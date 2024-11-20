Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsGet Out Alive: An Animal Attack Podcast
Listen to Get Out Alive: An Animal Attack Podcast in the App
Listen to Get Out Alive: An Animal Attack Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Get Out Alive: An Animal Attack Podcast

Podcast Get Out Alive: An Animal Attack Podcast
Ashley Bray
Hosted by forensic wildlife biologist Ashley Bray, Get Out Alive aims to have honest conversations about intense human-wildlife conflicts, especially those resu...
More
ScienceNatural Sciences

Available Episodes

5 of 92
  • Ep. 88: Death by Talons (feat. Tiddy Smith)
    In this episode, Ashley speaks with Tiddy Smith, author of Death by Talons, the book covering the theory that an owl (or a raptor) killed Kathleen Peterson. If you want to look at some of the crime scene photos that we mention in this episode, check out the online gallery here. You can follow Tiddy on Twitter (X) @SmithTiddy. Related episodes:Ep. 60: The Owl TheoryFollow us on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, check out our website GetOutAlivePodcast.com and join us on Patreon where you can now follow us for free!Support the show for free by leaving a 5-star review wherever you're listening, or on GoodPods or Podchaser (where we can respond to your comments).You can find Ashley @TheAngryOlogist on Twitter.
    --------  
    1:07:22
  • Ep. 87: Chimp Crazy Episode 2
    Alright, we couldn't keep this one from you all so we decided to release it on our main feed as well. Please enjoy our coverage of Episode 2, Gone Ape, of the HBO Max docu-series Chimp Crazy. Our coverage of Episode 3 is available on our Patreon now!Related episodes:Ep. 81: Marauding ChimpsEp. 62: We're Not Monkey SympathizersEp. 14: Travis the Pet ChimpanzeeFollow us on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, check out our website GetOutAlivePodcast.com and join us on Patreon where you can now follow us for free!Support the show for free by leaving a 5-star review wherever you're listening, or on GoodPods or Podchaser (where we can respond to your comments).You can find Ashley @TheAngryOlogist on Twitter.
    --------  
    42:33
  • Ep. 86: Chimp Crazy Episode 1
    You asked for it - our coverage of the HBO Max docu-series, Chimp Crazy. We'll post episode 2 next week, or it's available right now on our Patreon. Related episodes:Ep. 81: Marauding ChimpsEp. 62: We're Not Monkey SympathizersEp. 14: Travis the Pet ChimpanzeeFollow us on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, check out our website GetOutAlivePodcast.com and join us on Patreon where you can now follow us for free!Support the show for free by leaving a 5-star review wherever you're listening, or on GoodPods or Podchaser (where we can respond to your comments).You can find Ashley @TheAngryOlogist on Twitter.
    --------  
    35:54
  • Nature's Archive: Wildlife Forensics
    Please enjoy this crossover episode where Ashley appeared as a guest on the podcast Nature's Archive with Michael Hawk to discuss all things Wildlife Forensic Sciences! You can listen to Nature's Archive wherever you get podcasts. You can join Jumpstart Nature on Patreon here, and follow Nature's Archive/Michael on Twitter here and on Instagram @NaturesArchive.
    --------  
    1:02:42
  • Ep. 85: Imperfect Predators (feat. Antonia Cereijido)
    Our special guest this week is LA-based journalist Antonia Cereijido, former NPR producer of Latino USA and now host of LAist podcast series Imperfect Paradise. She's on to tell us more about the latest Imperfect Paradise series, Encroaching Predators: Lions, Coyotes and Bears. How are these three predators perceived in California, and why? What history has led us to these differing opinions?You can find Antonia on X (formerly Twitter) @antoniacere. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, check out our website GetOutAlivePodcast.com and join us on Patreon where you can now follow us for free!Support the show for free by leaving a 5-star review wherever you're listening, or on GoodPods or Podchaser (where we can respond to your comments).You can find Ashley @TheAngryOlogist on Twitter.
    --------  
    48:21

More podcasts

Trending podcasts

About Get Out Alive: An Animal Attack Podcast

Hosted by forensic wildlife biologist Ashley Bray, Get Out Alive aims to have honest conversations about intense human-wildlife conflicts, especially those resulting in attacks. She is often joined by friends, experts, authors, and even attack survivors themselves. Join her every other week as she tells stories of animal attacks, why they happen, and how we can all avoid them.
Podcast website

Listen to Get Out Alive: An Animal Attack Podcast, Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Get Out Alive: An Animal Attack Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:32:09 PM