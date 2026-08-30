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Hillbilly Horror Stories Paranormal Podcast
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Hillbilly Horror Stories Paranormal Podcast

Jerry Paulley
HistoryNatural Sciences
Hillbilly Horror Stories Paranormal Podcast
Latest episode

1644 episodes

  • Hillbilly Horror Stories Paranormal Podcast

    2034 Kyteller's Inn

    08/30/2026 | 59 mins.
    Jerry and Tracy discuss Kyteller's Inn located in Kilkenny, Ireland and the story of the bars original owner Alice de Kyteller, the 1st person in Ireland to be put on trial for being a witch. Tony Brueski from Real Ghost Stories Online and The Grave Talks stops by to discuss shadow people.
  • Hillbilly Horror Stories Paranormal Podcast

    2033 Fremantle Prison

    08/30/2026 | 51 mins.
    Jerry and Tracy discuss the haunted Fremantle Prison in Perth, Australia
  • Hillbilly Horror Stories Paranormal Podcast

    WW: Ep 37 Coincidence

    08/30/2026 | 26 mins.
  • Hillbilly Horror Stories Paranormal Podcast

    Ep 3 The Island

    08/30/2026 | 8 mins.
  • Hillbilly Horror Stories Paranormal Podcast

    1032 Waverly Hills

    08/24/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Jerry and Tracy revisit Ep.7 of Hillbilly Horror Stories when Ricky and Jerry covered Waverly Hills in Louisville. Fresh off of 2 tours of Waverly the night before, Jerry and Tracy have all of the ghostly details! Special story of strange occurrences in her new home by Chelsie in California.
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About Hillbilly Horror Stories Paranormal Podcast
Hillbilly Horror Stories is a mostly paranormal show hosted by stand up comedian Jerry Paulley and his wife Tracy. They touch on all things eerie including true stories behind your favorite horror movies, Rock n Roll and the occult, unsolved mysteries and creepy true crime. Serious enough for the true paranormal fan but funny enough for the skeptics! Proud member of Dark Myths Collective.
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