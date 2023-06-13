Financial Audit with Caleb Hammer

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • 22-Year-Old Wont Stop Making Excuses For Spending Everything
    Check out these fun things: Patreon: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/calebhammer⁠  My socials: ⁠https://linktr.ee/calebhammer⁠  Do you want to be in a Financial Audit and you're in the Austin area? Email [email protected] Sponsorship and business inquiries: [email protected]  _______________________  Timestamps: 00:00 Pre med, working in emergency room, and Target girl 02:20 Wild ways to get monies 07:05 Average monies...? 08:20 Overspending and taking from savings! 09:58 $71 in checking account!!! 12:20 Her dad controlling her child savings 13:24 OVERDRAFTING CHECKING ACCOUNT 17:55 This is not looking good... 20:20 Wasting A LOT of money 22:25 Medical school coming up 25:45 Are you ready to fix this mess? 27:38 STOP MAKING EXCUSES 32:00 Clean this up!!! 36:35 I'm terrified for you... 41:31 Hammer Financial Score
    6/15/2023
    42:18
  • 29-Year-Old Comedian Refuses To Grow Up
    Check out these fun things: Patreon: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/calebhammer⁠  My socials: ⁠https://linktr.ee/calebhammer⁠  Do you want to be in a Financial Audit and you're in the Austin area? Email [email protected] Sponsorship and business inquiries: [email protected]  _______________________  Timestamps: 00:00 Unemployed 02:05 leaning on others to afford life 05:03 How long are you going to accept this life? 08:58 $100 a week before all of this 10:00 Checking account and runway... 14:15 TERRIBLE view of life 18:15 YOU ARE BEING IMMATURE 21:50 STOP COMPLAINING ABOUT WORK!!! 27:00 He refuses to do anything besides be a comedian... 28:45 Student loans from a SCAM school 31:20 How long until you GROW UP? 32:45 You're throwing away your ENTIRE financial future! 39:19 You're putting yourself over your children... 45:44 You actually have to work!!! 43:45 YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND!!! 59:44 Good luck dude... 01:02:10 Hammer Financial Score
    6/14/2023
    1:02:51
  • 45-Year-Old Lost ALL Of Her Money
    Check out these fun things: Patreon: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/calebhammer⁠  My socials: ⁠https://linktr.ee/calebhammer⁠  Do you want to be in a Financial Audit and you're in the Austin area? Email [email protected] Sponsorship and business inquiries: [email protected]  _______________________  Timestamps: 00:00 Job and income 05:10 She will never be able to retire 07:20 Her ex-husband destroyed her credit!! 09:45 Income decreasing?? 12:20 Checking account and ODD mortgage with her parents 14:14 Credit cards and spending (more troubles with her ex) 17:52 Most stressful way to manage money ever! 20:28 Savings losing her money? 25:00 Starting over on retirement at 45 because of ex!! 32:58 PAY OFF THE CAR DEBT TODAY 33:48 Credit score recovery 36:20 It's time to start cleaning up this mess... 43:00 Trying to pay for 4 kids' college... 50:09 It's time to get back on track! 59:16 Hammer Financial Score
    6/13/2023
    59:44
  • 25-Year-Old Borrowing Terrible Debt For Her BOYFRIEND!
    Check out these fun things: Patreon: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/calebhammer⁠  My socials: ⁠https://linktr.ee/calebhammer⁠  Do you want to be in a Financial Audit and you're in the Austin area? Email [email protected] Sponsorship and business inquiries: [email protected]  _______________________  Timestamps: 00:00 Job and income 01:08 Drowning in debt from the past 03:38 Checking accounts and where money goes 04:53 He's trying to correct her budget 06:50 Checking accounts continued 08:09 Random savings? 09:23 TERRIBLE CREDIT CARD DEBT 12:42 Retirement... with 1.8% interest... 15:13 $18,923 CRAZY DEBT 17:00 Going to school all of a sudden??? 19:48 Control your money! 21:48 IT'S TIME TO GET REAL 22:55 DEBT ON A CAR FOR HER BOYFRIEND!!!! 26:20 IT'S TIME TO GET REAL p2 32:48 Hammer Financial Score
    6/12/2023
    33:04
  • 19-Year-Old Has The Worst Life Plans Possible
    Check out these fun things: Patreon: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/calebhammer⁠  My socials: ⁠https://linktr.ee/calebhammer⁠  Do you want to be in a Financial Audit and you're in the Austin area? Email [email protected] Sponsorship and business inquiries: [email protected]  _______________________  Timestamps: 00:00 Last time was a complete mess 01:00 Kimmee 01:43 Changing what he wants to do for the rest of his life AGAIN 05:00 We think things are going well (for now...) 07:20 Just opened a credit card and MAXED IT OUT!!!!!!! 08:45 Deciding his life based on "feeling"... 10:56 "I don't believe in money" 11:55 He wants to be a professional streamer 13:19 The dumbest thing ever said? 14:10 Back to that streaming life... 19:00 HE'S GOING TO GET BANNED 20:44 He's not willing to put in the work! 22:40 You actually have to make good content 24:10 Mental health is very important 25:30 You don't live in the real world!!! 28:08 Financial mess 31:20 Massage CHAOS  35:58 You just have no plan... 42:45 What do you actually want to do? 45:15 Progress?! ACTUAL PROGRESS?!  49:00 Okay, maybe no progress... 49:50 THE PLAN 56:00 Broken logic... 58:35 THE PLAN p2 01:02:58 Hammer Financial Score
    6/12/2023
    1:03:32

About Financial Audit with Caleb Hammer

Personal finance nerd at heart! Making content to entertain and educate. Want to be on the show? email us at [email protected] Sponsorship and business inquiries: [email protected]
