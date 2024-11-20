Get Out Alive: An Animal Attack Podcast

In this episode, Ashley speaks with Tiddy Smith, author of Death by Talons, the book covering the theory that an owl (or a raptor) killed Kathleen Peterson. If you want to look at some of the crime scene photos that we mention in this episode, check out the online gallery here. You can follow Tiddy on Twitter (X) @SmithTiddy. Related episodes:Ep. 60: The Owl TheoryFollow us on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, check out our website GetOutAlivePodcast.com and join us on Patreon where you can now follow us for free!Support the show for free by leaving a 5-star review wherever you're listening, or on GoodPods or Podchaser (where we can respond to your comments).You can find Ashley @TheAngryOlogist on Twitter.
--------
1:07:22
Ep. 87: Chimp Crazy Episode 2
Alright, we couldn't keep this one from you all so we decided to release it on our main feed as well. Please enjoy our coverage of Episode 2, Gone Ape, of the HBO Max docu-series Chimp Crazy. Our coverage of Episode 3 is available on our Patreon now!Related episodes:Ep. 81: Marauding ChimpsEp. 62: We're Not Monkey SympathizersEp. 14: Travis the Pet Chimpanzee
--------
42:33
Ep. 86: Chimp Crazy Episode 1
You asked for it - our coverage of the HBO Max docu-series, Chimp Crazy. We'll post episode 2 next week, or it's available right now on our Patreon. Related episodes:Ep. 81: Marauding ChimpsEp. 62: We're Not Monkey SympathizersEp. 14: Travis the Pet Chimpanzee
--------
35:54
Nature's Archive: Wildlife Forensics
Please enjoy this crossover episode where Ashley appeared as a guest on the podcast Nature's Archive with Michael Hawk to discuss all things Wildlife Forensic Sciences! You can listen to Nature's Archive wherever you get podcasts. You can join Jumpstart Nature on Patreon here, and follow Nature's Archive/Michael on Twitter here and on Instagram @NaturesArchive.
Our special guest this week is LA-based journalist Antonia Cereijido, former NPR producer of Latino USA and now host of LAist podcast series Imperfect Paradise. She's on to tell us more about the latest Imperfect Paradise series, Encroaching Predators: Lions, Coyotes and Bears. How are these three predators perceived in California, and why? What history has led us to these differing opinions?You can find Antonia on X (formerly Twitter) @antoniacere.
Hosted by forensic wildlife biologist Ashley Bray, Get Out Alive aims to have honest conversations about intense human-wildlife conflicts, especially those resulting in attacks. She is often joined by friends, experts, authors, and even attack survivors themselves. Join her every other week as she tells stories of animal attacks, why they happen, and how we can all avoid them.