Early 2000s Karaoke For Your Earholes

It's Episode 65 of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast, and the theme of the week was #FNKPrev10 Dust off your flip phones and get ready to travel back to the era of frosted tips and pop-punk anthems on this week's episode of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast, "Early 2000s"! Mike and Joe are back with a playlist that'll have you reminiscing about the days of MySpace and mixtapes, featuring incredible performances of your favorite hits from the early 2000s, all brought to life by our talented FNK community. From pop bangers to rock anthems, this episode is packed with nostalgia and energy, guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and have you singing along from start to finish. FEATURED IN THIS EPISODE ALONGSIDE HOSTS Mike Wiston AND Joe Rubin: Heather Gurnari kicks things off with a fun and catchy rendition of "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor. Get ready to groove to this modern classic with a retro vibe! Paul Bright slows it down with a smooth and soulful cover of "Slow Hands" by Niall Horan. This performance is all about the feels! Jennifer Adams channels her inner pop star with an electrifying cover of "Paparazzi" by Lady Gaga. Get ready for some serious star power! Kerri Macfarlane brings the party with a high-energy performance of "Shut Up" by Black Eyed Peas. This one's sure to get you moving! Joel Davis tugs at the heartstrings with a heartfelt rendition of "Tangled Up in You" by Staind. Prepare for an emotional journey! Mike Wiston rocks out with "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes, delivering a performance that's as iconic as the song itself! Bonnie Richelle wraps up the episode with a fun and funky cover of "Forget You" by CeeLo Green. You won't be able to get this one out of your head! So, grab your favorite snack, turn up the volume, and join us for a musical trip down memory lane. Whether you were jamming out to these tunes in high school or discovering them for the first time, the "Early 2000s" episode is a celebration of an unforgettable era in music. Let's karaoke, FNK style! Love what you hear? Join the official Friday Night Karaoke FB group, a completely negativity free karaoke destination, and be part of the action! www.facebook.com/groups/fridaynightkaraoke. Hope to see you there!