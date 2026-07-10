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Fourth Reich Archaeology
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Fourth Reich Archaeology

Fourth Reich Archaeology
History
Fourth Reich Archaeology
Latest episode

107 episodes

  • Fourth Reich Archaeology

    #104 - Having A Ball w/ Brother Isaac

    07/10/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    This week, we take another hard turn into uncharted territory as we welcome Brother Isaac from the Coexist, Inc. Podcast to talk ball. Well, not exactly, but that is the through line in this episode, in which Dick is joined by Isaac to discuss the 2026 World Cup and the mafia that runs it—FIFA. In what we are sure you will find a delightful, refreshing, and entertaining change of pace, Dick and Isaac chop it up about FIFA’s history of scandal and brazen corruption, its track record of aligning with fascists and despots, and its sports washing of obvious human rights violations. The fellas also spend some time on Video Assisted Review (VAR) and how it is yet another example of how technology is being deployed as a tool for oppression. Don’t fret because there's also quite a bit of talk about the tournament itself and its players as we head into the quarterfinals.
    We had fun with this one, and we are sure you will too. Listen now and let us know what you think. 
    Find more from Isaac at: patreon.com/cw/u6112951 
    Join the 4RA Patreon at: patreon.com/fourthreicharchaeology
  • Fourth Reich Archaeology

    #103 - Fourth Reich of July, Year Two

    07/03/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    It’s that time of year again, this time with the pathetic spectacle of Trump-Amerika’s 250th birthday bonanza in the background. But rather than just taking the easy pot-shots at the absolute horror and humiliation on display, we discuss a few of the concrete failures of this “experiment” in “democracy” that inform our consideration of whether there is anything to salvage of the institutions atop this melting glacier of an empire. 
    We begin, predictably, with the utter failure of the empire’s aggression against the people of Iran. Trump lives in a world where his say-so makes it true that the U.S. military “did an amazing job” and the like, and millions of people choose to join him there, whether out of old-fashioned greed, or out of some bizarre lust for humiliation, or maybe just because we are so conditioned to confer authorities unto the powers that be without question… Since Trump couldn’t defeat Iran in War, he tortured their soccer team. 
    We also cover a few of the Supreme Court cases showing what a failure “the courts” are against abuses of power, both presidential and corporate. This term alone, the Supreme Court has (1) gutted the voting rights act, (2) aided in the mass expulsion of TPS immigrants, (3) expanded presidential control over regulatory agencies, (4) given (IG Farben) Bayer/Monsanto a licence to poison people with RoundUp, and much more. With checks and balances like these, who needs checks and balances?
    We end on a positive note. Do data center protests - encapsulating so well the deserved sense of anger against tech-surveillance-pervert-billionaire freaks - light a path forward? Maybe, we’d like to think so.
    Happy holidays, one quarter-century is quite enough, thank you. We need to start this thing over again, but this time NOT on the basis of genocide and slavery–on justice and liberation. We can do this; we can declare independence.
  • Fourth Reich Archaeology

    #102 - She Harvey Oswald, Part Eight

    06/26/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    We are back to our series-within-a-series on the two would-be female assassins who set their sites on Gerald Ford, and we are now getting deep into the second of these–the real “She Harvey Oswald,” Sara Jane Moore (aka Sara Jane Kahn, aka Sally Moore aka Sara Jane Kahn Anderson, just to name a few of her many aliases). Last time, we set up Moore’s Fourth Reich roots with her father’s work in the military industrial complex for DuPont chemical in West Virginia’s chemical valley. This week, we examine Sara Jane Kahn’s early life and explore how she might have gotten on the radar of deep-state forces from a young age.
    We track the parallels between Sara Jane and Lee Harvey Oswald, just a few years her junior. Like Oswald, Sara Jane joined the Civil Air Patrol as a teen. We do a deep dive on the CAP, both its national founding and the West Virginia wing. Also like Oswald, Sara Jane joined the military almost right out of high school. She also married young, but that first of several marriages would not (like Oswald’s) last until death. Her marriage lasted just long enough to spoil her chances at attending officers training school, but she was also medically disqualified due to a highly unusual condition: Sara Jane suffered from recurring fainting spells accompanied by bouts of amnesia.
    Since we pull out original research that has nary been reported elsewhere, we don’t want to give away too much right here in the episode description. Suffice it to say, this one is noided, it is deep, and it is weird. You won’t want to miss it.
    Patreon: www.patreon.com/fourthreicharchaeology
    Email: fourthreichpod@gmail.com
    Socials: @fourthreichpod
    Civil Air Patrol Promotional Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpcFA484PT0
    Mission Mind Control Report: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMH5WgGFxlc
  • Fourth Reich Archaeology

