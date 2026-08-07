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Aaron, Trent, and Peaches get into one of the biggest questions future service members keep asking: should you still join the military if you do not like the current political climate, the administration, or where the country seems to be headed?
The short version: if politics are enough to stop you from serving, maybe you were looking for a reason not to join anyway.
The team breaks down what it actually means to serve under presidents, commanders, senior enlisted leaders, and policies you may not personally agree with. They talk about swearing an oath to the Constitution, not a political party, and why the military forces you to work with people from every possible background, belief system, and worldview.
They also get into why military service can change your perspective on America, what you learn from seeing the rest of the world, why Americans have a unique willingness to go get their people, and why discomfort, shared hardship, and serving something bigger than yourself still matter.
The episode wraps with a strong shoutout to Jarred Taylor, his impact on the military content space, and his book Deep Scythe — a fictional but highly relevant look at fifth-generation warfare, innovation, and the future fight.
Chapters:
00:00 - Intro, Partners, and Outside The Wire
07:08 - Should Politics Stop You From Joining?
09:01 - Excuses, Fear, and the Word “But”
10:59 - Serving Under Leaders You Disagree With
13:47 - Working With People Who See the World Differently
16:01 - Online Opinions vs. Actually Doing Something
17:38 - Your Oath Is to the Constitution
21:31 - How to Get Past the Politics
23:40 - Skills, Benefits, and the Military Friend Network
25:42 - Discomfort, Growth, and Finding Out Who You Are
27:48 - Maybe the Military Is Exactly What You Need
31:52 - Saying True Things Gets Pushback
34:41 - Testing Your Beliefs in the Real World
36:40 - Humanitarian Work and Seeing America Differently
39:29 - Aaron’s Africa Story and Real Perspective
43:08 - Americans Go Get Their People
47:42 - Politics Should Not Override Service
49:53 - Jessica Lynch and the American Rescue Mentality
52:19 - Partner Forces, Courage, and Cowardice
57:36 - Final Word on Serving Anyway
58:44 - Jarred Taylor and Deep Scythe
01:03:02 - How JT Helped Ones Ready
01:05:45 - Membership and Outside The Wire
01:07:35 - Wrap-Up
Support the show
Join this channel to get access to perks: HERE
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Register for our Operator Training Summit: OperatorTrainingSummit.com
Find an Air Force Recruiter: AirForce.com
Collabs:
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ATACLete - Follow the URL (no promo code): ATACLete
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Aaron and Peaches sit down with TSgt Kaleb Schmidt, a Military Training Instructor working at PACERFORGE, to talk about how Air Force Basic Training is changing and what new Airmen should expect.
Kaleb explains what life looks like for MTIs today, how Basic Military Training is modernizing, and why Pacer Forge is more than a new version of Beast Week. The conversation breaks down how trainees are being evaluated through small-team scenarios, squad-based movements, tactical combat casualty care, base defense, nine-line medical evacuation requests, UXO reporting, drone reporting, airfield operations, and decision-making under stress.
This episode is for anyone getting ready to ship to Air Force BMT, parents trying to understand what their son or daughter will face, and future Air Force Special Warfare candidates who need to understand that the pipeline starts before the pipeline.
The biggest takeaway: show up in shape, be selfless, be ready to think, and be ready to be wrong.
Check out Tasty Gains: TastyGains.com
Register for Operator Training Summit: OperatorTrainingSummit.com
Chapters:
00:00 - Intro, Tasty Gains, and Operator Training Summit
04:04 - Meet Tech Sergeant Kaleb Schmidt
04:44 - What Kaleb Does at PACERFORGE
05:14 - MTI Disclaimer and Personal Opinions
05:39 - What a Normal MTI Week Looks Like
07:19 - BMT Modernization and Building Better Flights
09:23 - Putting Out Fires in Basic Training
10:28 - Red Cross Messages and Family Emergencies
11:21 - Taking Care of Trainees as People
11:57 - How MTIs Shape Future Airmen
12:58 - Basic Training as a Two-Way Job Interview
14:30 - Weapons Training at BMT
16:00 - Immediate and Remedial Action
17:50 - Room Clearing Basics and Muzzle Awareness
18:40 - What Is PACERFORGE?
