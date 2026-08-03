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374 episodes
- Three million years ago, our ancestors were walking upright across the African landscape, leaving footprints that still survive today. They were not human, yet they were no longer simply ape-like creatures either. In this episode, we follow the clues left by Lucy, the Laetoli Footprints, and other remarkable discoveries to uncover the story of the Australopithecines and our distant origins.
- 1565 - A tiny island stood between one of history’s greatest empires and its ambitions in the Mediterranean. Outnumbered, isolated, and facing seemingly impossible odds, a brotherhood of warrior monks prepared for a confrontation that would test courage, endurance, and faith to their limits. This is the story of a siege that would echo across Europe for generations.
- 1526 - Some battles determine who controls a territory. Others reshape an entire continent. In 1526, the Kingdom of Hungary and the Ottoman Empire met on the plains of Mohács in a confrontation born of ambition, fear, and decades of conflict. Why did this battle take place, and why do historians still regard it as one of the most significant turning points in European history?
- A bonus for the HOTWorld podcast schedule. We feature one of the episodes of our sister podcast "History of the World podcast timelines" that currently explores the lives and careers of each of the US presidents since its independence. In this episode, we explore the life and times of Thomas Jefferson. Don't forget to subscribe to Timelines as soon as you finish listening. Be good!
- 1456 - Three years after the fall of Constantinople, the Ottoman Empire seemed unstoppable. Sultan Mehmed II turned his attention towards the great fortress of Belgrade, the gateway to Central Europe. Against overwhelming odds, defenders led by John Hunyadi prepared for a desperate struggle. This is the story of a siege that halted an empire’s advance and changed the course of European history.
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About History of the World podcast
The incredible story of the human history of the world. Come and join us on this incredible journey! This is the History of the World podcast!!! Become a Paid Subscriber: https://anchor.fm/historyoftheworldpodcast/subscribePodcast website
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