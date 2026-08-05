Financial Audit with Caleb Hammer

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402 episodes
- Your data is being sold right now. My sponsor Aura will find the brokers selling it and remove you automatically. Try 14 days for free: https://aura.com/hammer
*OHHH NOW HE WANTS TO BE A V-TUBER TO GET CLOSER TO THEM* and he's even trying (and failing) to make a sh*tty video game. This man is insane, watch the post show here: https://hamr.link/ytjoin *OR* download the brand new Hammer Elite App ➡ https://hammerelite.com/#join (discounted annual)
MY NEW FLAVOR IS FINALLY LIVE!! Get Liquid Assets *NOW* for under 40 cents per serving, up to 6 free gifts and 10% off your entire order with code CALEB - https://hamr.link/calebdrank
💰 Download Dollarwise - Big Deals, New Features, Free Trial: https://go.dollarwise.com/join
=============================
*Caleb Hammer Financial Resources*
=============================
👉 See if refinancing your high-interest debt saves money. Checking is free. → https://hamr.link/ytmoneylion2
👉 Get 5% Cash Back with Chime Card and qualifying direct deposits ➡ https://bit.ly/4bff5by
👉 Find and compare much better AND cheaper car insurance for free → https://www.moneylion.com/network/hammer-media/auto-insurance/search
👉 Finally experience relief from your debt once and forall → https://www.moneylion.com/network/hammer-media/debt-relief/explore
=============================
🔥 GamerSupps: tasty, cheap ($0.40/serving)! Save 10% with code CALEB: https://gamersupps.gg/caleb
🔥 Get Your Own *Hammer Financial Score* → https://hamr.link/newquiz
=============================
*Sponsors for This Video*
=============================
Build credit fast and get your first month for just a dollar at http://getkikoff.com/caleb today. Thanks to Kikoff for sponsoring us!
=============================
*Education*
=============================
👉 Get access to EVERYTHING I offer all in one place: https://bit.ly/4sUm2pb
⚡Learn how to budget: https://bit.ly/4sspyGh
⚡Learn how to invest: https://bit.ly/41mr8OP
⚡Pay off your debt: https://bit.ly/41mr8OP
=============================
*Extra Resources*
=============================
👉 Land a high-paying job with no experience or degree: ➡ https://coursecareers.com/CalebHammer
👉 Get FREE MONEY by investing with Public! https://secure.moneymatchup.com/public-caleb
👉 Find the best credit cards for you with my quiz! https://cards.calebhammer.com/yt
👉 Get $20 from Acorns for free: ➡ https://acorns.com/caleb
👉 Helium Mobile: Use promo code CALEB for a FREE plan ➡ https://hellohelium.com/
👉 Protect your online privacy and security for free with Aura: ➡ https://aura.com/hammer
=============================
*Chapters*
=============================
00:00 Intro
01:45 ladies, anyone interested?
03:10 Job & Income
08:30 what a weird f*cking story lol
17:12 and it got weeeeirder...
20:45 and hes a cuck lmaao
27:50 bro almost got brainwashed to be trans
30:00 caleb isnt beating the allegaytions
33:10 shoutout to the bronies
37:20 he draws WHAT
43:00 AND HE HAS ALLEGATIONS
01:01:15 discord begging is pathetic af
01:11:20 shoutout path of exile.. i guess.
01:20:05 bros weaponizing gpt in the worst way possible
01:30:25 Budget!!
=============================
Want more content?
=============================
🍿 Caleb Hammer Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@calebhammerclips
🍿 Front Page Documentaries: https://www.youtube.com/@frontpagechannel
🍿 Caleb Hammer Top Videos https://www.youtube.com/@CalebHammerTopVideos
=============================
*Connect with me!*
=============================
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@calebhammercomposer
X: https://x.com/sircalebhammer
IG: https://www.instagram.com/calebhammercomposer/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calebhammercomposer/
=============================
*Want to be a guest on Financial Audit?*
=============================
👉 We film weekdays in our studio in Austin, Texas (in person only)! To apply, visit: https://calebhammer.com/apply
*Some of the links and other products that appear in this video are from companies for which Caleb Hammer will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. This is not investment advice.