19:17 - Pacer Forge and Agile Combat Employment
20:15 - Small-Team Missions and Downed Airman Scenarios
21:40 - TCCC, FAST, UXO, SUAS, and Salute Reports
23:37 - Evaluating Flights and Instructor Effectiveness
25:53 - Why PACERFORGE Has Real-World Relevance
27:25 - Defending, Operating, Generating, and Sustaining Airpower
29:47 - Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen
31:52 - What Trainees Should Expect at PACERFORGE
34:11 - Hydration, Heat, and Simple Field Nutrition
36:14 - Communication, Humility, and Feedback
37:32 - Base Defense, Mass Casualty, and Counter-UAS Scenarios
39:41 - Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Security First
41:23 - Use of Force and Escalation
45:18 - Common Mistakes at PACERFORGE
48:32 - Teaching Trainees to Think
50:18 - Why Weather Is Always Wrong
50:41 - How to Physically Prepare for BMT
51:31 - Foot Strength, Plantar Fasciitis, and Injury Prevention
54:56 - Visualization and Battle Drills
56:53 - Planning, Litter Carries, and Rifle Accountability
58:29 - Why PACERFORGE Is Better Than Beast Week
01:00:42 - Final Advice for New Trainees
01:02:47 - Final Thoughts and Wrap-Up
Support the show
Join this channel to get access to perks: HERE
Buzzsprout Subscription page: HERE
Register for our Operator Training Summit: OperatorTrainingSummit.com
Find an Air Force Recruiter: AirForce.com
Collabs:
Ones Ready - OnesReady.com
18A Fitness - Promo Code: ONESREADY
ATACLete - Follow the URL (no promo code): ATACLete
Danger Close Apparel - Promo Code: ONESREADY
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An armed citizen refused to sit back and watch.
Aaron and Trent examine the deadly shooting outside an In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho, where a rifle-wielding attacker reportedly killed two people and wounded seven others. They break down the footage, the unanswered questions surrounding the shooter’s motive, and how an armed citizen returning fire may have prevented an even larger massacre.
This episode goes beyond the usual gun-control argument. It’s about carrying legally, getting legitimate training, recognizing danger, using whatever options are available, and accepting one ugly reality: denial does not protect you when violence begins.
Their message is blunt—being armed without being trained isn’t enough, and waiting for somebody else to save you may cost lives.
Links: OnesReady.com
Chapters:
00:00 - Outside The Wire
00:18 - Shooting in Twin Falls
01:01 - Two Dead, Seven Wounded
02:20 - Police Respond to the Chaos
03:29 - Motive, Politics, and Speculation
04:57 - An Armed Citizen Fights Back
06:56 - What If Nobody Was Armed?
09:26 - Return Fire
10:21 - Your Vehicle Is an Option
11:28 - Denial Kills You Twice
13:59 - The Duty to Be Ready
14:34 - Carrying and the Second Amendment
16:52 - The Final Takeaway
Support the show
Join this channel to get access to perks: HERE
Buzzsprout Subscription page: HERE
Register for our Operator Training Summit: OperatorTrainingSummit.com
Find an Air Force Recruiter: AirForce.com
Collabs:
Ones Ready - OnesReady.com
18A Fitness - Promo Code: ONESREADY
ATACLete - Follow the URL (no promo code): ATACLete
Danger Close Apparel - Promo Code: ONESREADY
DFND Apparel...
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The confidence is elite. The self-awareness is missing.
Aaron breaks down footage allegedly showing a group of Navy SEALs in Venezuela doing their best impression of “totally inconspicuous Americans”—complete with backward hats, full-sleeve tattoos, and oversized fanny packs.
Then Jake Paul cranks the delusion up another level by claiming he could walk into the NFL as a slot receiver. Boxing is brutally difficult, but dismissing the experience, athleticism, and football IQ required to compete against the best players on Earth is world-class rage bait.
From terrible disguises to comparing yourself with Wes Welker, this edition of Outside The Wire is a master class in confidence outrunning reality.
Links: OnesReady.com
Chapters:
00:00 - Purpose Over Motivation
01:00 - Welcome Outside The Wire
01:29 - SEALs Blending In…Badly
03:15 - Jake Paul Enters the Chat
04:34 - When a Real Boxer Shows Up
05:35 - Manifesting an NFL Career
06:32 - Shout-Out to the Haters
07:58 - Boxing Versus Football
09:01 - “I’ll Just Play Slot”
09:45 - The Wes Welker Disrespect
10:19 - Confidence Versus Reality
Support the show
Join this channel to get access to perks: HERE
Buzzsprout Subscription page: HERE
Register for our Operator Training Summit: OperatorTrainingSummit.com
Find an Air Force Recruiter: AirForce.com
Collabs:
Ones Ready - OnesReady.com
18A Fitness - Promo Code: ONESREADY
ATACLete - Follow the URL (no promo code): ATACLete
Danger Close Apparel - Promo Code: ONESREADY
DFND Apparel...
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Peaches sits down with Kaylon, a former Air Force Security Forces military working dog handler, dog trainer, and father of a 17-year-old preparing for Air Force Special Warfare.
This episode is for the parents.
Kaylon talks about his time as a Security Forces K9 handler at RAF Mildenhall, his deployment experience, working explosive detection dogs, and eventually transitioning into professional dog training. But the real focus of this conversation is what it feels like as a parent when your kid says, “I want to join the military,” and then starts looking at Air Force Special Warfare.
