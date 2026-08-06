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703 episodes
- Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:
Warning about owls;
Rabbit saves family;
ATM fees and paying cash;
Bank of America lawsuit about log-in times;
Pretentious hobbies;
Americans struggle with sleepiness;
Swearing parrot is up for adoption;
And more!
- Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:
Woody's wife texts him for help;
Scientist determine that a day on Uranus is longer than previously thought;
Pet limits;
Man steals a chicken;
Pronouncing words wrong;
Man swallows a lighter;
And more!
- Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:
Woody’s pre-surgery physical;
GLP-1 medications are causing temporal hollowing;
Canadian politician reads Chat GPT prompts during speech;
Class-action lawsuit against Taco Bell;
Drone activity is hindering firefighting in Washington;
Ransom notes released in the Nancy Guthrie case;
Runaway rocket to hit the moon on Wednesday morning;
Popcorn bucket recall;
Zach Brown Band gives away cruises to entire Fenway Park audience;
Average amount Americans spend each weekend on summer activities;
And more!
- Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:
Update on Woody’s surgery;
Fun With Golf Audio;
Red Cross blood inventory is at crisis levels;
Cleaning out things after person dies;
What to watch;
Hiker gets walking stick stuck in his body;
And more!
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About Woody & Wilcox
Woody & Wilcox, mornings on 1065 The EndPodcast website
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