Experience Mid-Life Without the Crisis

Too many women dread mid-life not realizing they are in their prime and the best is yet to come. Annie Gaudreault teaches women how to thrive no matter what their age. She is a certified holistic nutritionist, health coach, and the founder of Veev Health & Wellness. She helps women support their best health and best life and realize their best years are yet to come. She teaches women mid-life is an incredibly liberating time. She shows them how to increase their health span, not just their lifespan. Annie supports her clients with many programs. She specializes in mid-life health challenges like perimenopause and menopause. Her programs offer a community for women to feel their very best with a person who gets it. Annie practices what she preaches. In addition to being attentive to her own health, she is an endurance athlete. She has completed over 10 marathons and three long-distance triathalon Ironman competitions. Tune in to learn how to beat aging at its own game and live your best life in this episode of Women Road Warriors with Annie, Shelley Johnson and Kathy Tuccaro.https://veev.ca/https://women-road-warriors.captivate.fmhttps://womenroadwarriors.com/ https://womenspowernetwork.net#VeevHealthAndWellness #Annie Gaudreault #MidLife #Perimenopause #Menopause #Health #AntiAging #Aging #Women #ShelleyMJohnson #ShelleyMJohnson #KathyTuccaro #WomenRoadWarriors