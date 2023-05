Ep 210: Silver Star Recipient, Combat Controller Mike Blout

Combat Controller Mike Blout has had an amazing career- 20 years of combat and experience in the special operations space. He ended his career as an instructor in AETC (Air Education and Training Command) and was one of the main guys that came up with the Special Warfare Candidate Course.Mike's experience and inputs during this podcast are invaluable to you, the folks that want to do what Mike calls "God's Work". Buckle up for every word, get something to write on, something to write with, and pay attention. We hope you all enjoy this one as much as we did. 00:00 - Trench Coffee and Drink Hoist - Both codes ONESREADY02:50 - Trent 100% starts out hot with an intro for the ages06:00 - Mike's background (Trent is a misinformation machine)13:30 - Aaron unnecessarily shouts out Cafe de Jalisco at the Valley High Gate21:30 - How to get better at everything, and the experience of graduating the pipeline28:05 - What's more stressful than combat in Iraq? 33:16 - More deployments more training and "Never really gone, never really home"38:41 - The purpose of stress tolerance, risk aversion, and turning your mind off42:30 - The Stress of Enablers46:30 - Coming off team and working in 2 year cycles being a sled dog55:40 - Being a good actor, and playing your part because it's important, and SWCC58:00 - Success in the pipeline and Mike's advice