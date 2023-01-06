The Woody and Wilcox Show for 06-06-2023

Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show: Triple AAA new commercial features a boy band; A bar in Australia offered free drinks depending on bra size; Stars on Mars debuted last night; Mice dropped into Guam to kill snakes; Apple announces $3,500 augmented reality visor; Chili’s is offering free wedding catering for couples that get engaged at their restaurant; Arnold Schwarzenegger doc-series on Netflix; The number one unruly passenger issue is smoking/vaping on board; PETA upset that Pete Davidson did not adopt a dog; Pete Davidson responds; Voluntary recall of Texas Pete’s Buffalo wing sauce; And so much more!