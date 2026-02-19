Theater director, playwright, and multimedia artist Jared Mezzocchi joins Rhett for a conversation about what it means to make ambitious, technology-forward work without losing the human heart of the story.



Mezzocchi shares how he’s drawn to projects that seem “impossible” on paper—from a pandemic-era play about content moderation, to a site-specific production about the 1944 Hartford circus fire. He explains why impossibility isn’t a deterrent, but an opportunity for experimentation.



The conversation moves into the emotional reality of creative life: the grief of letting go after opening night, the dangerous pull of people-pleasing, and the long work of strengthening what Mezzocchi calls a “sense of self.” He reflects on losing his father at 19, how that shaped his relationship to theater and film, and why mortality, impermanence, and presence sit at the center of his work.



Rhett and Jared also talk about AI, technology anxiety, and why friction between machines and humanity may actually clarify what makes art—and people—matter.



