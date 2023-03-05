Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ones Ready

Podcast Ones Ready
Aaron Love, Trent Seegmiller, and Jared "Peaches" Pietras
A team of active duty Combat Control (CCT), Pararescue (PJ), and Special Reconnaissance (SR) leveraging our 60+ years of special operations experience to make the next generation of operators smarter, faster and stronger than we ever were.
  • Ep. 213: Special Tactics Officer Colonel (ret) James Oeser
    Col James Oeser, an Air Force Special Tactics Officer, initially started his career as a navigator. However, after working alongside Special Tactics Airmen, he realized that he had found his true calling. With his vast experience, ranging from coaching wrestling at the Air Force Academy to leading Air Force Special Operations Command, Col Oeser is a treasure trove of knowledge and wisdom. If you have ever wanted to know about Operation Just Cause and the jump into Panama, this is your chance- Col Oeser was one of the leaders on the ground. It was an absolute honor to have Col Oeser join us for our Living Legend Series. He shared his incredible stories in an engaging hour-long conversation with Peaches, Trent, and Aaron. We are immensely grateful to Col Oeser and eagerly look forward to having him back with us for another chat!00:00 - Trent crushes the intro for Eberlestock and Drink Hoist - Codes below!!!04:19 - Col James Oeser C-141s, C-130s, Wrestling Coach at the Academy19:40 - Crossovers are the worst thing ever invented in the history of humanity, and Scuba School23:10 - Meeting teammates, first command, and designing training 39:59 - Invasion of Panama/Operation Just Cause, stress inoculation - "Just Take 5 Seconds"47:35 - Lessons learned, innovating on the go, and preparing for the next fight57:25 - Peaches gets yelled at in the shower59:00 - Col Oeser's adviceDon't forget to subscribe to the Podcast on your favorite player! http://bit.ly/2OG2OlfHave a question? Please email us at [email protected] us on Instagram http://bit.ly/2OeNoFIAs always, THANK YOU for your support; we truly appreciate it.#podcast #combatcontrol #specialop The views and opinions expressed by the OnesReady team and any guests are those of the team and themselves and do not reflect the official policy or position of the DoD. Any content our Podcast guests, bloggers, sponsors, or authors provide is their opinion. It is not intended to malign the DoD, any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual, or anyone.Collabs:18A Fitness - Promo Code: 1ReadyAlpha Brew Coffee Company - Promo Code: ONESREADYATAC Fitness - Promo Code: ONESREADYCardoMax - Promo Code: ONESREADYEberlestock - Promo Code: OR10Hoist - Promo Code: ONESREADYStrike Force Energy - Promo Code: ONESREADYTrench Coffee Company - Promo Code: ONESREADYGrey Man Gear - Promo Code: ONESREADY The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The host, guests, and affiliated entities do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided. The use of this podcast does not create an attorney-client relationship, and the podcast is not liable for any damages resulting from its use. Any mention of products or individuals does not constitute an endorsement. All content is protected by intellectual property laws. By accessing or using this you agree to these terms and conditions.
    5/3/2023
    1:06:16
  • Ep. 212: TACP FTU Recent Graduate in the Team Room!
    The TACP pipeline is one of the hardest in the military. We have covered all the phases before- so make sure to check all those videos out-, but this one is different. A student just about to graduate came on the podcast to get you the most up-to-date information you need to succeed. From struggles to leading as an NCO cross-trainee, to leading a team hard and being successful, this one is absolutely packed full of amazing information not just for TACP, but for all AFSPECWAR career fields. 00:00 - Eberlestock and 18A Fitness and Hoist- Codes below! 02:12 - TACP Student, sister service crosstraining and the pipeline 09:10 - SWCC and Cross-Training as an NCO 16:54 - Academic Surprises, The Pits, Interpersonal Issues in the pipeline27:58 - That Graduation Feeling and Making a Strong Team that can succeed43:09 - Getting out of the early phases and getting into Strike Phase52:44 - Working out with Peaches56:35 - Finishing the Pipeline58:02 - AdviceDon't forget to subscribe to the Podcast on your favorite player! http://bit.ly/2OG2OlfHave a question? Please email us at [email protected] us on Instagram http://bit.ly/2OeNoFIAs always, THANK YOU for your support; we truly appreciate it.#podcast #TACP #specialop The views and opinions expressed by the OnesReady team and any guests are those of the team and themselves and do not reflect the official policy or position of the DoD. Any content our Podcast guests, bloggers, sponsors, or authors provide is their opinion. It is not intended to malign the DoD, any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual, or anyone.Collabs:18A Fitness - Promo Code: 1ReadyAlpha Brew Coffee Company - Promo Code: ONESREADYATAC Fitness - Promo Code: ONESREADYCardoMax - Promo Code: ONESREADYEberlestock - Promo Code: OR10Hoist - Promo Code: ONESREADYStrike Force Energy - Promo Code: ONESREADYTrench Coffee Company - Promo Code: ONESREADYGrey Man Gear - Promo Code: ONESREADY The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The host, guests, and affiliated entities do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided. The use of this podcast does not create an attorney-client relationship, and the podcast is not liable for any damages resulting from its use. Any mention of products or individuals does not constitute an endorsement. All content is protected by intellectual property laws. By accessing or using this you agree to these terms and conditions.
