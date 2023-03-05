Key Battles of American History

War has played a key role in the history of the United States from the nation’s founding right down to the present. Wars made the U. S. independent, kept it to... More
Il Duce’s Gamble: Italy’s Struggles, 1938-1941
Italian dictator Benito Mussolini desired to create a “New Roman Empire.” In the 1920s, he strengthened Italy’s control over Libya, and in 1935, he ordered the invasion of Ethiopia, adding it to his empire the next year. Between 1939 and 1941, Italy conquered Albania and then tried to take over parts of France, Yugoslavia, and Greece. But did Mussolini bite off more than he could chew? Join Sean and James as they tell the story of Mussolini’s attempt to expand his empire.
5/3/2023
40:43
Sink the Bismarck!
Naval combat played a major role throughout the European Theater of the Second World War. Without constant supply convoys from the United States to Great Britain and the Soviet Union, the Allies could not have defeated Hitler. But those convoys had to be protected from attacks by German U-boats and other warships. In this episode, Sean and James narrate the early years of the naval war around Europe, including the epic story of the search for and destruction of the massive German battleship Bismarck.
4/29/2023
44:05
Command the Sea: The Naval War Through 1941
4/26/2023
42:39
Battle of Britain
In this episode, Sean and James discuss the 1969 movie Battle of Britain, which tells the gripping story of the fight for air supremacy over the United Kingdom.
4/22/2023
51:17
Their Finest Hour: The Battle of Britain
Having conquered most of Western Europe, Hitler was determined to invade the United Kingdom and bring it to its knees. But before the Germans could launch the invasion, they needed to crush the Royal Air Force. Accordingly, the Fuhrer ordered a bombing campaign on RAF bases throughout southern England, in a campaign that came to be known as the Battle of Britain. Join Sean and James as they narrate this pivotal battle of the early war.