Sponsorship and business inquiries: business@calebhammer.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- WE CALLED HIS DAD and the convo is wild; he literally thinks his dad is going to disown him just like they did his sister... watch the post show: https://hamr.link/ytjoin OR download the brand new Hammer Elite App ➡ https://hammerelite.com/#join (discounted annual)
MY NEW FLAVOR IS FINALLY LIVE!! Get Liquid Assets *NOW* for under 40 cents per serving, up to 6 free gifts and 10% off your entire order with code CALEB - https://hamr.link/calebdrank
💰 Download Dollarwise - Big Deals, New Features, Free Trial: https://go.dollarwise.com/join
=============================
*Caleb Hammer Financial Resources*
=============================
👉 See if refinancing your high-interest debt saves money. Checking is free. → https://hamr.link/ytmoneylion2
👉 Get 5% Cash Back with Chime Card and qualifying direct deposits ➡ https://bit.ly/4bff5by
👉 Find and compare much better AND cheaper car insurance for free → https://www.moneylion.com/network/hammer-media/auto-insurance/search
👉 Finally experience relief from your debt once and forall → https://www.moneylion.com/network/hammer-media/debt-relief/explore
=============================
🔥 GamerSupps: tasty, cheap ($0.40/serving)! Save 10% with code CALEB: https://gamersupps.gg/caleb
🔥 Get Your Own *Hammer Financial Score* → https://hamr.link/newquiz
=============================
*Sponsors for This Video*
=============================
You’re 30 seconds away from being debt free with PDS Debt. Get your free assessment and find the best option for you at https://PDSDebt.com/hammer
If you or someone you know experienced serious mental health struggles as a result of social media use, you may be entitled to a potential recovery of over $1,000. Visit https://morganmorganpa.sjv.io/c/7273707/3841482/23429?sharedid=caleb-hammer to submit a claim now.
=============================
*Education*
=============================
👉 Get access to EVERYTHING I offer all in one place: https://bit.ly/4sUm2pb
⚡Learn how to budget: https://bit.ly/4sspyGh
⚡Learn how to invest: https://bit.ly/41mr8OP
⚡Pay off your debt: https://bit.ly/41mr8OP
=============================
*Extra Resources*
=============================
👉 Land a high-paying job with no experience or degree: ➡ https://coursecareers.com/CalebHammer
👉 Get FREE MONEY by investing with Public! https://secure.moneymatchup.com/public-caleb
👉 Find the best credit cards for you with my quiz! https://cards.calebhammer.com/yt
👉 Get $20 from Acorns for free: ➡ https://acorns.com/caleb
👉 Helium Mobile: Use promo code CALEB for a FREE plan ➡ https://hellohelium.com/
👉 Protect your online privacy and security for free with Aura: ➡ https://aura.com/hammer
=============================
*Chapters*
=============================
00:00 Intro
01:20 Jobs & Income
03:50 theyre both so easy lol
07:00 thank god for the whiteboard
12:30 HOW HARD IS IT TO BE LOYAL
17:45 chat, do we believe that their relationship is "different" from the rest loooL
21:00 the whiplash of topic changes is kinda crazy
29:00 she has "friends" he doesnt have to worry about lol
32:40 wonder what else shes hiding...
41:00 hes actually so pathetic lmao
53:00 bullsh*t bullsh*t bullsh*t
01:08:50 $10,000 DOWN THE DRAIN???
01:18:20 imagine still owing cause of an ex loool
01:33:45 Budget!!
=============================
Want more content?
=============================
🍿 Caleb Hammer Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@calebhammerclips
🍿 Front Page Documentaries: https://www.youtube.com/@frontpagechannel
🍿 Caleb Hammer Top Videos https://www.youtube.com/@CalebHammerTopVideos
=============================
*Connect with me!*
=============================
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@calebhammercomposer
X: https://x.com/sircalebhammer
IG: https://www.instagram.com/calebhammercomposer/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calebhammercomposer/
=============================
*Want to be a guest on Financial Audit?*
=============================
👉 We film weekdays in our studio in Austin, Texas (in person only)! To apply, visit: https://calebhammer.com/apply
*Some of the links and other products that appear in this video are from companies for which Caleb Hammer will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. This is not investment advice.
