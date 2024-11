Early 2000s Karaoke For Your Earholes

It's¬†Episode 65¬†of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast, and the theme of the week was¬†#FNKPrev10 Dust off your flip phones and get ready to¬†travel back to the era of frosted tips and pop-punk anthems¬†on this week‚Äôs episode of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast, ‚ÄúEarly 2000s‚ÄĚ! Mike and Joe are back with a playlist that‚Äôll have you reminiscing about the¬†days of MySpace and mixtapes, featuring¬†incredible performances¬†of your favorite hits from the early 2000s, all brought to life by our talented FNK community. From¬†pop bangers¬†to¬†rock anthems, this episode is packed with¬†nostalgia¬†and¬†energy, guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and¬†have you singing along from start to finish. FEATURED IN THIS EPISODE ALONGSIDE HOSTS¬†Mike Wiston¬†AND¬†Joe Rubin: Heather Gurnari¬†kicks things off with a fun and catchy rendition of "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor. Get ready to groove to this modern classic with a retro vibe! Paul Bright¬†slows it down with a smooth and soulful cover of "Slow Hands" by Niall Horan. This performance is all about the feels! Jennifer Adams¬†channels her inner pop star with an electrifying cover of "Paparazzi" by Lady Gaga. Get ready for some serious star power! Kerri Macfarlane¬†brings the party with a high-energy performance of "Shut Up" by Black Eyed Peas. This one‚Äôs sure to get you moving! Joel Davis¬†tugs at the heartstrings with a heartfelt rendition of "Tangled Up in You" by Staind. Prepare for an emotional journey! Mike Wiston¬†rocks out with "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes, delivering a performance that‚Äôs as iconic as the song itself! Bonnie Richelle¬†wraps up the episode with a fun and funky cover of "Forget You" by CeeLo Green. You won‚Äôt be able to get this one out of your head! So, grab your favorite snack,¬†turn up the volume, and join us for a¬†musical trip down memory lane. Whether you were jamming out to these tunes in high school or discovering them for the first time, the "Early 2000s" episode is a celebration of an unforgettable era in music.¬†Let‚Äôs karaoke, FNK style!