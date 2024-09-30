Powered by RND
BBC Persian Radio
«شیرازه» فرصتی برای بررسی انتقادی رویدادها و تفکرات است. کتاب‌ها در این مسیر روشنگر راه ما خواهند بود. سام فرزانه تهیه‌کننده و مجری پادکست شیرازه است.
  • شیرازه (کتابخانه قرن): قورباغه‌ات را قورت بده
    گفت‌وگو با ارکیده بهروزان، استاد دانشگاه، درباره «قورباغه‌ات را قورت بده» از برایان تریسی
    --------  
    39:23
  • شیرازه (کتابخانه قرن): من قاتل پسرتان هستم
    گفت‌وگو با فاطمه شمس، درباره مجموعه داستان «من قاتل پسرتان هستم» از احمد دهقان
    --------  
    38:57
  • شیرازه (کتابخانه قرن): عالیجناب سرخپوش و عالیجنابان خاکستری
    گفت‌وگو با علیرضا رجایی و فرناز قاضی زاده درباره کتاب اکبر گنجی
    --------  
    38:07
  • شیرازه (کتابخانه قرن): ایران بین دو انقلاب
    بررسی «ایران بین دو انقلاب» از یرواند آبراهامیان در گفت‌وگو با سوسن سیاوشی و روشنک ماسوری
    --------  
    30:10
  • شیرازه (کتابخانه قرن): خاطرات هاشمی رفسنجانی
    گفت‌وگو با احمد سلامتیان و محسن میلانی درباره مجموعه خاطرات اکبر هاشمی رفسنجانی.
    --------  
    40:03

«شیرازه» فرصتی برای بررسی انتقادی رویدادها و تفکرات است. کتاب‌ها در این مسیر روشنگر راه ما خواهند بود. سام فرزانه تهیه‌کننده و مجری پادکست شیرازه است.
