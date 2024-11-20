Get Out Alive: An Animal Attack Podcast

Ep. 85: Imperfect Predators (feat. Antonia Cereijido)

Our special guest this week is LA-based journalist Antonia Cereijido, former NPR producer of Latino USA and now host of LAist podcast series Imperfect Paradise. She's on to tell us more about the latest Imperfect Paradise series, Encroaching Predators: Lions, Coyotes and Bears. How are these three predators perceived in California, and why? What history has led us to these differing opinions?You can find Antonia on X (formerly Twitter) @antoniacere. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, check out our website GetOutAlivePodcast.com and join us on Patreon where you can now follow us for free!Support the show for free by leaving a 5-star review wherever you're listening, or on GoodPods or Podchaser (where we can respond to your comments).You can find Ashley @TheAngryOlogist on Twitter.