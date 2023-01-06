Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Woody and Wilcox (WEND)
Woody & Wilcox, mornings on 1065 The End
  • The Woody and Wilcox Show for 06-06-2023
    Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show: Triple AAA new commercial features a boy band; A bar in Australia offered free drinks depending on bra size; Stars on Mars debuted last night; Mice dropped into Guam to kill snakes; Apple announces $3,500 augmented reality visor; Chili’s is offering free wedding catering for couples that get engaged at their restaurant; Arnold Schwarzenegger doc-series on Netflix; The number one unruly passenger issue is smoking/vaping on board; PETA upset that Pete Davidson did not adopt a dog; Pete Davidson responds; Voluntary recall of Texas Pete’s Buffalo wing sauce; And so much more!
    6/6/2023
    1:13:30
  • The Woody and Wilcox Show for 06-05-2023
    Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show: Stars on Mars; The world’s oldest cat; Cool Beans Remix; Sweden has registered sex as a sports; Ford is recalling Broncos due to seat belt issues; Rear-ended at the car wash; The anniversary of the SPANKR PSA; Hotels are now adding check-in fees; U.S. Postal Services releases annual study of dog attacks; Woman finds a plastic bag full of cocaine in her hotdog from Sonic; And so much more!
    6/5/2023
    1:10:08
  • Fun With Golf Audio 06-02-2023
    Things that sound dirty when taken out of context from golf broadcasts.
    6/2/2023
    3:44
  • The Woody and Wilcox Show for 06-02-2023
    Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show: Tenacious D video; National Donut Day; Fun With Golf Audio; School spells “graduate” wrong on graduation gowns; Rudest drivers by car model; Using the horn while driving; Denver Nuggets mascot is the highest paid mascot in the NBA; Al Pacino requested a paternity test; And so much more!
    6/2/2023
    1:06:53
  • The Woody and Wilcox Show for 06-01-2023
    Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show: Andy Griffith’s birthday; Amazon’s FTC settlement; Canada to print warning message on individual cigarettes; Maryland is considering laws to ban renting pools on Swimply; Toilet paper tree; You should go to bed an hour and a half earlier than your significant other to get better rest; AI chatbot gives the wrong advice for an eating disorder hotline; Heavy sitters; Tennis player gets engaged to a fan; And so much more!
    6/1/2023
    1:04:46

About Woody & Wilcox

Woody & Wilcox, mornings on 1065 The End