    4/29/2023
    1:01:10
  • Ep 211: Big Game Hunting Guide Caleb Stillians in the Team Room
    Caleb Stillians is a big game hunter, guide, and all-around awesome human. The Ones Ready team came into Caleb's life with the help of our friends at Eberlestock, and it has been a great relationship since. Trent and Caleb have a great conversation with a lot of lessons that apply directly to not only AFSPECWAR, but life in general. 00:00 - Check out Eberlestock and use our code OR10 // CardoMax code ONESREADY01:53 - Caleb's intro Don't forget to subscribe to the Podcast on your favorite player! http://bit.ly/2OG2OlfHave a question?  Email us at [email protected] us on Instagram http://bit.ly/2OeNoFIAs always, THANK YOU for your support, we truly appreciate it.#podcast #hunting The views and opinions expressed by the OnesReady team and any guests are those of the team and themselves and do not reflect the official policy or position of the DoD. Any content our Podcast guests, bloggers, sponsors, or authors provide is their opinion. It is not intended to malign the DoD, any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual, or anyone.Collabs:18A Fitness - Promo Code: 1ReadyAlpha Brew Coffee Company - Promo Code: ONESREADYATAC Fitness - Promo Code: ONESREADYCardoMax - Promo Code: ONESREADYEberlestock - Promo Code: OR10Hoist - Promo Code: ONESREADYStrike Force Energy - Promo Code: ONESREADYTrench Coffee Company - Promo Code: ONESREADYGrey Man Gear - Promo Code: ONESREADY The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The host, guests, and affiliated entities do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided. The use of this podcast does not create an attorney-client relationship, and the podcast is not liable for any damages resulting from its use. Any mention of products or individuals does not constitute an endorsement. All content is protected by intellectual property laws. By accessing or using this you agree to these terms and conditions.
    4/26/2023
    59:33
  • Ep 210: Silver Star Recipient, Combat Controller Mike Blout
    Combat Controller Mike Blout has had an amazing career- 20 years of combat and experience in the special operations space. He ended his career as an instructor in AETC (Air Education and Training Command) and was one of the main guys that came up with the Special Warfare Candidate Course.Mike's experience and inputs during this podcast are invaluable to you, the folks that want to do what Mike calls "God's Work". Buckle up for every word, get something to write on, something to write with, and pay attention. We hope you all enjoy this one as much as we did. 00:00 - Trench Coffee and Drink Hoist - Both codes ONESREADY02:50 - Trent 100% starts out hot with an intro for the ages06:00 - Mike's background (Trent is a misinformation machine)13:30 - Aaron unnecessarily shouts out Cafe de Jalisco at the Valley High Gate21:30 - How to get better at everything, and the experience of graduating the pipeline28:05 - What's more stressful than combat in Iraq? 33:16 - More deployments more training and "Never really gone, never really home"38:41 - The purpose of stress tolerance, risk aversion, and turning your mind off42:30 - The Stress of Enablers46:30 - Coming off team and working in 2 year cycles being a sled dog55:40 - Being a good actor, and playing your part because it's important, and SWCC58:00 - Success in the pipeline and Mike's adviceDon't forget to subscribe to the Podcast on your favorite player! http://bit.ly/2OG2OlfHave a question?  Email us at [email protected] us on Instagram http://bit.ly/2OeNoFIAs always, THANK YOU for your support, we truly appreciate it.#podcast #specialop The views and opinions expressed by the OnesReady team and any guests are those of the team and themselves and do not reflect the official policy or position of the DoD. Any content our Podcast guests, bloggers, sponsors, or authors provide is their opinion. It is not intended to malign the DoD, any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual, or anyone.Collabs:18A Fitness - Promo Code: 1ReadyAlpha Brew Coffee Company - Promo Code: ONESREADYATAC Fitness - Promo Code: ONESREADYCardoMax - Promo Code: ONESREADYEberlestock - Promo Code: OR10Hoist - Promo Code: ONESREADYStrike Force Energy - Promo Code: ONESREADYTrench Coffee Company - Promo Code: ONESREADYGrey Man Gear - Promo Code: ONESREADY The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The host, guests, and affiliated entities do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided. The use of this podcast does not create an attorney-client relationship, and the podcast is not liable for any damages resulting from its use. Any mention of products or individuals does not constitute an endorsement. All content is protected by intellectual property laws. By accessing or using this you agree to these terms and conditions.
