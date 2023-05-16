I believe that every person has the power to transform their life. Are you ready to transform yours? Send me a DM saying “I Want Inner Peace” to get started.
Loss Is Just a Story, Not a Truth w/ Peter Crone #200
I am beyond excited to bring you another episode of the Luke Mind Power podcast, and boy, do I have a treat for you today!
Joining me is the incredible Peter Crone, a mind architect that has been an absolute game-changer in my life. Now he's here to share his wisdom with all of you.
One of the key experiences that shaped Peter's journey was the loss of his parents at a young age. Being their only child, this had a deep impact on him, and it created this gnarly fear of losing people in his later relationships.
But guess what? Peter flips the script on that whole "loss" thing and reveals a profound truth that'll blow your mind.
In this episode, we dive deep into reconstructing our minds, healing emotional triggers, and finding ultimate peace and fulfillment. Peter's newfound understanding of life is truly transformative as he shows us that energy and life are in a constant state of transformation, not loss.
Join us as Peter shares his personal journey of healing, finding confidence, and embracing his self-worth after dealing with rejection and the fear of losing someone. He's all about keeping it real, staying true to yourself, and creating kick-ass relationships.
You really don’t want to miss this mind-expanding conversation.
Let’s dive in!
Key Takeaways:
Who is Peter Crone (00:00)
The experience of dramatic loss and Peter’s moment of awakening (01:48)
Healing from rejection (12:54)
What triggers Peter right now (21:03)
Inspiring people relying on universal principles that are based on physics (28:07)
The resistance to becoming a new version of yourself (40:44)
Being triggered by being told what to do (48:55)
Where to find Peter (01:06:47)
The Luke Mind Power Podcast is an empowering show committed to helping you unlock your full potential and transform your life.
BENEFITS DISCLAIMER: This podcast does not substitute professional medical and health advice. Luke is not a psychologist or holds any degrees from university. Luke Chlebowicz's approach and this podcast is intended for educational purposes only. We, of course, want the best results for you, and the Information provided by this podcast or our company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.
5/26/2023
1:09:55
How to Heal Your Past Wounds by Exploring Different Cultures W/ Nancy Paton #199
This episode is truly special, and I'm thrilled to introduce my amazing guest, Nancy Paton. Nancy and I have known each other since we were kids, sharing a lot in common.
We both come from Polish families in Australia and have faced similar struggles growing up as children of immigrants. Our parents faced language barriers, financial hardships, and a sense of isolation from other cultures.
But Nancy's story takes it to the next level. At the age of 11, her father left, leaving her with lasting wounds and challenges.
She carried the weight of those struggles and wounds until she made the brave decision to leave Australia and embark on an incredible journey in her twenties.
From New York to London, Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi, she's been all over, soaking up different cultures and finding healing, peace, and purpose along the way.
In this interview, Nancy shares her inspiring story, delving into how her faith and experiences, particularly in the Middle East, have transformed her life and taught her how to forgive and let go of the past.
Join us and discover the power of embracing diverse cultures and opening your mind to new experiences. Tune in and get ready for a dose of inspiration that will change your perspective forever.
Let’s dive in!
Key Takeaways:
Intro (00:00)
Nancy’s journey from Sydney to Abu Dhabi (03:03)
Judging what you don't understand (11:21)
Learning about kindness and the importance of family while living in Saudi Arabia (19:43)
The healing power of religion in overcoming childhood struggles (22:01)
Finding balance in life (28:49)
How Nancy manifested her husband (31:15)
The importance of being open and willing to break the barriers (42:10)
Leading by example and surrounding yourself with the right people (50:21)
The moment Nancy healed her fear of marriage (57:16)
Forgiving father and letting go of the pain (01:00:25)
Treat others the way you would like to be treated (01:08:29)
Focus on good things - there is enough XYZ for everyone (01:12:05)
Letting go and learning (not trying to make it happen) (01:17:27)
Sharing childhood stories (01:20:33)
Nancy’s message to people who are not happy with their life (01:23:59)
The Luke Mind Power Podcast is an empowering show committed to helping you unlock your full potential and transform your life.
BENEFITS DISCLAIMER: This podcast does not substitute professional medical and health advice. Luke is not a psychologist or holds any degrees from university. Luke Chlebowicz's approach and this podcast is intended for educational purposes only. We, of course, want the best results for you, and the Information provided by this podcast or our company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.
5/23/2023
1:26:08
How to Overcome Victim Mentality and Take Control of Your Life w/ Russ Juson #198
Today, we have a very special guest on The Luke Mind Power Podcast - Russ Juson.
Russ is a very successful entrepreneur, charismatic public speaker, and incredible life coach. But most importantly, he is the change we need in this world, and I am beyond blessed to be in his presence.
What really sets Russ apart from other coaches and speakers is the fact that he always understood that in order to change other people’s lives, he first had to change his own.
Russ was never set up for success. In fact, he started his life with many disadvantages. His parents divorced in the 1970s when there was a lot of stigma around divorce, he didn't feel loved, and he didn't feel good enough.
