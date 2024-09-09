An ambitious portfolio manager stumbles upon a perfect graph. It outlines eye watering profits. But something doesn't quite add up - could this graph be accurate? Or does it hide a far more sinister truth? Producer Lauren Armstrong Carter
Sound Designer: Jon Nicholls
Story Editor: John Yorke
17:39
19. A Different Kind of Justice
How does a small informal survey lead to shocking truths about the US justice system thirty years later? Producer Lauren Armstrong Carter
Sound Designer: Jon Nicholls
Story Editor: John Yorke
14:06
18. The Night the Earth Shook
In a small Italian city nestled in the Apennine mountains, a series of low level tremors are setting nerves on edge. Is this just a passing phase, or a prelude to something far more devastating? Producer: Ilan Goodman
Sound Designer: Jon Nicholls
Story Editor: John Yorke
17:11
17. The Golden Spike
At a conference in Mexico, one scientist's outburst launches a global quest. Hannah Fry follows a group of researchers on the hunt for a 'golden spike': the boundary, marking a shift into a dramatic new geological period dominated, not by volcanoes and asteroids, but the influence of humans. From plastics and concrete to nuclear fallout, the data they uncover reveals a planet profoundly changed. But can these scientists persuade their colleagues - and the world? Producer: Ilan Goodman
Sound Designer: Jon Nicholls
Story Editor: John Yorke
15:52
16. A Drop in the Ocean
A fisherman is stranded in the ocean late at night. Completely alone, the clock is ticking. How do you find one man lost in the open ocean? Can he be rescued in time? Producer: Lauren Armstrong Carter
Sound Designer: Jon Nicholls
Story Editor: John Yorke