    4/22/2023
    1:04:31
  • Ep 209: Vietnam STO John "JK" Koren- Living Controller Legend Pt 2
    Major John Koren was a Combat Controller, then a Special Tactics Officer, and is the definition of the word "legend". From Vietnam to the Philippines, to the highest freefall jump of the time, to BrandX- his career is absolutely unbelievable. John was gracious enough to share his time and story with all of us, so we can honor exactly what these legends of our career fields have done. Make sure to check out part one here on our YouTube channel and wherever you listen to your podcasts! 00:00 - The Intro, make sure you check out Part 1!!!04:40 - First assignment from OTS08:00 - SOCOM Establishment16:40 - Combat Control School32:30 - Clyde Howard42:30 - Survey ProgramsDon't forget to subscribe to the Podcast on your favorite player! http://bit.ly/2OG2OlfHave a question?  Email us at [email protected] us on Instagram http://bit.ly/2OeNoFIAs always, THANK YOU for your support, we truly appreciate it.DISCLAIMER:The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The host, guests, and affiliated entities do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided. This podcast does not create an attorney-client relationship, and the podcast is not liable for any damages resulting from its use. Any mention of products or individuals does not constitute an endorsement. All content is protected by intellectual property laws. By accessing or using this, you agree to these terms and conditions.Collabs:18A Fitness - Promo Code: 1ReadyAlpha Brew Coffee Company - Promo Code: ONESREADYATAC Fitness - Promo Code: ONESREADYCardoMax - Promo Code: ONESREADYEberlestock - Promo Code: OR10Hoist - Promo Code: ONESREADYStrike Force Energy - Promo Code: ONESREADYTrench Coffee Company - Promo Code: ONESREADYGrey Man Gear - Promo Code: ONESREADY The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The host, guests, and affiliated entities do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided. The use of this podcast does not create an attorney-client relationship, and the podcast is not liable for any damages resulting from its use. Any mention of products or individuals does not constitute an endorsement. All content is protected by intellectual property laws. By accessing or using this you agree to these terms and conditions.
    4/19/2023
    1:05:05

About Ones Ready

A team of active duty Combat Control (CCT), Pararescue (PJ), and Special Reconnaissance (SR) leveraging our 60+ years of special operations experience to make the next generation of operators smarter, faster and stronger than we ever were. We are the PREMIERE resource for all things Air Force Special Warfare. The Ones Ready Podcast is honest talk about what it is like to go from a know-nothing high school graduate to an elite Special Operator. We will cover important practices for success including physical training, nutrition, recovery, and mindset traits essential to any team. Join us in The Team Room to get all your questions answered!! With battle-tested operators from across USAF SPECWAR and far-reaching web of recruiters, subject matter experts, and friends, there are no questions we can't answer- and if we can't, we know exactly where to look. See you in The Team Room!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the OnesReady team are those of the team and do not reflect the official policy or position of the DoD. Any content provided by our Podcast guests, bloggers, sponsors, or authors are of their opinion and are not intended to malign the DoD, any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual, or anyone.
