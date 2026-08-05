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12 episodes
- This month's PCCast is all about Leadership Park City.
Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt discusses the program's history, values, and curriculum. He also shares details for anyone thinking about applying to Class 33.
Also, Class 32 members Courtney Benson and Will Seggos talk about their experience with the Leadership program.
Applications for Class 33 are open through August 21.
Learn more about Leadership Park City
Start an application for Class 33
- In this episode, Utah Open Lands Executive Director Wendy Fisher tells the story of how the community rallied to protect Bonanza Flat. Then Park City Transportation Planner Julia Collins explains how the extension of free 9 Purple bus turned transit into a trailhead for mountain bikers, hikers, and cross country skiers.
Transit Is Your Trailhead
Park City Transit's 9 Purple route extends to the Bonanza Flat and Bloods Lake Trailheads Friday through Sunday, offering free, frequent access to the Bonanza Flat Conservation Area. The route runs from the Old Town Transit Center, and buses carry bikes and welcome leashed, muzzled dogs. View the 9 Purple schedule.
Utah Open Lands’ Bonanza Shuttle connects riders from the bottom of Big Cottonwood Canyon to Bonanza Flat. Information about Transit to Trails from the Cottonwood Heights park and ride.
- Park City manages almost 6,000 acres of open space, and keeping it healthy is a year-round job. In this episode of PCCast, we sit down with Joe Sipe and Adam Smath from the City's Trails and Open Space team to talk wildfire risk, forest health, invasive weeds, and what the community can do to help.
Your Barn Door is Open tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/your-barn-door-is-open-tickets-1986016647254?aff=erelexpmlt&fbclid=IwY2xjawSOkQJleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFiUmpSbjF6d2FnSGdnWEN3c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHoX9zVWBB5SUdBmUMHFcmCZiLYxbyWfsEfMp-vZGmzdXPjYQMNfhqO8H1N-D_aem_qpmZE9UcJvURKpTyq7I5OQ
- In this episode of PCCast, we talk with Brian Buck, project manager with the Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History, about ongoing work to preserve Park City's iconic mining structures scattered across the mountains. Then we sit down with Lola Beatlebrox, a member of City's Historic Preservation Board, to discuss the role of local government in preserving historic properties.
- In this episode of PCCast, we sit down with Park City's Director of Lands and Sustainability, Luke Cartin, to break down the proposed waste reduction ordinance. Then, Trails and Open Space Coordinator Billy Kurek and Transportation Planner Anna Maki join us to talk e-bikes: the rules on the trail today and the questions the City is planning around for tomorrow.
Notes:
Additional details on the proposed local waste reduction ordinance.
E-bike regulations in Park City.
Park City Municipal and Rocky Mountain Power are undergrounding high-voltage transmission lines in the Bonanza Park area. Work is underway on Kearns Boulevard and continues through mid-May. Drivers should expect lane reductions and detours during this period. More information can be found on the Transmission Line Undergrounding page.
Park City Transit transitioned to its spring service schedule on Sunday, April 5. Visit the Park City Transit website for routes, schedules, and trip planning.
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About PCCast
PCCast is Park City Municipal’s new podcast series, Where Context Meets Community.Podcast website
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