They talk about how Kaylon’s son went from considering Navy SEALs to discovering Combat Control, how the family handled that decision, why his mom supports him even while being nervous, and what parents should do when they do not fully understand the path their kid wants to take.
Kaylon also breaks down why he sent his son to Operator Training Summit, what the experience did for him, how the cadre helped expose holes in his training, and why the event gave his son more confidence that this is the path he wants.
If your son or daughter is talking about CCT, PJ, TACP, Special Reconnaissance, or any other military path that makes you nervous, this episode is a great place to start.
Check out Tasty Gains: TastyGains.com
Register for Operator Training Summit: OperatorTrainingSummit.com
Join the Ones Ready membership for early access, members-only episodes, and exclusive content.
Chapters:
00:00 - Intro, Tasty Gains, and Operator Training Summit
02:25 - Why This Episode Is for Parents
02:45 - Meet Kaylon
03:08 - Peaches and Kaylon at RAF Mildenhall
03:41 - Security Forces and Military Working Dogs
05:10 - EOD, K9 Handlers, and Career Field Banter
06:12 - Mildenhall, Old Friends, and Trusting the Ones Ready Crew
07:51 - Kaylon’s Military Family Background
08:01 - Joining the Air Force After 9/11
09:42 - Giving His Son the Chance to Try
09:56 - His Son’s Interest in Special Operations
11:26 - From Navy SEALs to Air Force Special Warfare
12:27 - School, Homeschool, and Graduating Early
14:45 - Mom’s Support and Military Spouse Reality
18:28 - What Parents Should Know When They Are Nervous
20:14 - Why Parents Should Use Ones Ready as a Resource
22:32 - Prior Military Parents and Steering Your Kid
24:35 - Training Around Special Tactics at Mildenhall
25:24 - CCT or Bust and Not Building an Escape Hatch
27:21 - Why Every Air Force Job Matters
28:56 - The Reality of Security Forces Shifts
31:50 - Life as a Dog Handler
33:57 - The Ugly Side of Working Dogs
34:48 - Helping His Son Build a Network
36:52 - Physical Training and Keeping a 17-Year-Old Honest
39:12 - Lessons From the TF Voodoo Rucking Episode
41:20 - Trash Hips and Mobility Work
41:57 - What It Was Like Arriving at Operator Training Summit
44:53 - Parents Sending Young Candidates to OTS
47:00 - OTS Is Instruction, Not a Smoke Session
48:52 - Why “Just Show Up and Don’t Quit” Is Bad Advice
49:20 - Why Kaylon Chose OTS Over Other Prep Camps
50:25 - The Value of Real Instructors
50:53 - Taylor Starch, Running Form, and Mobility
55:10 - Advice for Parents Whose Kids Want to Join
57:50 - Letting Your Kid Become Their Own Person
01:01:37 - Recruiters, Contracts, and Ship Dates
01:02:26 - Sitting Down With the Special Warfare Recruiter
01:03:40 - TSP, Blended Retirement, and Money Lessons
01:05:49 - Picking Battles in the Air Force
01:07:55 - Kaylon’s Son at OTS
01:08:32 - Why OTS Validated the Goal
01:09:57 - Trent, Peaches, and Cadre Mentorship
01:11:20 - Finding Holes in Training
01:12:31 - Final Thoughts and Wrap-Up
Support the show
Join this channel to get access to perks: HERE
Buzzsprout Subscription page: HERE
Register for our Operator Training Summit: OperatorTrainingSummit.com
Find an Air Force Recruiter: AirForce.com
Collabs:
Ones Ready - OnesReady.com
18A Fitness - Promo Code: ONESREADY
ATACLete - Follow the URL (no promo code): ATACLete
Danger Close Apparel - Promo Code: ONESREADY
DFND Apparel...
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About Ones Ready
A team of active duty Combat Control (CCT), Pararescue (PJ), and Special Reconnaissance (SR) leveraging our 69 years of special operations experience to make the next generation of operators smarter, faster and stronger than we ever were. We are the PREMIERE resource for all things Air Force Special Warfare. The Ones Ready Podcast is honest talk about what it is like to go from a know-nothing high school graduate to an elite Special Operator. We will cover important practices for success including physical training, nutrition, recovery, and mindset traits essential to any team. Join us in The Team Room to get all your questions answered!! With battle-tested operators from across USAF SPECWAR and far-reaching web of recruiters, subject matter experts, and friends, there are no questions we can’t answer- and if we can’t, we know exactly where to look. See you in The Team Room!Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the OnesReady team are those of the team and do not reflect the official policy or position of the DoD. Any content provided by our Podcast guests, bloggers, sponsors, or authors are of their opinion and are not intended to malign the DoD, any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual, or anyone.Podcast website
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