - Communication, Humility, and Feedback
    37:32 - Base Defense, Mass Casualty, and Counter-UAS Scenarios
    39:41 - Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Security First
    41:23 - Use of Force and Escalation
    45:18 - Common Mistakes at PACERFORGE
    48:32 - Teaching Trainees to Think
    50:18 - Why Weather Is Always Wrong
    50:41 - How to Physically Prepare for BMT
    51:31 - Foot Strength, Plantar Fasciitis, and Injury Prevention
    54:56 - Visualization and Battle Drills
    56:53 - Planning, Litter Carries, and Rifle Accountability
    58:29 - Why PACERFORGE Is Better Than Beast Week
    01:00:42 - Final Advice for New Trainees
    01:02:47 - Final Thoughts and Wrap-Up
    Support the show
    Join this channel to get access to perks: HERE

    Buzzsprout Subscription page:  HERE
    Register for our Operator Training Summit:  OperatorTrainingSummit.com
    Find an Air Force Recruiter: AirForce.com

    Collabs:
    Ones Ready - OnesReady.com
    18A Fitness - Promo Code:  ONESREADY
    ATACLete - Follow the URL (no promo code):  ATACLete
    Danger Close Apparel - Promo Code:  ONESREADY
    DFND Apparel...
  • Ones Ready

    Twin Falls Active Shooter

    08/02/2026 | 17 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    An armed citizen refused to sit back and watch.
    Aaron and Trent examine the deadly shooting outside an In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho, where a rifle-wielding attacker reportedly killed two people and wounded seven others. They break down the footage, the unanswered questions surrounding the shooter’s motive, and how an armed citizen returning fire may have prevented an even larger massacre.
    This episode goes beyond the usual gun-control argument. It’s about carrying legally, getting legitimate training, recognizing danger, using whatever options are available, and accepting one ugly reality: denial does not protect you when violence begins.
    Their message is blunt—being armed without being trained isn’t enough, and waiting for somebody else to save you may cost lives.
    Links: OnesReady.com
    Chapters:
     00:00 - Outside The Wire
     00:18 - Shooting in Twin Falls
     01:01 - Two Dead, Seven Wounded
     02:20 - Police Respond to the Chaos
     03:29 - Motive, Politics, and Speculation
     04:57 - An Armed Citizen Fights Back
     06:56 - What If Nobody Was Armed?
     09:26 - Return Fire
     10:21 - Your Vehicle Is an Option
     11:28 - Denial Kills You Twice
     13:59 - The Duty to Be Ready
     14:34 - Carrying and the Second Amendment
     16:52 - The Final Takeaway
    Support the show
    Join this channel to get access to perks: HERE

    Buzzsprout Subscription page:  HERE
    Register for our Operator Training Summit:  OperatorTrainingSummit.com
    Find an Air Force Recruiter: AirForce.com

    Collabs:
    Ones Ready - OnesReady.com
    18A Fitness - Promo Code:  ONESREADY
    ATACLete - Follow the URL (no promo code):  ATACLete
    Danger Close Apparel - Promo Code:  ONESREADY
    DFND Apparel...
  • Ones Ready

    Jake Paul's Delusional

    08/01/2026 | 12 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    The confidence is elite. The self-awareness is missing.
    Aaron breaks down footage allegedly showing a group of Navy SEALs in Venezuela doing their best impression of “totally inconspicuous Americans”—complete with backward hats, full-sleeve tattoos, and oversized fanny packs.
    Then Jake Paul cranks the delusion up another level by claiming he could walk into the NFL as a slot receiver. Boxing is brutally difficult, but dismissing the experience, athleticism, and football IQ required to compete against the best players on Earth is world-class rage bait.
    From terrible disguises to comparing yourself with Wes Welker, this edition of Outside The Wire is a master class in confidence outrunning reality.
    Links: OnesReady.com
    Chapters:
     00:00 - Purpose Over Motivation
     01:00 - Welcome Outside The Wire
     01:29 - SEALs Blending In…Badly
     03:15 - Jake Paul Enters the Chat
     04:34 - When a Real Boxer Shows Up
     05:35 - Manifesting an NFL Career
     06:32 - Shout-Out to the Haters
     07:58 - Boxing Versus Football
     09:01 - “I’ll Just Play Slot”
     09:45 - The Wes Welker Disrespect
     10:19 - Confidence Versus Reality
    Support the show
    Join this channel to get access to perks: HERE

    Buzzsprout Subscription page:  HERE
    Register for our Operator Training Summit:  OperatorTrainingSummit.com
    Find an Air Force Recruiter: AirForce.com

    Collabs:
    Ones Ready - OnesReady.com
    18A Fitness - Promo Code:  ONESREADY
    ATACLete - Follow the URL (no promo code):  ATACLete
    Danger Close Apparel - Promo Code:  ONESREADY
    DFND Apparel...
  • Ones Ready