Sponsorship and business inquiries: business@calebhammer.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- *I WENT THROUGH HER SNAPCHAT* and it's INSANNEEEE, she is fully
cheating, sending n*des, and being basically a massive WH*RE ughhh watch
the post show here: https://hamr.link/ytjoin *OR* download the brand
new Hammer Elite App ➡ https://hammerelite.com/#join (discounted annual)
MY NEW FLAVOR WENT LIVE EARLY!! Get Liquid Assets *NOW* for under 40
cents per serving, up to 6 free gifts and 10% off your entire order with
code CALEB - https://hamr.link/calebdrank
💰 Download Dollarwise - Big Deals, New Features, Free Trial:
https://go.dollarwise.com/join
=============================
*Caleb Hammer Financial Resources*
=============================
👉 See if refinancing your high-interest debt saves money. Checking is
free. → https://hamr.link/ytmoneylion2
👉 Get 5% Cash Back with Chime Card and qualifying direct deposits ➡
https://bit.ly/4bff5by
👉 Find and compare much better AND cheaper car insurance for free →
https://www.moneylion.com/network/hammer-media/auto-insurance/search
👉 Finally experience relief from your debt once and forall →
https://www.moneylion.com/network/hammer-media/debt-relief/explore
=============================
🔥 GamerSupps: tasty, cheap ($0.40/serving)! Save 10% with code CALEB:
https://gamersupps.gg/caleb
🔥 Get Your Own *Hammer Financial Score* → https://hamr.link/newquiz
=============================
*Sponsors for This Video*
=============================
You’re 30 seconds away from being debt free with PDS Debt. Get your free
assessment and find the best option for you at
https://PDSDebt.com/hammer
Make sure your family is always protected with PolicyGenius:
https://visit.policygenius.com/life-insurance/pod/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=life-ins-2026&utm_content=financial_audit_podcast
If you or someone you know experienced serious mental health struggles
as a result of social media use, you may be entitled to a potential
recovery of over $1,000. Visit
https://morganmorganpa.sjv.io/c/7273707/3841482/23429?sharedid=caleb-hammer
to submit a claim now.
=============================
*Education*
=============================
👉 Get access to EVERYTHING I offer all in one place:
https://bit.ly/4sUm2pb
⚡Learn how to budget: https://bit.ly/4sspyGh
⚡Learn how to invest: https://bit.ly/41mr8OP
⚡Pay off your debt: https://bit.ly/41mr8OP
=============================
*Extra Resources*
=============================
👉 Land a high-paying job with no experience or degree: ➡
https://coursecareers.com/CalebHammer
👉 Get FREE MONEY by investing with Public!
https://secure.moneymatchup.com/public-caleb
👉 Find the best credit cards for you with my quiz!
https://cards.calebhammer.com/yt
👉 Get $20 from Acorns for free: ➡ https://acorns.com/caleb
👉 Helium Mobile: Use promo code CALEB for a FREE plan ➡
https://hellohelium.com/
👉 Protect your online privacy and security for free with Aura: ➡
https://aura.com/hammer
=============================
*Chapters*
=============================
00:00 Intro
01:25 Jobs & Income
04:33 he wanted to do WHAT
09:35 chat, do we believe her?
15:20 once a h*e, always a h*e
19:55 court ordered sobriety loool
29:25 this relationship is soooo healthy!!
42:15 someone call the IRS
01:00:40 bro really said my "trauma is worse than yours" lmaaao
01:07:20 bullsh*t bullsh*t bullsh*t
01:19:30 i would NOT trust this dude in the air force
01:27:20 top college prospect!!
01:30:58 Budget
=============================
Want more content?
=============================
🍿 Caleb Hammer Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@calebhammerclips
🍿 Front Page Documentaries: https://www.youtube.com/@frontpagechannel
=============================
*Connect with me!*
=============================
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@calebhammercomposer
X: https://x.com/sircalebhammer
IG: https://www.instagram.com/calebhammercomposer/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calebhammercomposer/
=============================
*Want to be a guest on Financial Audit?*
=============================
👉 We film weekdays in our studio in Austin, Texas (in person only)! To
apply, visit: https://calebhammer.com/apply
*Some of the links and other products that appear in this video are from
companies for which Caleb Hammer will earn an affiliate commission or
referral bonus. This is not investment advice.
