Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHistoryHistory of the World podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
History of the World podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

History of the World podcast

Chris Hasler
History
History of the World podcast
Latest episode

374 episodes

  • History of the World podcast

    Vol 1 Ep 2 - Australopithecines ( Lucy )

    08/02/2026 | 38 mins.
    Three million years ago, our ancestors were walking upright across the African landscape, leaving footprints that still survive today. They were not human, yet they were no longer simply ape-like creatures either. In this episode, we follow the clues left by Lucy, the Laetoli Footprints, and other remarkable discoveries to uncover the story of the Australopithecines and our distant origins.
  • History of the World podcast

    Vol 5 Ep 4 - BATTLE - The Great Siege Of Malta ( 1565 )

    07/18/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    1565 - A tiny island stood between one of history’s greatest empires and its ambitions in the Mediterranean. Outnumbered, isolated, and facing seemingly impossible odds, a brotherhood of warrior monks prepared for a confrontation that would test courage, endurance, and faith to their limits. This is the story of a siege that would echo across Europe for generations.
  • History of the World podcast

    Vol 5 Ep 3 - BATTLE - The Battle of Mohács ( 1526 )

    06/29/2026 | 46 mins.
    1526 - Some battles determine who controls a territory. Others reshape an entire continent. In 1526, the Kingdom of Hungary and the Ottoman Empire met on the plains of Mohács in a confrontation born of ambition, fear, and decades of conflict. Why did this battle take place, and why do historians still regard it as one of the most significant turning points in European history?
  • History of the World podcast

    Timelines - Thomas Jefferson

    06/28/2026 | 19 mins.
    A bonus for the HOTWorld podcast schedule. We feature one of the episodes of our sister podcast "History of the World podcast timelines" that currently explores the lives and careers of each of the US presidents since its independence. In this episode, we explore the life and times of Thomas Jefferson. Don't forget to subscribe to Timelines as soon as you finish listening. Be good!
  • History of the World podcast

    Vol 5 Ep 2 - BATTLE - The Siege of Belgrade ( 1456 )

    06/13/2026 | 52 mins.
    1456 - Three years after the fall of Constantinople, the Ottoman Empire seemed unstoppable. Sultan Mehmed II turned his attention towards the great fortress of Belgrade, the gateway to Central Europe. Against overwhelming odds, defenders led by John Hunyadi prepared for a desperate struggle. This is the story of a siege that halted an empire’s advance and changed the course of European history.
More History podcasts
Trending History podcasts
About History of the World podcast
The incredible story of the human history of the world. Come and join us on this incredible journey! This is the History of the World podcast!!! Become a Paid Subscriber: https://anchor.fm/historyoftheworldpodcast/subscribe
Podcast website
History

Listen to History of the World podcast, American Scandal and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
History of the World podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:05:54 AM
A company fromMADSACK