    Ep 609: Attention Parents

    07/31/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Peaches sits down with Kaylon, a former Air Force Security Forces military working dog handler, dog trainer, and father of a 17-year-old preparing for Air Force Special Warfare.
    This episode is for the parents.
    Kaylon talks about his time as a Security Forces K9 handler at RAF Mildenhall, his deployment experience, working explosive detection dogs, and eventually transitioning into professional dog training. But the real focus of this conversation is what it feels like as a parent when your kid says, “I want to join the military,” and then starts looking at Air Force Special Warfare.
    They talk about how Kaylon’s son went from considering Navy SEALs to discovering Combat Control, how the family handled that decision, why his mom supports him even while being nervous, and what parents should do when they do not fully understand the path their kid wants to take.
    Kaylon also breaks down why he sent his son to Operator Training Summit, what the experience did for him, how the cadre helped expose holes in his training, and why the event gave his son more confidence that this is the path he wants.
    If your son or daughter is talking about CCT, PJ, TACP, Special Reconnaissance, or any other military path that makes you nervous, this episode is a great place to start.
    Check out Tasty Gains: TastyGains.com
    Register for Operator Training Summit: OperatorTrainingSummit.com
    Join the Ones Ready membership for early access, members-only episodes, and exclusive content.
    Chapters:
    00:00 - Intro, Tasty Gains, and Operator Training Summit
    02:25 - Why This Episode Is for Parents
    02:45 - Meet Kaylon
    03:08 - Peaches and Kaylon at RAF Mildenhall
    03:41 - Security Forces and Military Working Dogs
    05:10 - EOD, K9 Handlers, and Career Field Banter
    06:12 - Mildenhall, Old Friends, and Trusting the Ones Ready Crew
    07:51 - Kaylon’s Military Family Background
    08:01 - Joining the Air Force After 9/11
    09:42 - Giving His Son the Chance to Try
    09:56 - His Son’s Interest in Special Operations
    11:26 - From Navy SEALs to Air Force Special Warfare
    12:27 - School, Homeschool, and Graduating Early
    14:45 - Mom’s Support and Military Spouse Reality
    18:28 - What Parents Should Know When They Are Nervous
    20:14 - Why Parents Should Use Ones Ready as a Resource
    22:32 - Prior Military Parents and Steering Your Kid
    24:35 - Training Around Special Tactics at Mildenhall
    25:24 - CCT or Bust and Not Building an Escape Hatch
    27:21 - Why Every Air Force Job Matters
    28:56 - The Reality of Security Forces Shifts
    31:50 - Life as a Dog Handler
    33:57 - The Ugly Side of Working Dogs
    34:48 - Helping His Son Build a Network
    36:52 - Physical Training and Keeping a 17-Year-Old Honest
    39:12 - Lessons From the TF Voodoo Rucking Episode
    41:20 - Trash Hips and Mobility Work
    41:57 - What It Was Like Arriving at Operator Training Summit
    44:53 - Parents Sending Young Candidates to OTS
    47:00 - OTS Is Instruction, Not a Smoke Session
    48:52 - Why “Just Show Up and Don’t Quit” Is Bad Advice
    49:20 - Why Kaylon Chose OTS Over Other Prep Camps
    50:25 - The Value of Real Instructors
    50:53 - Taylor Starch, Running Form, and Mobility
    55:10 - Advice for Parents Whose Kids Want to Join
    57:50 - Letting Your Kid Become Their Own Person
    01:01:37 - Recruiters, Contracts, and Ship Dates
    01:02:26 - Sitting Down With the Special Warfare Recruiter
    01:03:40 - TSP, Blended Retirement, and Money Lessons
    01:05:49 - Picking Battles in the Air Force
    01:07:55 - Kaylon’s Son at OTS
    01:08:32 - Why OTS Validated the Goal
    01:09:57 - Trent, Peaches, and Cadre Mentorship
    01:11:20 - Finding Holes in Training
    01:12:31 - Final Thoughts and Wrap-Up
    Support the show
    Join this channel to get access to perks: HERE

    Buzzsprout Subscription page:  HERE
    Register for our Operator Training Summit:  OperatorTrainingSummit.com
    Find an Air Force Recruiter: AirForce.com

    Collabs:
    Ones Ready - OnesReady.com
    18A Fitness - Promo Code:  ONESREADY
    ATACLete - Follow the URL (no promo code):  ATACLete
    Danger Close Apparel - Promo Code:  ONESREADY
    DFND Apparel...
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About Ones Ready
A team of active duty Combat Control (CCT), Pararescue (PJ), and Special Reconnaissance (SR) leveraging our 69 years of special operations experience to make the next generation of operators smarter, faster and stronger than we ever were. We are the PREMIERE resource for all things Air Force Special Warfare. The Ones Ready Podcast is honest talk about what it is like to go from a know-nothing high school graduate to an elite Special Operator. We will cover important practices for success including physical training, nutrition, recovery, and mindset traits essential to any team. Join us in The Team Room to get all your questions answered!! With battle-tested operators from across USAF SPECWAR and far-reaching web of recruiters, subject matter experts, and friends, there are no questions we can’t answer- and if we can’t, we know exactly where to look. See you in The Team Room!Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the OnesReady team are those of the team and do not reflect the official policy or position of the DoD. Any content provided by our Podcast guests, bloggers, sponsors, or authors are of their opinion and are not intended to malign the DoD, any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual, or anyone.
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