Sponsorship and business inquiries: business@calebhammer.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- *THE GUY CALLED US BACK IN THE POST SHOW* and she is fully exposed as a liar. Shes making things up, exaggerating, and is the worst human ever. Post Show, watch here: https://hamr.link/ytjoin *OR* download the brand new Hammer Elite App ➡ https://hammerelite.com/#join (discounted annual)
50% OFF IS LIVE. Merry Christmas in July you financially naughty little freaks. Take the NEW AND IMPROVED Hammer Quiz to see if your finances are naughty or nice, then get half OFF the exact courses you need to finally unf*ck your money: https://hamr.link/xmasjuly
💰 Download Dollarwise - Big Deals, New Features, Free Trial: https://go.dollarwise.com/join
=============================
*Caleb Hammer Financial Resources*
=============================
👉 See if refinancing your high-interest debt saves money. Checking is free. → https://hamr.link/ytmoneylion2
👉 Find and compare much better AND cheaper car insurance for free → https://www.moneylion.com/network/hammer-media/auto-insurance/search
👉 Finally experience relief from your debt once and forall → https://www.moneylion.com/network/hammer-media/debt-relief/explore
=============================
🔥 GamerSupps: tasty, cheap ($0.40/serving)! Save 10% with code CALEB: https://gamersupps.gg/caleb
🔥 Get Your Own *Hammer Financial Score* → https://hamr.link/newquiz
=============================
*Sponsors for This Video*
=============================
You’re 30 seconds away from being debt free with PDS Debt. Get your free assessment and find the best option for you at https://PDSDebt.com/hammer
If you or someone you know experienced serious mental health struggles as a result of social media use, you may be entitled to a potential recovery of over $1,000. Visit https://morganmorganpa.sjv.io/c/7273707/3841482/23429?sharedid=caleb-hammer to submit a claim now.
=============================
*Education*
=============================
👉 Get access to EVERYTHING I offer all in one place: https://bit.ly/4sUm2pb
⚡Learn how to budget: https://bit.ly/4sspyGh
⚡Learn how to invest: https://bit.ly/41mr8OP
⚡Pay off your debt: https://bit.ly/41mr8OP
=============================
*Extra Resources*
=============================
👉 Land a high-paying job with no experience or degree: ➡ https://coursecareers.com/CalebHammer
👉 Get FREE MONEY by investing with Public! https://secure.moneymatchup.com/public-caleb
👉 Find the best credit cards for you with my quiz! https://cards.calebhammer.com/yt
👉 Get $20 from Acorns for free: ➡ https://acorns.com/caleb
👉 Helium Mobile: Use promo code CALEB for a FREE plan ➡ https://hellohelium.com/
👉 Protect your online privacy and security for free with Aura: ➡ https://aura.com/hammer
=============================
*Chapters*
=============================
00:00 Intro
01:30 Job & Income
03:30 employers worst nightmare... wdym BURNT OUT
11:43 i too get sugardaddies on accident lol
16:20 be careful fellas, women are dangerous...
30:07 she self-associated with Nikki LMFAAO
40:25 "high value" okay sure buddy
46:25 chat, who's side are we on?
01:09:10 needing moms validation is kinda weeeeird...
01:19:40 bullsh*t bullsh*t bullsh*t
01:26:00 Budget!!
=============================
Want more content?
=============================
🍿 Caleb Hammer Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@calebhammerclips
🍿 Front Page Documentaries: https://www.youtube.com/@frontpagechannel
=============================
*Connect with me!*
=============================
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@calebhammercomposer
X: https://x.com/sircalebhammer
IG: https://www.instagram.com/calebhammercomposer/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calebhammercomposer/
=============================
*Want to be a guest on Financial Audit?*
=============================
👉 We film weekdays in our studio in Austin, Texas (in person only)! To apply, visit: https://calebhammer.com/apply
*Some of the links and other products that appear in this video are from companies for which Caleb Hammer will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. This is not investment advice.
