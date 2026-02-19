Open app
Wheels Off with Rhett Miller
Wheels Off with Rhett Miller

Rhett Miller
ArtsMusic
Wheels Off with Rhett Miller
Latest episode

244 episodes

  • Wheels Off with Rhett Miller

    Jared Mezzocchi on Creativity, Grief, and Building “Impossible” Theater

    02/17/2026 | 39 mins.
    Theater director, playwright, and multimedia artist Jared Mezzocchi joins Rhett for a conversation about what it means to make ambitious, technology-forward work without losing the human heart of the story.

    Mezzocchi shares how he’s drawn to projects that seem “impossible” on paper—from a pandemic-era play about content moderation, to a site-specific production about the 1944 Hartford circus fire. He explains why impossibility isn’t a deterrent, but an opportunity for experimentation.

    The conversation moves into the emotional reality of creative life: the grief of letting go after opening night, the dangerous pull of people-pleasing, and the long work of strengthening what Mezzocchi calls a “sense of self.” He reflects on losing his father at 19, how that shaped his relationship to theater and film, and why mortality, impermanence, and presence sit at the center of his work.

    Rhett and Jared also talk about AI, technology anxiety, and why friction between machines and humanity may actually clarify what makes art—and people—matter. 

    Follow Jared @jaredmezzocchi

    Follow Rhett @rhettmiller

    Follow Jared @jaredmezzocchi

Follow Rhett @rhettmiller

Wheels Off is hosted and produced by Rhett Miller. Executive producer is Kirsten Cluthe, Studio Kairos. Music by Old 97's. Episode artwork by Mark Dowd. Show logo by Tim Skirven.  

    Revisit previous episodes of Wheels Off with guests Rosanne Cash, Rob Thomas, Jeff Tweedy, Lucinda Williams, Stewart Copeland, Jennifer Egan, Nick Hornby, and more.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Wheels Off with Rhett Miller

    Rodney Crowell on Intention, Patience, and the Long Game

    02/08/2026 | 39 mins.
    Rodney Crowell, often called a “songwriter’s songwriter” and a foundational voice in Americana, joins Rhett for a conversation about intention, craft, and the long game of staying creatively alive.

    Crowell shares hard-won lessons about process: how spending time on memoir pages puts him in a “workshop of words,” so that when he turns back to the guitar he’s already thinking in language. He talks about patience as the difference between forcing a song and letting it reveal itself, his approach to collaboration, the discipline of revision, and how creative confidence is built the unglamorous way: by showing up for the work, again and again.

    His new album “Airline Highway” is available now. Follow Rodney @rodneyjcrowell

    Follow Rhett @rhettmiller

    Wheels Off is hosted and produced by Rhett Miller. Executive producer is Kirsten Cluthe, Studio Kairos. Music by Old 97’s. Episode artwork by Mark Dowd. Show logo by Tim Skirven. Watch the podcast on Spotify, and listen wherever you get your podcasts. You can also ask Alexa to play it.  

    Revisit previous episodes of Wheels Off with guests Rosanne Cash, Rob Thomas, Jeff Tweedy, Lucinda Williams, Stewart Copeland, Jennifer Egan, Nick Hornby, and more.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Wheels Off with Rhett Miller

    Lizzie No on Folk Music, Protest, and Surviving the New Music Economy

    02/03/2026 | 31 mins.
    Lizzie No makes music rooted in the traditions of blues, folk, and country, filtered through an indie sensibility that resists easy categorization. Often compared to Allison Russell, Rhiannon Giddens, and Adia Victoria, she moves easily between musical worlds, collaborating with artists including Brian Dunne, Pom Pom Squad, and Domino Kirke.

    In this episode, Lizzie joins Rhett to talk about why folk music is a process rather than a style, and how songwriting, community, and organizing intersect in her work. She also gets practical: how she works through self-doubt, why making records is financially unsustainable for many artists, and how those constraints are pushing musicians back toward live, imperfect, human performances.

    The conversation also touches on her latest album, Halfsies, an immersive, narrative-driven record that follows the character Miss Freedomland from isolation toward liberation, confronting personal grief alongside an increasingly volatile American political landscape.

    LIzzie is on tour with the Old 97s beginning in March.

    Follow Lizzie @lizzie.no

    Follow Rhett @rhettmiller

    Wheels Off is hosted and produced by Rhett Miller. Executive producer is Kirsten Cluthe, Studio Kairos. Music by Old 97's. Episode artwork by Mark Dowd. Show logo by Tim Skirven.  
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Wheels Off with Rhett Miller

    Hayes Carll on Creativity as a Long Game

    01/06/2026 | 42 mins.
    Hayes Carll joins Wheels Off for a wide-ranging, deeply reflective conversation about songwriting as a lifelong practice rather than a race. Speaking candidly about his early obsessiveness, creative doubt, and eventual comfort in his own voice, Carll traces the evolution of his process—from locking himself in a room chasing melodies to learning how to trust silence and timing.

    The conversation explores how Carll writes songs today, why collaboration has become central to his creative life, and how working across different mediums has sharpened his instincts as a songwriter. He discusses the freedom that comes from not playing it safe, and the idea that creativity is not about speed or output, but about staying curious, present, and willing to be vulnerable.

    Follow Hayes @hayescarll

    Follow Rhett @rhettmiller

    Wheels Off is hosted and produced by Rhett Miller. Executive producer is Kirsten Cluthe, Studio Kairos. Music by Old 97’s. Episode artwork by Mark Dowd. Show logo by Tim Skirven. Watch the podcast on Spotify, and listen wherever you get your podcasts. You can also ask Alexa to play it.  

    Revisit previous episodes of Wheels Off with guests Rosanne Cash, Rob Thomas, Jeff Tweedy, The Milk Carton Kids, and more.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Wheels Off with Rhett Miller

    Will Johnson: Songwriting, Collaboration, and the Long Game

    12/23/2025 | 34 mins.
    Will Johnson joins Wheels Off to talk about making Diamond City on a four-track cassette recorder, touring with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and building a creative life that spans music, painting, and writing. A conversation about patience, fearlessness, collaboration, and why the quiet stretches matter just as much as the work.

    Wheels Off is hosted and produced by Rhett Miller. Executive producer Kirsten Cluthe, Studio Kairos. Music by Old 97's. Episode artwork by Mark Dowd. Show logo by Tim Skirven.  

    Revisit previous episodes of Wheels Off with guests Rosanne Cash, Rob Thomas, Jeff Tweedy, The Milk Carton Kids, and more.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Wheels Off with Rhett Miller

Rhett Miller, musician and frontman for the Old 97s, hosts “Wheels Off” a show about the messy reality of the creative life. Conversations with musicians, writers, artists, actors, and comedians about the pivotal moments that shaped their work, what it means to create in a digital age and grapple with the challenges, and the joy, of living a creative life.
ArtsMusicPerforming Arts

Wheels Off with Rhett Miller: Podcasts in Family

