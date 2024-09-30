Medal of Honor: Stories of Courage

The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest military award. It is given for bravery in combat that goes far above and beyond the call of duty – those acts ...

The Citizen's Medal of Honor was first awarded in 2008 to recognize ordinary Americans whose actions "epitomize the concept of 'service beyond self' … 'above and beyond'" their call of duty, whatever it may be. Molly Hudgens' duty was as a guidance counselor at Sycamore Middle School, in Tennessee, where in 2016 she came face to face with a potential school shooter – and managed to talk him out of it.

During the worst days of the Vietnam war, Marine captain Jay Vargas led a group of young fighters called the Magnificent Bastards into the Battle of Dai Do. His actions during that three-day period are some of the most heroic – and horrific – we'll hear about this season. What Jay lived through during those bloody, sleepless days would stay with him forever…but would take decades for him to talk about. On this episode, we confront the grip of PTSD, the power of veterans' stories, and the way one man's journey saved lives both on and off the battlefield. Special thanks to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Robert E. Bush is one of the youngest recipients of the Medal of Honor. At only 18, Bob found himself at the Battle of Okinawa, the bloodiest and fiercest battle of World War II's Pacific theater. But Bob wasn't the only teenager at that battle. Both the Japanese and US military had young soldiers and medics in dangerous – and lethal – situations at the frontlines. Bob's story is about what it means to fight when you are still so young. How it shapes the people who survive. And what their legacy is to their country and to future generations.Special thanks to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

John Chapman is the first member of the Air Force to receive the Medal of Honor since Vietnam. John's story takes us to a freezing, snowy mountain range in Afghanistan on March 4th, 2002, where he deployed with SEAL Team 6 during Operation Anaconda. His bravery in the pre-dawn hours that day teaches us something vital about heroism: It means being willing to risk everything… even if no one can see you do it.Special thanks to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and the Defense Visual Information Distributions Service.The appearance of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

About Medal of Honor: Stories of Courage

The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest military award. It is given for bravery in combat that goes far above and beyond the call of duty – those acts of heroism and courage that save lives despite impossible risk. This podcast is about those heroes. What they did. What it meant. And what their stories tell us about the nature of sacrifice – and about ourselves. In our first season, you’ll hear stories about Medal of Honor recipients from the Civil War to the Iraq War. We’ll think about what makes a hero, why people put their lives in danger for others, the true nature of sacrifice, and what happens after you’ve become a hero. Special thanks to series creator Dan McGinn, to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and Adam Plumpton.