Sponsorship and business inquiries: business@calebhammer.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- NMLS #182334 nmlsconsumeraccess.org. APR for rates in the 5s start at 6.327% for well qualified borrowers. Call 866-574-2500 for details about credit, costs and terms. Visit https://AmericanFinancing.net/Hammer. Average savings based on borrowers who save over $199.99
*HE'S LITERALLY KISSING DUDES AND GETTING LAP DANCES FROM THEM* This guy gets completely exposed in today's post show, watch here: https://hamr.link/ytjoin *OR* download the brand new Hammer Elite App ➡ https://hammerelite.com/#join (discounted annual)
50% OFF IS LIVE. Merry Christmas in July you financially naughty little freaks. Take the NEW AND IMPROVED Hammer Quiz to see if your finances are naughty or nice, then get half OFF the exact courses you need to finally unf*ck your money: https://hamr.link/xmasjuly
💰 Download Dollarwise - Big Deals, New Features, Free Trial: https://go.dollarwise.com/join
=============================
*Caleb Hammer Financial Resources*
=============================
👉 See if refinancing your high-interest debt saves money. Checking is free. → https://hamr.link/ytmoneylion2
👉 Find and compare much better AND cheaper car insurance for free → https://www.moneylion.com/network/hammer-media/auto-insurance/search
👉 Finally experience relief from your debt once and forall → https://www.moneylion.com/network/hammer-media/debt-relief/explore
=============================
🔥 GamerSupps: tasty, cheap ($0.40/serving)! Save 10% with code CALEB: https://gamersupps.gg/caleb
🔥 Get Your Own *Hammer Financial Score* → https://hamr.link/newquiz
=============================
*Sponsors for This Video*
=============================
You’re 30 seconds away from being debt free with PDS Debt. Get your free assessment and find the best option for you at https://PDSDebt.com/hammer
If you or someone you know experienced serious mental health struggles as a result of social media use, you may be entitled to a potential recovery of over $1,000. Visit https://morganmorganpa.sjv.io/c/7273707/3841482/23429?sharedid=caleb-hammer to submit a claim now.
=============================
*Education*
=============================
👉 Get access to EVERYTHING I offer all in one place: https://bit.ly/4sUm2pb
⚡Learn how to budget: https://bit.ly/4sspyGh
⚡Learn how to invest: https://bit.ly/41mr8OP
⚡Pay off your debt: https://bit.ly/41mr8OP
=============================
*Extra Resources*
=============================
👉 Land a high-paying job with no experience or degree: ➡ https://coursecareers.com/CalebHammer
👉 Get FREE MONEY by investing with Public! https://secure.moneymatchup.com/public-caleb
👉 Find the best credit cards for you with my quiz! https://cards.calebhammer.com/yt
👉 Get $20 from Acorns for free: ➡ https://acorns.com/caleb
👉 Helium Mobile: Use promo code CALEB for a FREE plan ➡ https://hellohelium.com/
👉 Protect your online privacy and security for free with Aura: ➡ https://aura.com/hammer
=============================
*Chapters*
=============================
00:00 intro
02:45 Jobs & Income
09:20 he says that SHES the problem.. interesting.
13:35 he wont LET HER LEAVE?
18:30 hes such a p*ssy (and *sshole)
33:00 chat, should they stay together?
38:40 hes a literal larper lol
52:00 what is this guys deal lmaaao
57:05 typical american choosing guns over his family...
01:08:40 mom is enabling them so hard
01:17:10 theyre really just not compatible
01:35:30 Budget!!
01:3913 Hammer Financial Score
=============================
Want more content?
=============================
🍿 Caleb Hammer Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@calebhammerclips
🍿 Front Page Documentaries: https://www.youtube.com/@frontpagechannel
=============================
*Connect with me!*
=============================
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@calebhammercomposer
X: https://x.com/sircalebhammer
IG: https://www.instagram.com/calebhammercomposer/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calebhammercomposer/
=============================
*Want to be a guest on Financial Audit?*
=============================
👉 We film weekdays in our studio in Austin, Texas (in person only)! To apply, visit: https://calebhammer.com/apply
*Some of the links and other products that appear in this video are from companies for which Caleb Hammer will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. This is not investment advice.
Sponsorship and business inquiries: business@calebhammer.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Financial Audit
Personal finance nerd at heart! Making content to entertain and educate. Want to be on the show? Email us at casting@calebhammer.com Sponsorship and business inquiries: business@calebhammer.com Get new episodes a week earlier on our YouTube channel!
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