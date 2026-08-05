Key Battles of American History

In this episode, James and Audrey follow the mounting crisis in Massachusetts as General Thomas Gage attempts to crush growing colonial resistance. James and Audrey trace the dramatic events of April 18–19, 1775, from Paul Revere’s famous ride to the first shots fired at Lexington Green and the fierce fighting at Concord’s North Bridge. Your hosts also recount the brutal British retreat back to Boston, as thousands of Patriot militiamen attacked the exhausted redcoats along the road. By the end of the day, the political conflict between Britain and its colonies had exploded into open war — the beginning of the American Revolution itself. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

What was life really like for the men who fought in the Revolutionary War? In this episode, James and Audrey step away from the battlefield narrative to explore the everyday experiences of British redcoats, Patriots, Loyalists, Hessians, Native Americans, and Black Americans who served in the war. From enlistment and training to uniforms, weapons, food, discipline, and camp life, they examine the realities of eighteenth-century military service. Along the way, they separate myth from fact and reveal the human stories behind the armies that fought for the future of North America. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In this episode, James and Audrey follow the American Revolution from the meeting of the Second Continental Congress to the bloody Battle of Bunker Hill. We explore the capture of Fort Ticonderoga, the growing siege of Boston, and the desperate struggle on Breed's Hill that proved colonial militiamen could stand against Britain's professional army. We also examine the staggering cost of Britain's victory and the profound impact the battle had on both sides of the conflict. Finally, we trace the creation of the Continental Army and the appointment of George Washington as commander-in-chief, setting the stage for the war's next chapter. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In the aftermath of Bunker Hill, both Britain and the Continental Congress took decisive steps that pushed the colonies closer to a complete break with the mother country. Meanwhile, American forces under Richard Montgomery and Benedict Arnold launched a daring invasion of Canada, only to suffer a devastating defeat before the walls of Quebec. As the northern campaign collapsed amid disease, hunger, and retreat, George Washington searched for a way to break the British hold on Boston. The answer came in the form of Henry Knox's remarkable "Noble Train of Artillery," which allowed the Americans to fortify Dorchester Heights and force the British evacuation of the city. Join James and Audrey as they discuss these exciting Revolutionary War events of late 1775 and early 1776. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In the first half of 1776, the Patriot cause gained momentum as Thomas Paine's Common Sense inspired thousands, Patriot forces repelled a British assault on Charleston, and the Continental Congress debated the question of independence. In this episode, James and Audrey follow the events that transformed thirteen rebellious colonies into the United States of America. Your hosts also examine the drafting and meaning of the Declaration of Independence. From Sullivan's Island to Philadelphia, this episode explores one of the most consequential periods in American history. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Key Battles of American History

About Key Battles of American History

About Key Battles of American History

War has played a key role in the history of the United States from the nation’s founding right down to the present. Wars made the U. S. independent, kept it together, increased its size, and established it as a global superpower. Understanding America’s wars is essential for understanding American history. In the Key Battles of American History, host James Early discusses American history through the lens of the most important battles of America’s wars. James is an Adjunct Professor of History at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, TX. He has published one book and two scholarly articles. He is also the cohost (with Scott Rank) of the Presidential Fight Club, Key Battles of the Civil War, Key Battles of the Revolutionary War, and Key Battles of World War I podcasts. Take back your personal data with Incogni! Use code battles at the link below and get 60% off annual plans: https://incogni.com/battles