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Woody & Wilcox

Woody and Wilcox (WEND)
Music
Woody & Wilcox
Latest episode

703 episodes

  • Woody & Wilcox

    08-06-2026 Edition of the Woody and Wilcox Show

    08/06/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:

    Warning about owls;

    Rabbit saves family;

    ATM fees and paying cash;

    Bank of America lawsuit about log-in times;

    Pretentious hobbies;

    Americans struggle with sleepiness;

    Swearing parrot is up for adoption;

    And more!
  • Woody & Wilcox

    08-05-2026 Edition of the Woody and Wilcox Show

    08/05/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:

    Raccoons may be the next pets;

    Archiving of sounds;

    Flight grounded over weed smoker;

    Woody Game Wednesday;

    Tracking your spouse;

    Quiet divorce;

    And so much more!
  • Woody & Wilcox

    08-04-2026 Edition of the Woody and Wilcox Show

    08/04/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:

    Woody's wife texts him for help;

    Scientist determine that a day on Uranus is longer than previously thought;

    Pet limits;

    Man steals a chicken;

    Pronouncing words wrong;

    Man swallows a lighter;

    And more!
  • Woody & Wilcox

    08-03-2026 Edition of the Woody and Wilcox Show

    08/03/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:

    Woody’s pre-surgery physical;

    GLP-1 medications are causing temporal hollowing;

    Canadian politician reads Chat GPT prompts during speech;

    Class-action lawsuit against Taco Bell;

    Drone activity is hindering firefighting in Washington;

    Ransom notes released in the Nancy Guthrie case;

    Runaway rocket to hit the moon on Wednesday morning;

    Popcorn bucket recall;

    Zach Brown Band gives away cruises to entire Fenway Park audience;

    Average amount Americans spend each weekend on summer activities;

    And more!
  • Woody & Wilcox

    07-31-2026 Edition of the Woody and Wilcox Show

    07/31/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:

    Update on Woody’s surgery;

    Fun With Golf Audio;

    Red Cross blood inventory is at crisis levels;

    Cleaning out things after person dies;

    What to watch;

    Hiker gets walking stick stuck in his body;

    And more!
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About Woody & Wilcox
Woody & Wilcox, mornings on 1065 The End
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