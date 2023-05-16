From Depression and Anxiety to Living Life on Your Own Terms w/ Chris Symons #197

After experiencing a painful breakup with his girlfriend (who cheated on him), he fell into a deep depression and struggled with panic attacks, insecurity, and drug use. Despite seeking help from numerous doctors and psychologists, he couldn't break free from the downward spiral. Until something clicked, and he said to himself, I don't want to live like this anymore! This week he's sharing his journey with you. In this episode, I'm joined by life coach and entrepreneur Chris Symons, who talks about overcoming mental health struggles and provides practical advice for achieving your goals and living a fulfilling life. We also explore topics related to personal growth, the importance of a positive mindset for success, and the courage to speak your truth and live life on your own terms (even if it means going against the crowd). Find out why it's important to surround yourself with positive people and who you should cut off from your life. Plus, learn why investing in yourself is the best investment you can make. Don't miss out on this powerful conversation that will inspire and motivate you to be the best version of yourself. Tune in now and take the first step towards a brighter future. Let's dive in! Key Takeaways: Who is Chris Symons? (00:00) The importance of taking the leap of the unknown and failing (01:40) You are the average of the five people you hang around (04:54) Stepping into uncomfortableness and getting a coach (14:42) The darkest point in Chris's life and how he overcame it (25:31) Why you need to write your goals down (45:52) The courage to share the opinions that go against the crowd (52:38) The slight edge is working for you or against you (01:12:18) Love is really helping your success (01:19:54) How to connect with Chris (01:27:28)