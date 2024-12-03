Too often, people live with more month than money. It is a stressful game we are not taught how to win. Women, especially are vulnerable. According to Census.gov, 50% of women from 55 to 66 have no personal retirement savings, compared to 47% of men. Angela Moore is a certified financial planner who is disrupting the financial game. She is a master planner and rebel financial coach and the founder and CEO of Modern Money Education. She educates women to master their money skills and win. Listen to her insight to get you on the winning side of the money game in this episode of Women Road Warriors with Shelley Johnson and Kathy Tuccaro.www.modernmoney.educationhttps://women-road-warriors.captivate.fmhttps://womenroadwarriors.com/ https://womenspowernetwork.net #MoneyManagement #Investing #Money #Women #Budgeting #WealthPlanning #AngelaMoore #ModernMoney #ShelleyMJohnson #ShelleyJohnson #KathyTuccaro #WomenRoadWarriors
Joan Minnery, the Female Elvis Impersonator
Who says women can't do whatever they want whenever they want and make a huge difference in people's lives? You can even be a world-renowned female Elvis impersonator! Imagine getting your master's in music after being a music and dance instructor, author, and motivational speaker and ramping it up to a new level to front your son's rock band at the age of 57! Joan Minnery did just that. She got North American acclaim as a female Elvis impersonator and has never stopped. Her motto is Sing it loud, sing it proud – whatever it takes! Joan describes herself as a pint-sized blonde glitter Dolly Parton. Her son's award-winning band is called SIVLE which is Elvis spelled backwards. They play everything from the 50s to current-day rock along with Southern Rock and original music. In addition to Elvis, Joan can also sing like Bette Midler or Janis Joplin. Get inspired and entertained by Joan's story and learn why she calls herself the Little Engine That Can in this episode with Shelley Johnson and Kathy Tuccaro.
Experience Mid-Life Without the Crisis
Too many women dread mid-life not realizing they are in their prime and the best is yet to come. Annie Gaudreault teaches women how to thrive no matter what their age. She is a certified holistic nutritionist, health coach, and the founder of Veev Health & Wellness. She helps women support their best health and best life and realize their best years are yet to come. She teaches women mid-life is an incredibly liberating time. She shows them how to increase their health span, not just their lifespan. Annie supports her clients with many programs. She specializes in mid-life health challenges like perimenopause and menopause. Her programs offer a community for women to feel their very best with a person who gets it. Annie practices what she preaches. In addition to being attentive to her own health, she is an endurance athlete. She has completed over 10 marathons and three long-distance triathalon Ironman competitions. Tune in to learn how to beat aging at its own game and live your best life in this episode of Women Road Warriors with Annie, Shelley Johnson and Kathy Tuccaro.
Change Your Mindset to Achieve Success
Women in business have unique challenges that often hold them back. From gender bias to marginalization, we must overcome many things in the corporate world and in business. Trixy Castro is passionate about empowering women to excel in business and in their own companies by changing their mindset. Trixy is self-made. She started her first business at 14 and went on to found and invest in over 50 companies across many industries. She founded Genesis Capital and Hudson & Marshall. She is a sought-after speaker and consultant who guides women to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams. Tune into this episode as Trixy shares success strategies to help women leverage their strengths, and their network and change their mindsets for business success. Tune into this episode of Women Road Warriors.
Closing the IT Gender Gap
Gender gaps in the IT world are still very large even though it is the 21st Century. Women are still a small minority in the field. Jasmeet Kaur is a successful cybersecurity professional, motivational speaker, and business coach. She is determined to close the IT gender gap. Jasmeet is an advocate for gender equality in the tech landscape and the author of the book Code Her Rising: Empowering Women Across Borders, Navigating Challenges, and Cultivating Success. Her book dismantles gender disparities and talks about the essential elements of empowering women in the tech field. Jasmeet's goal is to create a space where there is no existence of gender. Listen to her powerful insight in this episode of Women Road Warriors with Shelley Johnson and Kathy Tuccaro.
