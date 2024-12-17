Powered by RND
Dead Wax

Jack Conte, Ryan Lerman
Musicians nerding out to great music. Hosts Jack Conte (Scary Pockets, Pomplamoose, CEO of Patreon) and Ryan Lerman (Scary Pockets, John Legend, Ben Folds)
  • Modern Production Secrets with Philip Etherington
    Hosts: Jack Conte, Ryan LermanGuest: Philip EtheringtonExecutive Producer: Ryan LermanProduction Manager: Rachel McGowanVideo: Ricky ChavezAudio Lead: Jack LightEditor: Phineas AlexanderTheme Music Mixed by: Caleb Parker Join our Patreon for EXTENDED episodes: https://www.patreon.com/scarypocketsSubscribe to our podcast: http://dead-wax.simplecast.com/Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DeadWaxShowInstagram: @thedeadwaxshow
    --------  
    34:44
  • The best singer-songwriter you’ve probably never heard of! With special guest Hohnen Ford
    Hosts: Jack Conte, Ryan LermanGuest: Hohnen FordExecutive Producer: Ryan LermanProduction Manager: Rachel McGowanVideo: Ricky ChavezAudio Lead: Jack LightEditor: Phineas AlexanderTheme Music Mixed by: Caleb Parker Join our Patreon for EXTENDED episodes: https://www.patreon.com/scarypocketsSubscribe to our podcast: http://dead-wax.simplecast.com/Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DeadWaxShowInstagram: @thedeadwaxshow
    --------  
    54:12
  • Andrew bird on Writing, Improvisation and Jazz
    Huge thank you to Andrew Bird, our guest for this episode!Listen to his new album, Sunday Morning Put On here: https://i.andrewbird.net/SundayMorningPutOnSee him on tour: https://www.andrewbird.net/ Hosts: Jack Conte, Ryan LermanGuest: Andrew BirdExecutive Producer: Ryan LermanProduction Managers: Rachel McGowan, Phineas AlexanderVideo: Ricky ChavezAudio Lead: Jack LightEditor: Phineas AlexanderTheme Music Mixed by: Caleb Parker Join our Patreon for EXTENDED episodes: https://www.patreon.com/scarypocketsSubscribe to our podcast: http://dead-wax.simplecast.com/Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DeadWaxShowInstagram: @thedeadwaxshow
    --------  
    46:25
  • Why Clyde Lawrence Loves Randy Newman
    Hosts: Jack Conte, Ryan LermanGuest: Clyde LawrenceExecutive Producer: Ryan LermanProduction Managers: Rachel McGowan, Phineas AlexanderVideo: Ricky ChavezAudio Lead: Jack LightEditor: Phineas AlexanderTheme Music Mixed by: Caleb Parker Join our Patreon for EXTENDED episodes: https://www.patreon.com/scarypocketsSubscribe to our podcast: http://dead-wax.simplecast.com/Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DeadWaxShowInstagram: @thedeadwaxshow
    --------  
    55:35
  • How MJ's Synths Changed Music - with Anthony Marinelli
    Hosts: Jack Conte, Ryan LermanGuest: Anthony MarinelliExecutive Producer: Ryan LermanProduction Managers: Rachel McGowan, Phineas AlexanderVideo: Ricky ChavezAudio Lead: Jack LightEditor: Phineas AlexanderTheme Music Mixed by: Caleb Parker Join our Patreon for EXTENDED episodes: https://www.patreon.com/scarypocketsSubscribe to our podcast: http://dead-wax.simplecast.com/Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DeadWaxShowInstagram: @thedeadwaxshow
    --------  
    58:57

About Dead Wax

Musicians nerding out to great music. Hosts Jack Conte (Scary Pockets, Pomplamoose, CEO of Patreon) and Ryan Lerman (Scary Pockets, John Legend, Ben Folds) are joined by musician friends to help break down what's going on in their favorite music. They dish about production, harmony, composition, theory, vocal performance and everything in between. New episodes every other week!
