Financial Audit with Caleb Hammer

Personal finance nerd at heart! Making content to entertain and educate.
Want to be on the show? email us at [email protected]
Sponsorship and busi... More
22-Year-Old Wont Stop Making Excuses For Spending Everything
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/calebhammer
My socials: https://linktr.ee/calebhammer
Do you want to be in a Financial Audit and you're in the Austin area? Email [email protected]
Sponsorship and business inquiries: [email protected]
Timestamps:
00:00 Pre med, working in emergency room, and Target girl
02:20 Wild ways to get monies
07:05 Average monies...?
08:20 Overspending and taking from savings!
09:58 $71 in checking account!!!
12:20 Her dad controlling her child savings
13:24 OVERDRAFTING CHECKING ACCOUNT
17:55 This is not looking good...
20:20 Wasting A LOT of money
22:25 Medical school coming up
25:45 Are you ready to fix this mess?
27:38 STOP MAKING EXCUSES
32:00 Clean this up!!!
36:35 I'm terrified for you...
41:31 Hammer Financial Score
6/15/2023
42:18
29-Year-Old Comedian Refuses To Grow Up
Timestamps:
00:00 Unemployed
02:05 leaning on others to afford life
05:03 How long are you going to accept this life?
08:58 $100 a week before all of this
10:00 Checking account and runway...
14:15 TERRIBLE view of life
18:15 YOU ARE BEING IMMATURE
21:50 STOP COMPLAINING ABOUT WORK!!!
27:00 He refuses to do anything besides be a comedian...
28:45 Student loans from a SCAM school
31:20 How long until you GROW UP?
32:45 You're throwing away your ENTIRE financial future!
39:19 You're putting yourself over your children...
45:44 You actually have to work!!!
43:45 YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND!!!
59:44 Good luck dude...
01:02:10 Hammer Financial Score
6/14/2023
1:02:51
45-Year-Old Lost ALL Of Her Money
Timestamps:
00:00 Job and income
05:10 She will never be able to retire
07:20 Her ex-husband destroyed her credit!!
09:45 Income decreasing??
12:20 Checking account and ODD mortgage with her parents
14:14 Credit cards and spending (more troubles with her ex)
17:52 Most stressful way to manage money ever!
20:28 Savings losing her money?
25:00 Starting over on retirement at 45 because of ex!!
32:58 PAY OFF THE CAR DEBT TODAY
33:48 Credit score recovery
36:20 It's time to start cleaning up this mess...
43:00 Trying to pay for 4 kids' college...
50:09 It's time to get back on track!
59:16 Hammer Financial Score
6/13/2023
59:44
25-Year-Old Borrowing Terrible Debt For Her BOYFRIEND!
Timestamps:
00:00 Job and income
01:08 Drowning in debt from the past
03:38 Checking accounts and where money goes
04:53 He's trying to correct her budget
06:50 Checking accounts continued
08:09 Random savings?
09:23 TERRIBLE CREDIT CARD DEBT
12:42 Retirement... with 1.8% interest...
15:13 $18,923 CRAZY DEBT
17:00 Going to school all of a sudden???
19:48 Control your money!
21:48 IT'S TIME TO GET REAL
22:55 DEBT ON A CAR FOR HER BOYFRIEND!!!!
26:20 IT'S TIME TO GET REAL p2
32:48 Hammer Financial Score
6/12/2023
33:04
19-Year-Old Has The Worst Life Plans Possible
Timestamps:
00:00 Last time was a complete mess
01:00 Kimmee
01:43 Changing what he wants to do for the rest of his life AGAIN
05:00 We think things are going well (for now...)
07:20 Just opened a credit card and MAXED IT OUT!!!!!!!
08:45 Deciding his life based on "feeling"...
10:56 "I don't believe in money"
11:55 He wants to be a professional streamer
13:19 The dumbest thing ever said?
14:10 Back to that streaming life...
19:00 HE'S GOING TO GET BANNED
20:44 He's not willing to put in the work!
22:40 You actually have to make good content
24:10 Mental health is very important
25:30 You don't live in the real world!!!
28:08 Financial mess
31:20 Massage CHAOS
35:58 You just have no plan...
42:45 What do you actually want to do?
45:15 Progress?! ACTUAL PROGRESS?!
49:00 Okay, maybe no progress...
49:50 THE PLAN
56:00 Broken logic...
58:35 THE PLAN p2
01:02:58 Hammer Financial Score