In this episode of PCCast, we sit down with Park City's Director of Lands and Sustainability, Luke Cartin, to break down the proposed waste reduction ordinance. Then, Trails and Open Space Coordinator Billy Kurek and Transportation Planner Anna Maki join us to talk e-bikes: the rules on the trail today and the questions the City is planning around for tomorrow.

Notes:

Additional details on the proposed local waste reduction ordinance.

E-bike regulations in Park City.

Park City Municipal and Rocky Mountain Power are undergrounding high-voltage transmission lines in the Bonanza Park area. Work is underway on Kearns Boulevard and continues through mid-May. Drivers should expect lane reductions and detours during this period. More information can be found on the Transmission Line Undergrounding page.

Park City Transit transitioned to its spring service schedule on Sunday, April 5. Visit the Park City Transit website for routes, schedules, and trip planning.