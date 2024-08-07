Dirty Dancer (Patrick Swayze)

This person died in 2009 at age 57. His father was an engineer and a rodeo cowboy. He was a student athlete, and his dancing career was hampered by a severe football injury. In the 1970s he moved from Houston to New York to study dance, becoming a member of Eliot Feld Ballet. He was determined not to be typecast, and said in a 1989 interview, "The only plan I have is that every time people think they have me pegged, I'm going to come out of left field and do something unexpected." The coming-of-age film "Dirty Dancing" established him as a romantic leading man. His other starring roles include "Roadhouse", "Ghost", and "Point Break". Today's dead celebrity biography is Patrick Swayze.