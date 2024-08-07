See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Big Adventurer (Paul Reubens aka Pee-wee Herman)
This person died in 2023 at age 70. A turning point in his career came shortly after a disappointing and unsuccessful audition for "Saturday Night Live" in 1980. He once said "Today, it's a lot more difficult to stand out. You know, if you want to be weird, good luck." He had scores of acting credits, including roles on "Murphy Brown," "The Blacklist" and many other television series and in movies like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Blow". He was in a feature film directed by Tim Burton in 1985, after which he created a highly successful, live action Saturday morning kid's series, both in character as his quirky alter-ego. The film followed him on a "Big Adventure" while the series took you inside a magical Playhouse. Today's dead celebrity is Paul Reubens, aka Pee-wee Herman.If you enjoyed this episode, you may also like Episode 80 "Super Funkhouser" (Bob Einstein) and Episode 26 "Wild Thing" (Maurice Sendak)Famous & Gravy is created and co-hosted by Amit Kapoor and Michael Osborne. This episode was produced by Megan Palmer.
Surely Serious (Leslie Nielsen)
This person died in 2010 at age 84. His elder brother was deputy prime minister of Canada. Before his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force and trained as an aerial gunner during World War II. He had a matinee-idol profile, and was often cast as a serious and earnest hero throughout much of his film career. His big break came in 1980 when he played a clueless doctor in the low-budget, disaster-movie parody "Airplane!" His line that became a catchphrase was "I am serious. And don't call me Shirley." His subsequent comedic acting successes included the very non-serious and highly successful movie trilogy "The Naked Gun" as well as the "Police Squad!" television series. Today's dead celebrity is Leslie Nielsen. Famous & Gravy is created and co-hosted by Amit Kapoor and Michael Osborne. This episode was produced by Megan Palmer. If you enjoyed this episode, you may also like Episode 61 Dame Detective (Angela Lansbury) and Episode 16 Quintessential Quizmaster (Alex Trebek).
Dirty Dancer (Patrick Swayze)
This person died in 2009 at age 57. His father was an engineer and a rodeo cowboy. He was a student athlete, and his dancing career was hampered by a severe football injury. In the 1970s he moved from Houston to New York to study dance, becoming a member of Eliot Feld Ballet. He was determined not to be typecast, and said in a 1989 interview, "The only plan I have is that every time people think they have me pegged, I'm going to come out of left field and do something unexpected." The coming-of-age film "Dirty Dancing" established him as a romantic leading man. His other starring roles include "Roadhouse", "Ghost", and "Point Break". Today's dead celebrity biography is Patrick Swayze.Famous & Gravy is created and co-hosted by Amit Kapoor and Michael Osborne. This episode was produced by Megan Palmer. If you enjoyed this episode, you may also like Episode 57 Cool Hand Dylan (Luke Perry) and Episode 51 Goofball Stud (Bill Paxton).
Simply the Best (Tina Turner)
This person died 2023 at age 83. In 2013, after demonstrating a proficiency in German, she became a citizen of Switzerland. In 1987, she appeared in a Pepsi commercial alongside David Bowie. She is credited with helping Mick Jagger learn to dance. In 1988, She held a concert for 180,000 people in Rio de Janeiro, breaking the record for the largest paying audience for a solo artist. Her first marriage provided much of the material for the 1993 film "What's Love Got to Do With It", starring Angela Bassett. Her parade of solo hit songs include the classics "Private Dancer" and "The Best". Today's dead celebrity is Tina Turner.Famous & Gravy is created and co-hosted by Amit Kapoor and Michael Osborne. This episode was produced by Megan Palmer. If you enjoyed this episode, you may also like 084 Vocal Bedrock (Johnny Cash) and Episode 033 October Error (Bill Buckner)
Think you know everything about some of modern history’s most recognizable figures? We’re Amit and Michael, two pop culture enthusiasts who upend your assumptions about the iconic and the famous. Because that’s where you find the “gravy” – the rich, flavorful sauce that brings out the best parts of the dish that is life.Each episode we’ll put the lives of recently deceased celebrities under the microscope to consider the not-so-obvious ways these icons of culture left their impact and imprint on modern history. It’s a hilarious and fresh perspective on the celebrities you thought you knew.Listen to episodes of Famous & Gravy early and ad-free by joining Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting wondery.com/links/famous-and-gravy/ now.