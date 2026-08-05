Financial Audit with Caleb Hammer

WE CALLED HIS DAD and the convo is wild; he literally thinks his dad is going to disown him just like they did his sister... watch the post show: https://hamr.link/ytjoin OR download the brand new Hammer Elite App ➡ https://hammerelite.com/#join (discounted annual)



MY NEW FLAVOR IS FINALLY LIVE!! Get Liquid Assets *NOW* for under 40 cents per serving, up to 6 free gifts and 10% off your entire order with code CALEB - https://hamr.link/calebdrank



💰 Download Dollarwise - Big Deals, New Features, Free Trial: https://go.dollarwise.com/join



=============================

*Caleb Hammer Financial Resources*

=============================

👉 See if refinancing your high-interest debt saves money. Checking is free. → https://hamr.link/ytmoneylion2

👉 Get 5% Cash Back with Chime Card and qualifying direct deposits ➡ https://bit.ly/4bff5by

👉 Find and compare much better AND cheaper car insurance for free → https://www.moneylion.com/network/hammer-media/auto-insurance/search

👉 Finally experience relief from your debt once and forall → https://www.moneylion.com/network/hammer-media/debt-relief/explore



=============================

🔥 GamerSupps: tasty, cheap ($0.40/serving)! Save 10% with code CALEB: https://gamersupps.gg/caleb

🔥 Get Your Own *Hammer Financial Score* → https://hamr.link/newquiz



=============================

*Sponsors for This Video*

=============================

You’re 30 seconds away from being debt free with PDS Debt. Get your free assessment and find the best option for you at https://PDSDebt.com/hammer



If you or someone you know experienced serious mental health struggles as a result of social media use, you may be entitled to a potential recovery of over $1,000. Visit https://morganmorganpa.sjv.io/c/7273707/3841482/23429?sharedid=caleb-hammer to submit a claim now.



=============================

*Education*

=============================

👉 Get access to EVERYTHING I offer all in one place: https://bit.ly/4sUm2pb

⚡Learn how to budget: https://bit.ly/4sspyGh

⚡Learn how to invest: https://bit.ly/41mr8OP

⚡Pay off your debt: https://bit.ly/41mr8OP



=============================

*Extra Resources*

=============================

👉 Land a high-paying job with no experience or degree: ➡ https://coursecareers.com/CalebHammer

👉 Get FREE MONEY by investing with Public! https://secure.moneymatchup.com/public-caleb

👉 Find the best credit cards for you with my quiz! https://cards.calebhammer.com/yt

👉 Get $20 from Acorns for free: ➡ https://acorns.com/caleb

👉 Helium Mobile: Use promo code CALEB for a FREE plan ➡ https://hellohelium.com/

👉 Protect your online privacy and security for free with Aura: ➡ https://aura.com/hammer

=============================

*Chapters*

=============================

00:00 Intro

01:20 Jobs & Income

03:50 theyre both so easy lol

07:00 thank god for the whiteboard

12:30 HOW HARD IS IT TO BE LOYAL

17:45 chat, do we believe that their relationship is "different" from the rest loooL

21:00 the whiplash of topic changes is kinda crazy

29:00 she has "friends" he doesnt have to worry about lol

32:40 wonder what else shes hiding...

41:00 hes actually so pathetic lmao

53:00 bullsh*t bullsh*t bullsh*t

01:08:50 $10,000 DOWN THE DRAIN???

01:18:20 imagine still owing cause of an ex loool

01:33:45 Budget!!

=============================

Want more content?

=============================

🍿 Caleb Hammer Clips: https://www.youtube.com/@calebhammerclips

🍿 Front Page Documentaries: https://www.youtube.com/@frontpagechannel

🍿 Caleb Hammer Top Videos https://www.youtube.com/@CalebHammerTopVideos

=============================

*Connect with me!*

=============================

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@calebhammercomposer

X: https://x.com/sircalebhammer

IG: https://www.instagram.com/calebhammercomposer/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calebhammercomposer/



=============================

*Want to be a guest on Financial Audit?*

=============================

👉 We film weekdays in our studio in Austin, Texas (in person only)! To apply, visit: https://calebhammer.com/apply



*Some of the links and other products that appear in this video are from companies for which Caleb Hammer will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. This is not investment advice.



Sponsorship and business inquiries: business@calebhammer.com

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices