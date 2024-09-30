It's Episode 67 of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast, and the theme of the week was #FNKHocusPocus. It’s that spooky time of year again, and Mike and Joe are conjuring up some karaoke magic with a special Halloween-themed episode of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast: Hocus Pocus! This week’s show is packed with eerie vibes, spooky classics, and all the fun you could wish for in a haunted karaoke night. From rock anthems to creepy ballads, these songs will have you dancing with ghosts and howling at the moon. So grab your witches’ hats, turn up the volume, and get ready for a night of spine-tingling karaoke fun! FEATURED IN THIS EPISODE ALONGSIDE HOSTS Mike Wiston AND Joe Rubin: Marc Cross kicks off the Halloween party with a classic, delivering a frightfully fun version of "Monster Mash" by Bobby "Boris" Pickett. It’s a graveyard smash! Angel Lark sets the spooky mood with her haunting cover of "Spooky" by Dusty Springfield. Get ready for some chills and thrills! Edmond Themeli rocks the mic with a wild and wicked rendition of "Hey Stoopid" by Alice Cooper. It’s Halloween rock at its best! Dana LaValle casts a spell with "A Little Wicked" by Valerie Broussard. Her eerie performance will send shivers down your spine! Katie Rose takes things up a notch with an electrifying cover of "Dragula" by Rob Zombie. Prepare for some high-octane, Halloween energy! Lauren Gregg channels her inner Frank-N-Furter with a bold performance of "Sweet Transvestite" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Let’s do the Time Warp again! Nanna Katajamäki wraps up the show with a magical and haunting rendition of "Come Little Children" from Hocus Pocus. It’s enchanting, it’s spooky, and it’s the perfect way to end the episode! So light your jack-o’-lanterns, grab some candy, and join us for a ghoulishly good time on the Hocus Pocus episode of FNK. With songs that range from creepy to campy, this episode will get you in the Halloween spirit like never before. Let’s karaoke—witches and warlocks welcome! Love what you hear? Join the official Friday Night Karaoke FB group, a completely negativity free karaoke destination, and be part of the action! www.facebook.com/groups/fridaynightkaraoke. Hope to see you there!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
It's Episode 66 of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast, and the theme of the week was #FNKIconic. Lights, camera, SING! This week's episode of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast is all about those unforgettable movie moments that come to life through music. Join Mike and Joe as they dive into the magic of Iconic Movie Songs, featuring incredible performances from our FNK community. These are the songs that made movie scenes legendary, and now our talented members are putting their own spin on them! From heartfelt ballads to high-energy singalongs, this episode will have you reliving your favorite movie memories while singing along to the hits that defined the silver screen. FEATURED IN THIS EPISODE ALONGSIDE HOSTS Mike Wiston AND Joe Rubin: Paul Bright & Heather Gurnari kick things off with a powerhouse duet of "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors. It's the perfect mix of fun and drama! Eric Dubrofsky slows things down with a soulful rendition of "If I Could Change The World" from Phenomenon. Get ready to feel all the emotions! Bonnie Richelle takes us back to the dance floor with her cover of "Be My Baby" from Dirty Dancing. You won't want to stay seated for this one! Chris Gonzales brings classic romance with "I Just Called To Say I Love You" from Woman in Red. It's sweet, smooth, and oh-so-timeless. Mimi Walt lights up the mic with "I Love You Baby" from 10 Things I Hate About You. It's playful, it's fun, and it'll have you singing along in no time. Rick Mendoza rocks out with "Fox on the Run" from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. Get ready for some serious space vibes and classic rock energy! Marc Cross rounds out the episode with a high-octane performance of "East Bound & Down" from Smokey and the Bandit. It's a fast-paced, foot-tapping good time! So grab some popcorn, turn up the volume, and join us for a musical journey through the most iconic movie songs of all time. Whether you're a fan of the big screen or just love great music, this episode is packed with fun, nostalgia, and FNK magic. Let's hit play and sing along!
