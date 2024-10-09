Classic Music Saved Me Replay with Musician, Actor, Writer Dee Snider
Join host Lynn Hoffman for this Classic Music Saved Me Replay with musician Dee Snider. He is best known as the lead singer of the Heavy Metal Band Twister Sister and music played a major role in his life, saving him from the burden of being an outcast in his community. Music was the outlet that gave him hope and confidence as an adolescent.
For more information on Music Saved Me go here. https://musicsavedme.net
Music Saved Me introduces you to "The Takin' A Walk" Podcast
The Music Saved Me Podcast invites you to check out our companion podcast, "Takin' A Walk" hosted by Buzz Knight.
Al Pitrelli from The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is Buzz's guest, discussing the band and their great holiday legacy. Al is the musical director, and he shares the inside story on how the TSO brand was created. See TSO this holiday season in a city near you.
Other recent guests on "Takin' A Walk" have been Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Campbell, Daryl Hall, John Oates, Larkin Poe, Pat Metheny and many others.
Find "Takin' A Walk" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeart or wherever you get your podcasts.
For more information on "Takin' A Walk" go to https://takinawalk.com
Classic Music Saved Me Replay with American Songwriter Sam Hollander
Join your host Lynn Hoffman for this Classic Replay songwriter Sam Hollander. You know so much of Sam's work which includes, Fitz and the Tantrums "HandClap", Weezer-"Records", One Direction-"Rock Me", Train-"Save Me San Francisco" and many more. His 21 hit records have been part of the soundtrack of our life and Sam clearly understand the healing power of music from his great support of Musicians on Call.
For more information on Sam Hollander go to https://www.samhollandersongs.com
For more information on Music Saved Me go to https://musicsavedme.net
For more information on Musicians on Call go to https://www.musiciansoncall.org
Music Saved Me | Samora Pinderhughes : From Protest to Healing
Join your host Lynn Hoffman for this special episode of The Music Saved Me podcast with Samora Pinderhughes, a multi-faceted artist known for his innovative and socially conscious approach to music and multimedia creation. Samora is a composer, pianist, vocalist and filmmaker who uses his art to examine sociopolitical issues and advocate for social change.
For more information on Music Saved Me check out https://musicsavedme.net
Music Saved Me | Antoniette Costa: Harmonizing Through Adversity
Join your host Lynn Hoffman for this powerful episode of the Music Saved Me Podcast with Singer-Songwriter Antoniette Costa. This episode captures the powerful story of Antoniette's journey, highlighting her incredible resilience in the face of health challenges and her ability to create music even during difficult times. Antoniette acknowledges the obstacles she faced, particularly her experience with a brain tumor, while maintaining a tone of perseverance and triumph.
For more information on Music Saved Me go to https://musicsavedme.net
Music Saved Me is a proud supporter of Musicians on Call. For more information go to https://www.musiciansoncall.org
