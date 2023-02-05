Broken Record with Rick Rubin, Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam and Justin Richmond

From Rick Rubin, Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam, and Justin Richmond. The musicians you love talk about their life, inspiration, and craft. Then play. iHeartMe... More
Available Episodes
5 of 222
Introducing So Many Steves, A New Audiobook from Steve Martin and Pushkin
Today, we’re bringing you a preview of a new audiobook, So Many Steves. Steve Martin is more candid than he’s ever been about his creative life in this engrossing audio-biography centered around a series of conversations recorded over many afternoons at home with his friend and neighbor, writer Adam Gopnik. You can get So Many Steves, exclusively on audio, now at https://www.pushkin.fm/audiobooks/so-many-steves-afternoons-with-steve-martin or wherever you get your audiobooks.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
22:29
Matt Berninger
Today we have part two of our run of interviews with The National in celebration of their new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. Last week Broken Producer producer Leah Rose talked to guitarist and composer Aaron Dessner, and today Leah picks up the conversation with the band’s lead singer, Matt Berninger.
Matt, whose fear and anxiety are often on full display in his songwriting, talks about overcoming a debilitating bout of depression in the period before he started writing songs for the new album. He also explains how the combination of weed and iced tea help him spark creativity. And why he hopes his songwriting impresses Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift.
You can hear a playlist of some of our favorite songs from Matt Berninger and The National HERE.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
57:40
Aaron Dessner
Today we’re kicking off a two-part series of interviews with members of The National, who just released their ninth album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. Today’s conversation is with Aaron Dessner, The National’s guitarist and oftentimes lead composer.
Outside of The National, Aaron is also a prolific producer, having worked with a slew of artists, including, most famously, Taylor Swift. During the pandemic Dessner and Swift teamed up to write music that would eventually become Taylor’s critically acclaimed indie-leaning albums Folklore and Evermore.
On today’s episode Broken Record producer Leah Rose talks to Aaron Dessner about how an invitation to open an arena tour for Bon Iver led to him writing the music that he would eventually share with Taylor Swift. Aaron also talks about how The National almost came to a breaking point after a grueling tour schedule, and he opens up about his battle with depression as a teenager and how his twin brother Bryce carried him through it.
You can hear a playlist of some of our favorite songs from Aaron Dessner and The National HERE.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/25/2023
1:03:56
Roger McGuinn
Roger McGuinn is best known as the driving force behind The Byrds. But McGuinn is also a preservationist of traditional folk music. For the past 27 years he’s been re-recording traditional folk songs and sharing them on a section of his website called The Folk Den.
On today’s episode Rick Rubin talks to Roger McGuinn about his decades-long career, which started in the early ‘60s at Greenwich Village cafes where he played with the likes of Bob Dylan and Richie Havens. McGuinn reminisces about the vibrant music scene in LA, and he also talks about meeting his Byrd’s bandmate David Crosby.
We’ll also hear Roger McGuinn play his guitar throughout the interview, and talk about how playing basketball with Bob Dylan helped inspire Dylan’s storied tour, the Rolling Thunder Revue.
You can hear a playlist of some of our favorite Roger McGuinn and The Byrds songs HERE.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/20/2023
1:07:31
Introducing Louder Than A Riot
Today, we’re sharing a fantastic episode from a podcast we love, Louder Than A Riot from NPR Music. Louder Than A Riot connects the stories of hip-hop's biggest artists to socio-political changes we’re going through right now. This season, Louder Than A Riot is tackling the connection between hip-hop and misogyny. Hosts Sidney Madden and Rodney Carmichael dig into the unwritten rules of rap that have marginalized Black women for decades, and highlight the rule breakers who refuse to play nice.
Today's episode tells the story of the first female MC, MC Sha-Rock. She’s a rapper from The Bronx and former member of the Funky 4 Plus One More who laid the foundations of rap as we know it. But even though she’s a pioneer, Sha’s name often gets left out of conversations around the history of hip-hop. Why is that? Because decades ago, Sha-Rock had to deal with the hurdles that so many women in rap still face today: Getting tokenized by her own peers and played by the industry.
You’re about to hear the story from the people who lived it: Interviews with Sha-Rock, along with rappers who she inspired like DMC and historical experts like author Clover Hope. This episode is a meditation on legacy: Who gets afforded a legacy in hip-hop? Who gets left out? And how can you reclaim a legacy stolen from you?
We hope you enjoy this episode as much as we did. You can listen to more episodes of Louder Than A Riot from NPR Music, wherever you listen to podcasts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Broken Record with Rick Rubin, Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam and Justin Richmond
From Rick Rubin, Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam, and Justin Richmond. The musicians you love talk about their life, inspiration, and craft. Then play. iHeartMedia is the exclusive podcast partner of Pushkin Industries.