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443 episodes
- The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 217
A very relatable feeling today is that of having something incredibly important to say while nobody listens. We go on screaming about the nearly existential horror of the situation we are in while everyday life goes on beside us, ignoring us, denying us. It's incredibly frustrating. This now far-too-familiar circumstance was written about eloquently at a time when it mattered as much as it may ever have mattered, in January 1944. In that month, Arthur Koestler, writing in the New York Times, published a monumental essay titled, "The Nightmare that Is Reality," (https://www.nytimes.com/1944/01/09/archives/the-nightmare-that-is-a-reality-the-grim-stories-of-nazi-atrocities.html) describing the madness of screaming the truth about the unfolding Holocaust in Germany. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay shares Koestler's landmark essay with you in full and then explores the unsettling question it raises: with so many "screamers," which ones, like Koestler, are crucially right, and which ones are cranks and fools, if not worse? How can we tell them apart? Join him for an important exploration.
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- New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 175
Welfare mentality is believing that you should be given things you haven't earned because you simply deserve them, whatever the excuse. Maybe it's entitlement; maybe you believe it's a "human right." It doesn't matter. It is to be contrasted with a mindset that understands, recognizes, and honors the dignity of work, of production and the fair trade of parties seeking to mutually increase their own held value by exchanging something they have for something they deem more worth having. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay presents a compelling X post (https://x.com/i/status/2078424564753682763 ) that introduces the term "welfare mentality" and peels back the dignified reality of free enterprise versus the dehumanization of socialism. Join him for an important lesson, especially if you are a young person.
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© 2026 New Discourses. All rights reserved. #NewDiscourses #JamesLindsay #Welfare
- The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 216
In the late 1970s, a Palestinian-American postcolonial theorist and Columbia University literature professor named Edward Said wrote a book that changed the Left forever. That book was called Orientalism (https://amzn.to/45eMnE2). In this book, he brought the postmodernist deconstructive tools of Michel Foucault to a variety of Marxist and Critical Theory analyses to criticize and transform the way scholars study "other" cultures. His basic thesis is that there is no way for a scholar embedded in an imperialist context to study another culture without bringing his imperialism (and preference for its benefits) into the analysis. Exploring his treatment offers us much today in terms of understanding Woke, including how it could be that so many of our central institutions caved in to the ideology. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay reads a section from Said's own introduction to Orientalism to explain. The Postmodernist, Critical Marxist, and broadly establishment-liberal mondialist projects share so much foundational overlap that they serve as not just parallel projects but an intellectual-cultural symbiosis that opened the door to the Woke takeover. Join him for yet another groundbreaking episode and insight into what happened to the West over the last century of Western Marxist incursion.
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- New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 174
The Democratic Socialists of America are making a bid to take over the Democratic Party, echoing the grim historical chapter during which Lenin's Bolsheviks abolished the more moderate Mensheviks from the future of Russian politics. They, like their historical predecessors, from whom they take inspiration, are Communists, and they have a party platform. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay reads quickly through the entire DSA party platform (https://program.dsausa.org/) so that people can hear for themselves just how crazy it is. Join him for an eye-opening read, and check out his longer exploration of this platform on the New Discourses Podcast.
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The Myth of the Blood, Vol. 4: The Anti-Christian Foundation of Positive Christianity07/27/2026 | 2h 14 mins.The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 215
The Nazis had an ideological mission for their own Volk in addition to those we're all more familiar with from the dark stories of history: to transform a widely Christian Germany into a fully Nazi Germany, not just in practice and politics but in belief and commitment. That is, in the language of the Nazis, German Christians, both Catholic and Protestant, had to be transformed into people who accepted the racialist worldview and Fascist organizational principles of National Socialism. In practice, that would mean devastating the real foundations for their faiths, providing them an ersatz intermediate faith called "Positive Christianity," and using it to lead them to full-blown Nazism. The key man tasked with this endeavor was Alfred Rosenberg, the Chief Ideologist of the Third Reich, who wrote the book on it in 1930. The Myth of the Twentieth Century was arguably the Third Reich's second most important book after Mein Kampf, and it presents the "myth of the blood" that all Nazis were eventually to come to believe as an article of unshakeable faith like their leaders. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay returns to the second chapter of The Myth of the Twentieth Century to outline Rosenberg's very New-Atheist-ish effort to undermine the foundations of German Christianity while retaining a mythological Aryan Jesus so that he could complete this task. Join him to see how Nazis really regarded Christianity, especially Catholicism.
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