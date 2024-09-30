What inspired Prince to scrawl the word “slave” on his face and change his name to an unpronounceable symbol? Prince’s first manager, Owen Husney, scholar Lynnée Denise, and writer Anil Dash unpack Prince’s battle with his label to own his masters. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

What made Prince such a unique performer? Musician and Prince muse Patrice Rushen, professor Kat Okedeyi, and writer Anil Dash explore how funk infused Prince's performance style, including his Super Bowl Halftime Show and one of his last concerts ever.

How did Prince engage with the world? Prince was a quiet activist and some say a feminist. We talk to Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza about Prince's activism. And professor Lynnée Denise helps us makes sense of Prince's complicated relationship with women.

What makes Prince fans so intensely passionate? Our superfan host Nichole sits down with some other superfans to unpack their collective and individual love of Prince, and how he contributed to their sexual awakenings. Also, Nichole and Prince expert Anil Dash reflect on the surprising ways Prince connected with fans.

For our season finale, Nichole sits down with her good friends Mickey and Rashad to share how they continue to process their grief over Prince's death and celebrate his unforgettable legacy. And we hear from several guests featured this season with their answers to the question "If you had five more minutes with Prince, what would you say or do?"

About The Prince Mixtape

On each episode of The Prince Mixtape, we’ll meet people who knew Prince, worked with him, or simply loved him from afar. Host Nichole Perkins will dig deep into key moments of his life, like when his sexually liberated lyrics gave birth to the Parental Advisory Sticker, when he fought to own his masters, and when he rocked that infamous, delicious booty cut-out pantsuit. The first season of this series explored the unforgettable life of Princess Diana. On season two, just like a treasured mixtape from your favorite crush, the series is a reflection of all the care and passion, the big moments and small, that made up a life. Prince's life.