But he managed to heal his wounds, and through that, he gained the ability to heal other people. His mission now is to leave a profound impact on everyone he meets so that they can live a happy and healthy life.
In this episode, Russ shares his incredible life journey, priceless tips for personal growth, his thoughts on a victim mentality, and changing the mindset of the Filipino people to help them become more aware that anyone can become successful.
Tune in and change your victim mentality to a victor mentality!
Key Takeaways:
Intro (00:00)
Who is Russ? (00:59)
The power of social media (03:41)
Victim mentality (06:42)
How does Russ take care of himself? (17:55)
Russ’s #1 rule (21:22)
What’s stopping people from stepping into their power? (23:25)
Connecting with nature (42:21)
Changing the mindset of Filipino people (51:21)
The Luke Mind Power Podcast is an empowering show committed to helping you unlock your full potential and transform your life.
BENEFITS DISCLAIMER: This podcast does not substitute professional medical and health advice. Luke is not a psychologist or holds any degrees from university. Luke Chlebowicz's approach and this podcast is intended for educational purposes only. We, of course, want the best results for you, and the Information provided by this podcast or our company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.
5/19/2023
59:56
From Depression and Anxiety to Living Life on Your Own Terms w/ Chris Symons #197
After experiencing a painful breakup with his girlfriend (who cheated on him), he fell into a deep depression and struggled with panic attacks, insecurity, and drug use.
Despite seeking help from numerous doctors and psychologists, he couldn't break free from the downward spiral.
Until something clicked, and he said to himself, I don't want to live like this anymore!
This week he’s sharing his journey with you.
In this episode, I'm joined by life coach and entrepreneur Chris Symons, who talks about overcoming mental health struggles and provides practical advice for achieving your goals and living a fulfilling life.
We also explore topics related to personal growth, the importance of a positive mindset for success, and the courage to speak your truth and live life on your own terms (even if it means going against the crowd).
Find out why it’s important to surround yourself with positive people and who you should cut off from your life. Plus, learn why investing in yourself is the best investment you can make.
Don't miss out on this powerful conversation that will inspire and motivate you to be the best version of yourself.
Tune in now and take the first step towards a brighter future.
Let’s dive in!
Key Takeaways:
Who is Chris Symons? (00:00)
The importance of taking the leap of the unknown and failing (01:40)
You are the average of the five people you hang around (04:54)
Stepping into uncomfortableness and getting a coach (14:42)
The darkest point in Chris’s life and how he overcame it (25:31)
Why you need to write your goals down (45:52)
The courage to share the opinions that go against the crowd (52:38)
The slight edge is working for you or against you (01:12:18)
Love is really helping your success (01:19:54)
How to connect with Chris (01:27:28)
The Luke Mind Power Podcast is an empowering show committed to helping you unlock your full potential and transform your life.
BENEFITS DISCLAIMER: This podcast does not substitute professional medical and health advice. Luke is not a psychologist or holds any degrees from university. Luke Chlebowicz's approach and this podcast is intended for educational purposes only. We, of course, want the best results for you, and the Information provided by this podcast or our company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.
5/16/2023
1:30:45
Surround Yourself with High-Vibe People and Watch Your Success Skyrocket w/ Suzanne Adams #196
"I didn't want to breathe."
Those were the words that Suzanne Adams used to express her struggle with loneliness and lack of support during her journey of self-transformation. She came to realize that numbing and distracting herself from her true potential only led to disappointment.
But guess what? Her quantum moment changed everything, and she realized that she needed other people to remind her of what was possible, to hold her energetically, and to unlock her wisdom.
Transforming yourself can be a lonely road, but finding a supportive community can be a total game-changer. When you surround yourself with high-vibe people, you lift each other up, and everyone wins!
Suzanne got the most out of attending events and retreats that helped her transform on so many levels. Being in a community that lifted her up allowed her to align with her power and purpose and create a life that excited her.
Today Suzanne is organizing an exciting 2-day event in Laguna Beach, California, gathering other high-vibrational souls (including me as a guest speaker!) at the leadership summit that will help you quantum leap from where you are now.
Want to know what mindset catapulted Suzanne to this powerful journey?
Tune into this inspirational interview as she shares her secrets to level up and live your best life, as well as how to connect with a community that will lift you up and help you create a life that excites you.
Keep crushing your journey towards self-transformation.
Let’s dive in!
Key Takeaways:
Who is Suzanne Adams (00:00)
The power of investing in yourself (04:12)
How to quantum leap to your desired destination (10:13)
Surround yourself with high-frequency people and join us (19:26)
The importance of small steps - my first open-mic experience (27:55)
Learn from people that have accomplished what you want to accomplish (35:05)
Struggling with self-doubt (41:25)
Connect with Suzanne (46:49)
BENEFITS DISCLAIMER: This podcast does not substitute professional medical and health advice. Luke is not a psychologist or holds any degrees from university. Luke Chlebowicz's approach and this podcast is intended for educational purposes only. We, of course, want the best results for you, and the Information provided by this podcast or our company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.