It's Episode 65 of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast, and the theme of the week was #FNKPrev10 Dust off your flip phones and get ready to travel back to the era of frosted tips and pop-punk anthems on this week's episode of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast, "Early 2000s"! Mike and Joe are back with a playlist that'll have you reminiscing about the days of MySpace and mixtapes, featuring incredible performances of your favorite hits from the early 2000s, all brought to life by our talented FNK community. From pop bangers to rock anthems, this episode is packed with nostalgia and energy, guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and have you singing along from start to finish. FEATURED IN THIS EPISODE ALONGSIDE HOSTS Mike Wiston AND Joe Rubin: Heather Gurnari kicks things off with a fun and catchy rendition of "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor. Get ready to groove to this modern classic with a retro vibe! Paul Bright slows it down with a smooth and soulful cover of "Slow Hands" by Niall Horan. This performance is all about the feels! Jennifer Adams channels her inner pop star with an electrifying cover of "Paparazzi" by Lady Gaga. Get ready for some serious star power! Kerri Macfarlane brings the party with a high-energy performance of "Shut Up" by Black Eyed Peas. This one's sure to get you moving! Joel Davis tugs at the heartstrings with a heartfelt rendition of "Tangled Up in You" by Staind. Prepare for an emotional journey! Mike Wiston rocks out with "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes, delivering a performance that's as iconic as the song itself! Bonnie Richelle wraps up the episode with a fun and funky cover of "Forget You" by CeeLo Green. You won't be able to get this one out of your head! So, grab your favorite snack, turn up the volume, and join us for a musical trip down memory lane. Whether you were jamming out to these tunes in high school or discovering them for the first time, the "Early 2000s" episode is a celebration of an unforgettable era in music. Let's karaoke, FNK style!
It's Episode 64 of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast, and the theme of the week was #FNKLast10! Get ready for an electrifying journey through the greatest hits of the last decade on this week's episode of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast, "The Last 10"! Join Mike and Joe as they take you on a musical ride featuring some of the most memorable and beloved songs from the past ten years. We've scoured the Friday Night Karaoke Facebook group to bring you incredible performances from our talented community members, each covering a song that originally rocked the charts in the last decade. Whether you're into country, pop, or heartfelt ballads, this episode is packed with tunes that will have you singing along and smiling from ear to ear. FEATURED IN THIS EPISODE ALONGSIDE HOSTS Mike Wiston AND Joe Rubin: Stephen Strong with a soulful rendition of "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton. Stephen's performance will have you swaying and feeling every note! Tee Bone & Sarah Keen deliver a powerful duet of "Somebody to Love" by Lewis Capaldi, capturing the raw emotion and passion of the original. Andrew Crawford takes the stage with "Last Night" by Morgan Wallen. This energetic cover is sure to get you on your feet and dancing along. Karen Pavkov brings a heartfelt performance of "I Am Not Okay" by Jelly Roll, pouring her soul into every lyric. Mimi Walt lights up the podcast with "Leave Me Before You Love Me" by Marshmello & Jonas Brothers, bringing a fresh and vibrant energy to the track. Charles Johnson enchants us with "A Million Dreams" from The Greatest Showman, delivering a performance that's nothing short of magical. Simone Tellier closes out the show with a captivating cover of "Lost Boy" by Ruth B., transporting us to a world of dreams and wonder.
It's Episode 63 of the Friday Night Karaoke Podcast, and the theme of the week was #FNKDisney! Hey FNK Fam! Mike and Joe are back with an enchanting new episode that's bursting with Disney magic! In this week's episode, they dive into the incredible Disney karaoke covers submitted during #FNKDisney week. Get ready to jam along, hear some amazing stories, and have a ton of fun! But that's not all! Mike and Joe chat about life, the upcoming FNK karaoke events in Malaysia and Orlando, their favorite music, and even the best wig selection tips for traveling karaoke stars. This episode is a celebration of all things Disney and karaoke, so don't miss out on the fun! Tune in, sing along, and let the magic of Disney bring a smile to your face. Keep singing and shining, FNK Family! FEATURED IN THIS EPISODE ALONGSIDE HOSTS MIKE WISTON AND JOE RUBIN: Eric Dubrofsky kicks things off with the heartfelt "Knowing What I Know Now" from Wish. Bonnie Richelle paints a beautiful picture with "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas. Brett Arellano & Stace Arellano take us "Beyond The Sea" from Finding Nemo/Bobby Darin. Jacob Tyloch gets us ready for battle with "Make A Man Out of You" from Mulan. Mike Wiston brings the genie to life with "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin. Tyler Turcotte gives a regal performance with "Prince Ali- REPRISE" from Aladdin. Mimi Walt inspires us with "The Climb" from the Hannah Montana Movie. Erik Copper takes on the boisterous "Gaston" from Beauty & The Beast. Simone Tellier wraps things up with the touching "You'll Be In My Heart" from Tarzan.
