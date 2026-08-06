Today on the Woody and Wilcox Show:



Woody’s pre-surgery physical;



GLP-1 medications are causing temporal hollowing;



Canadian politician reads Chat GPT prompts during speech;



Class-action lawsuit against Taco Bell;



Drone activity is hindering firefighting in Washington;



Ransom notes released in the Nancy Guthrie case;



Runaway rocket to hit the moon on Wednesday morning;



Popcorn bucket recall;



Zach Brown Band gives away cruises to entire Fenway Park audience;



Average amount Americans spend each weekend on summer activities;



And more!