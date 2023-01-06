Become a Paid Subscriber: https://anchor.fm/historyoftheworldpodcast/subscribe
This is the History of the World podcast!!! The incredible story of the human hi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 258
SPECIAL - The Pre-Columbian Mound Builders of North America
800 BCE - 1750 CE - This episode serves as a general overview of the archaeological cultures of North America and their connections to each other, as we learn more about the type of people who were living in the eastern United States before the arrival of Europeans.
5/29/2023
44:35
Vol 4 Ep 42a - The Emirate of Granada
1230 - 1492 - The story of the last nation of Al-Andalus is the story of the Emirate of Granada. We determine how it was formed and the sequence of events that led to its destruction.
5/22/2023
50:22
Unscripted (51) ( Retrospective special )
Join us on this journey back in time to New Kingdom Egypt, Ptolemaic Egypt, Classical World China, and medieval Iceland.
5/8/2023
40:05
Vol 4 Ep 55 - SUMMARY - Medieval Europe, Part Two
1000 - 1453 - The modern countries of Europe were beginning to evolve and mature as they jostled for lands and superiority over one another. Underpinning the status of the new nations was the influence of religion with the Papacy attempting to rule supreme over the kingdoms of Europe and attempting to create a Roman Catholic bubble that may persecute other religious movements at will.
4/24/2023
58:34
Vol 4 Ep 54 - SUMMARY - Medieval Europe, Part One
600 - 1085 - The modern nations of Europe begin to emerge as populations civilise, populate and Christianise. The Papacy becomes central to European politics.