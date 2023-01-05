New Discourses
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness. More
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness. More
Available Episodes
5 of 191
The Structure of Cults
New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 49
Cults have a structure. The Woke Marxist cult is no exception: it is structured too. In general, there are three types of layers in cults, though each of these might have various levels or ranks within it. Those are the "Outer School" of initiates who are committed to the cult but don't yet understand it, the "Inner School" of adepts who are deeply committed to the cult and do understand it, and the "Inner Circles" of disciples and leaders who are leading and guiding the cult whether they believe its doctrine or not. Until you understand the structure of cults, you will consistently underestimate and misdiagnose "Wokeness" because you'll mistake the behavior of the Outer School initiates as being characteristic of the cult, which it is not. The doctrine is pushed by the Inner School and paid for by the Inner Circles. Join host James Lindsay for this important episode of New Discourses Bullets as he breaks it down for you.
Get James Lindsay's new book, The Marxification of Education: https://amzn.to/3RYZ0tY
Support New Discourses: https://newdiscourses.com/support
Follow New Discourses on other platforms: https://newdiscourses.com/subscribe
Follow James Lindsay: https://linktr.ee/conceptualjames
© 2023 New Discourses. All rights reserved. #NewDiscourses #JamesLindsay #cults
Sand in the Gears
New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 48
One of the most powerful tactics against totalitarianism, one that worked to stop regimes from taking over and that broke existing regimes from within, is the simple strategy of "throwing sand in the gears," as it's said. What this means is going out of your way to make their programs bulky, slow, dysfunctional, and inefficient by deliberately underperforming, asking difficult questions, speaking up, and getting in the way. Do your job, if you must, but do it inefficiently as an act of "strategic resistance." Drag your feet. Make mistakes. Play dumb. Ask hard questions, both pertinent and impertinent while you can. Point out abuses. Spread information. Become sand in the gears of their machine and help grind it to a halt. Join host James Lindsay for this episode of New Discourses Bullets to learn more about this powerful strategy.
Get James Lindsay's new book, The Marxification of Education: https://amzn.to/3RYZ0tY
Support New Discourses: https://newdiscourses.com/support
Follow New Discourses on other platforms: https://newdiscourses.com/subscribe
Follow James Lindsay: https://linktr.ee/conceptualjames
© 2023 New Discourses. All rights reserved. #NewDiscourses #JamesLindsay #antiwoke
The Gnostic Parasite | James Lindsay
The Secret Religions of the West, Session 2 of 3
In his first talk at the Mere Simulacrity conference in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2022, James Lindsay introduced the idea that there is a long, running current of "Secret Religions" in the West. These are the Modern and Postmodern manifestations of the Esoteric Religions like Gnosticism and Hermeticism as they developed through what we might consider the Middle Age's "New Age" period, famously codified by G.W.F. Hegel. In the second lecture in his "Secret Religions of the West" series, Lindsay explains that these "philosophies," including Marxism, are actually mystical Esoteric cult religions posing as science, economics, and politics, and that their success in infiltrating our religions, societies, and institutions is down to their intrinsically parasitical nature. They mimic and illegitimately claim the language and structure of the things they pretend to be and bring destruction and madness into the void they create. Join him to understand not only this but how the "handshaking" balance between Reason and Faith is the only way to stop Gnosis.
Session 1: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/04/the-negation-of-the-real/
Session 3: Coming soon!
Get James Lindsay's new book, The Marxification of Education: https://amzn.to/3RYZ0tY
Support New Discourses: https://newdiscourses.com/support
Follow New Discourses on other platforms: https://newdiscourses.com/subscribe
Follow James Lindsay: https://linktr.ee/conceptualjames
© 2023 Sovereign Nations. All rights reserved. Used with permission: https://sovereignnations.com. #NewDiscourses #JamesLindsay #gnosticism
When to Stand Up
New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 47
When is it time to stand up against Woke Marxism? Yesterday. Actually like five years ago. The next best time is right now. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay goes through the simple but important argument that as totalitarianism rolls out over your country, fighting back gets harder, not easier, with every additional day you wait to start. It's hard to stand up now, but as time goes on, you'll not only feel like you need to stand up more than you do now, but you'll also realize it's far, far more dangerous. In fact, by then, it may be too late. Join him to gain the courage to start fighting back now.
Get James Lindsay's new book, The Marxification of Education: https://amzn.to/3RYZ0tY
Support New Discourses: https://newdiscourses.com/support
Follow New Discourses on other platforms: https://newdiscourses.com/subscribe
Follow James Lindsay: https://linktr.ee/conceptualjames
© 2023 New Discourses. All rights reserved. #NewDiscourses #JamesLindsay #antiwoke
The Negation of the Real | James Lindsay
The Secret Religions of the West, Session 1 of 3
If you want to impose a totalitarian system, you have a problem on your hands: reality. The real is in your way and will eventually veto your project. Far sooner, people who can perceive reality will step in and prevent you from taking society over a cliff. Therefore, the only way to install a totalitarian system is to negate the real in the minds of those over whom you would rule. This is accomplished by creating an interpretive frame that deliberately causes people to misunderstand reality, sometimes called a "second reality" or "pseudoreality," or even a "hyperreality," which loses all contact with reality through its images and constructions. The totalitarian system "works" and would only work in that false image of reality. In his first talk at the Mere Simulacrity conference in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2022, James Lindsay presents the idea and mechanism of negating the real to replace it with a hyperreal simulation in which totalitarianism can be accomplished. This, he argues, enables the installation of the Esoteric cult religion needed to advance the tyranny. Join him to understand how the Secret Religions of the West have slowly brought us to the brink of this disaster.
Session 2: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/04/gnostic-parasite/
Session 3: Coming soon!
Get James Lindsay's new book, The Marxification of Education: https://amzn.to/3RYZ0tY
Support New Discourses: https://newdiscourses.com/support
Follow New Discourses on other platforms: https://newdiscourses.com/subscribe
Follow James Lindsay: https://linktr.ee/conceptualjames
© 2023 Sovereign Nations. All rights reserved. Used with permission: https://sovereignnations.com. #NewDiscourses #JamesLindsay #reality
More Education podcasts
Nebraska Extension Almanac Radio
Education
Dare To Shine Podcast for Inspiration
Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Careers
Touchology Wellness Experience
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Fitness, Alternative Health, How To
The Business English Podcast
Business, Education, Language Learning, Self-Improvement
サッカーと英語 // Football & English
Language Learning, Sports, Soccer, Education
Music, Music Commentary, Education, How To, Kids & Family, Pets & Animals
Business, Investing, Education
Education, Language Learning
Thinking Differently with Kathie Rotz
Education, Self-Improvement
About New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Podcast website
Listen to New Discourses, Nebraska Extension Almanac Radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
New Discourses
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
New Discourses: Podcasts in Family