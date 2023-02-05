Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to 6 Minute Vocabulary in the App
Listen to 6 Minute Vocabulary in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
6 Minute Vocabulary

6 Minute Vocabulary

Podcast 6 Minute Vocabulary
Podcast 6 Minute Vocabulary

6 Minute Vocabulary

BBC Radio
add
Build your English vocabulary in six minutes. Every Monday join two of our presenters and hear about different ways to develop your vocabulary knowledge and sk... More
Education
Build your English vocabulary in six minutes. Every Monday join two of our presenters and hear about different ways to develop your vocabulary knowledge and sk... More

Available Episodes

5 of 145
  • Weather words
    British people love to talk about weather! Learn some useful vocabulary about it here.
    5/15/2023
    5:51
  • Homophones
    Learn about words that sound the same but have different meanings
    5/9/2023
    6:08
  • Compound nouns
    Ice cream, popcorn... Learn about nouns made up of a combination of two words.
    5/2/2023
    6:10
  • Adjective order
    We explain the order you put adjectives in when describing a dog!
    4/24/2023
    6:10
  • Contractions
    Finn and Feifei help you learn this important part of speaking and writing, in English.
    4/17/2023
    6:03

More Education podcasts

About 6 Minute Vocabulary

Build your English vocabulary in six minutes. Every Monday join two of our presenters and hear about different ways to develop your vocabulary knowledge and skills.
Podcast website

Listen to 6 Minute Vocabulary, Pasture and Forage Minute and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

6 Minute Vocabulary

6 Minute Vocabulary

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

6 Minute Vocabulary: Podcasts in Family

6 Minute Vocabulary: Stations in Family