Classic Music Saved Me Replay with American Songwriter Sam Hollander

Join your host Lynn Hoffman for this Classic Replay songwriter Sam Hollander. You know so much of Sam's work which includes, Fitz and the Tantrums "HandClap", Weezer-"Records", One Direction-"Rock Me", Train-"Save Me San Francisco" and many more. His 21 hit records have been part of the soundtrack of our life and Sam clearly understand the healing power of music from his great support of Musicians on Call. If you like this episode, please share with your friends and kindly follow us so you don't miss an episode. For more information on Sam Hollander go to https://www.samhollandersongs.com For more information on Music Saved Me go to https://musicsavedme.net For more information on Musicians on Call go to https://www.musiciansoncall.org