    #101 - Phoenix Rising pt. 1 w/ Douglas Valentine

    06/19/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    This week we are honored and humbled to be joined by the legendary Douglas Valentine, author of such noided classics as “The Phoenix Program” - the quintessential work on the CIA’s mass surveillance and assassination program in Vietnam; “Strength of the Wolf” and “Strength of the Pack” - chronicling deep-state involvement in global drug trafficking through control of the drug-enforcement apparatus; and his memoir “Pisces Moon,” which ties together history, personal narrative, and Debordian political insights on how the present reflects the past.
    Our conversation is both wide-ranging and succinct, and we hope will be only the first of several. 
    You can find links to buy all of Doug’s books (which you should!) here: https://www.douglasvalentine.com/
    Follow Doug on Twitter @ dougvalentine77
    Check out Kat Lê, the DJ responsible for the Vietnamese music interlude: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPt1VaAVPNo&list=RDGPt1VaAVPNo&start_radio=1
    The other song featured is from the great Chilean songster, Victor Jara - his ode to Ho Chi Minh and the people of Vietnam, “El Derecho de Vivir en Paz.”
  • Fourth Reich Archaeology

    #100 - Keeping it 100

    06/12/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Is this real? Our podcast, our humble lil’ spare-time project, has hit 100 episodes. We’re amazed that two guys with no budget and zero experience could earn the support of so many listeners. In this episode, we pause to reflect and celebrate. 
    But it is not all fun and games. No, as our long-time listeners will already know full well, there is a great degree of urgency driving our mission over here. We are on the precipice of the last best chance for free-thinking, freedom-seeking human beings to turn the tide against our venal, corrupt, and blood thirsty overlords.  In short, yer boyz got no time to stop and smell the roses. So we take this momentous occasion as an opportunity to revisit some of our foundational principles. The familiar concepts that make up our Fourth Reich Archaeology thesis. Consider this a crash course on the spectacle, the ruling class’s uniparty system, and the US-led global capitalist order’s reliance on the myths of meritocracy, morality, democracy, justice, freedom, and all the lofty and empty ideals that serve as the driving force behind the defense of  Western liberal democracy.  We end this episode by taking a moment to reflect on what each and every one of us can and should do to move towards a better future. 
    Seriously, folks, we are blown away by the positive response. Your encouragement to “keep on digging” warms us to the bone. Thank you for being part of the first 100, and here’s to many more!  
    Stick around until the end for another banger track from our very own Don (@angletonorchids). 
    Patreon: www.patreon.com/fourthreicharchaeology
    Email: fourthreichpod@gmail.com
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About Fourth Reich Archaeology
Do you ever feel like life in the United States doesn’t make any sense? Is the daily barrage of hypocrisy and lies you’re being fed getting to you? Do you feel sick, agitated, or anxious, and don’t know why? Join your hosts Dick and Don as they excavate the contemporary capitalist hellscape in which we find ourselves in search of the cause of our collective malaise. Follow along as we dig deep into historical persons, places, and events to expose what’s been concealed, and reveal the US-led global order for what it truly is: the Fourth Reich.
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