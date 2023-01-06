Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:
Triple AAA new commercial features a boy band;
A bar in Australia offered free drinks depending on bra size;
Stars on Mars debuted last night;
Mice dropped into Guam to kill snakes;
Apple announces $3,500 augmented reality visor;
Chili’s is offering free wedding catering for couples that get engaged at their restaurant;
Arnold Schwarzenegger doc-series on Netflix;
The number one unruly passenger issue is smoking/vaping on board;
PETA upset that Pete Davidson did not adopt a dog; Pete Davidson responds;
Voluntary recall of Texas Pete’s Buffalo wing sauce;
And so much more!
6/6/2023
1:13:30
The Woody and Wilcox Show for 06-05-2023
Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:
Stars on Mars;
The world’s oldest cat;
Cool Beans Remix;
Sweden has registered sex as a sports;
Ford is recalling Broncos due to seat belt issues;
Rear-ended at the car wash;
The anniversary of the SPANKR PSA;
Hotels are now adding check-in fees;
U.S. Postal Services releases annual study of dog attacks;
Woman finds a plastic bag full of cocaine in her hotdog from Sonic;
And so much more!
6/5/2023
1:10:08
Fun With Golf Audio 06-02-2023
Things that sound dirty when taken out of context from golf broadcasts.
6/2/2023
3:44
The Woody and Wilcox Show for 06-02-2023
Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:
Tenacious D video;
National Donut Day;
Fun With Golf Audio;
School spells “graduate” wrong on graduation gowns;
Rudest drivers by car model;
Using the horn while driving;
Denver Nuggets mascot is the highest paid mascot in the NBA;
Al Pacino requested a paternity test;
And so much more!
6/2/2023
1:06:53
The Woody and Wilcox Show for 06-01-2023
Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:
Andy Griffith’s birthday;
Amazon’s FTC settlement;
Canada to print warning message on individual cigarettes;
Maryland is considering laws to ban renting pools on Swimply;
Toilet paper tree;
You should go to bed an hour and a half earlier than your significant other to get better rest;
AI chatbot gives the wrong advice for an eating disorder hotline;
Heavy sitters;
Tennis player gets engaged to a fan;
And so much more!