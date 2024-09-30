The week of October 16, 2024 on The Metallica Report… It’s all about Metallica Remastered, the new machine from the premier pinball game designers and manufacturers at Stern Pinball. Renée moderates a roundtable discussion of the evolution of the game with Stern’s Director of Licensing and Marketing, Jody Dankberg, artist and designer of the graphics, Rhys Cooper, and our in-house Pinball Wizard, HQ’s own Jeff Yeager. The”Pinball Committee” collaborated for almost two years to update the original Metallica game, released in 2013. Adding eight new songs, expanded gameplay, live video footage, additional game modes, and all the new technology was a labor of love for this team. The Metallica Report - your official, weekly guide for all things Metallica, straight from the source. New episode every Wednesday. Stern Pinball: https://sternpinball.com/ Rhys Cooper: https://studioseppuku.bigcartel.com/ Metallica Store: https://www.metallica.com/store/stern-pinball/ Music from The Metallica Report: https://metallica.lnk.to/TMR-music Wanna be featured on a future episode? Submit your questions or comments: http://metallica.com/podcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The week of October 23, 2024 on The Metallica Report… In honor of World Mental Health Day, Steffan and Renée tackle the important issue of self-care with James and Kirk, as Metallica's guitarists share their secrets for staying healthy both in mind and body. James discusses meditation—how it has helped him, the many forms it takes, and why sometimes disengaging from the world is necessary. Kirk focuses on nutrition and his strategy for taking care of his body on the road. He travels with a little kitchen, ready to be set up in any hotel room in the world, so he can enjoy homemade soup and salads, often using vegetables from his own gardens. The Metallica Report - your official, weekly guide for all things Metallica, straight from the source. New episode every Wednesday. World Mental Health Day: https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-mental-health-day Music from The Metallica Report: https://metallica.lnk.to/TMR-music Wanna be featured on a future episode? Submit your questions or comments: http://metallica.com/podcast

The Week of October 30, 2024 on The Metallica Report… Steffan and Renée have a lot of ground to cover. First, our hosts ask Robert Trujillo and artist Rhys Cooper about Metallica's return to Australia. Then, in the Spooky Season spirit, James and Robert chime in on what horror is to them. Finally, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills joins the podcast to discuss "A Work of Art," the band's song and extended music video for the new horror film "Terrifier 3," and his lifelong love of slasher films. The Metallica Report - your official, weekly guide for all things Metallica, straight from the source. New episode every Wednesday. Upcoming M72 Tour Dates: https://www.metallica.com/tour Ice Nine Kills: https://iceninekills.com "A Work of Art" Official Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9TzUxGPbI0 Rhys Cooper: https://www.instagram.com/rhyscooperart Music from The Metallica Report: https://metallica.lnk.to/TMR-music Wanna be featured on a future episode? Submit your questions or comments: http://metallica.com/podcast

The week of November 6, 2024 on The Metallica Report… On the anniversary of 2022's tribute show honoring the lives of Jonny and Marsha Zazula, James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert remember the pair who jumpstarted Metallica's career with Megaforce Records. In 1983, the right man on the opposite coast got ahold of a No Life 'Til Leather cassette tape. This man and his business partner/wife became integral in the lives of the young members of Metallica. The band's gratitude for the parental-like support is still palpable decades later. The Metallica Report - your official, weekly guide for all things Metallica, straight from the source. New episode every Wednesday. Megaforce Records: https://www.megaforcerecords.com Upcoming M72 Tour Dates: https://www.metallica.com/tour Music from The Metallica Report: https://metallica.lnk.to/TMR-music Wanna be featured on a future episode? Submit your questions or comments: http://metallica.com/podcast

The week of November 13, 2024 on The Metallica Report… This special episode of "The Metallica Report" delivers a rare conversation between Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains and Metallica's own Robert Trujillo. With Steffan's help, the pair delve into their early days, sharing their influences and how they first connected. They also discuss their work together on Jerry's solo work, particularly his new album, I Want Blood, and why collaboration is so crucial to both of them. It is a unique, free-flowing conversation about the art of songwriting between two old friends and accomplished musicians. The Metallica Report - your official, weekly guide for all things Metallica, straight from the source. New episode every Wednesday. Jerry Cantrell: https://jerrycantrell.com "I Want Blood": https://shop.jerrycantrell.com Upcoming M72 Tour Dates: https://www.metallica.com/tour Music from The Metallica Report: https://metallica.lnk.to/TMR-music Wanna be featured on a future episode? Submit your questions or comments: http://metallica.com/podcast

About The Metallica Report

Keep up with all things Metallica by going straight to the source. Now you can get your news directly from those entrenched in the band’s own Northern California headquarters. This weekly report is hosted by Steffan Chirazi and Renée Richardson, two members of the Metallica Camp. Steffan is a long-time rock scribe and editor of the band’s online mag, So What!, whose days covering Metallica began in the 1980s with the British music magazines Sounds and Kerrang! Renée is the Director of Philanthropy for the band’s foundation, All Within My Hands, and also has a storied background in music as a well-known Bay Area radio personality. Each week will sound a little different, but you’ll always remain in the loop. Steffan and Renée will keep you posted with the latest news and updates from Metallica HQ and the road as the M72 Tour makes its way around the world. They’ll bring you mini-features for a little peek behind the curtain, and you’ll learn bits of info you won’t find anywhere else through chats with everyone from members of the road crew to poster artists, from fans to band members themselves! They won’t just tell you what you need to know; they’ll also get to the bottom of what you want to find out! Listeners can submit questions, and Steffan and Renée will get to work finding answers. You’ll enjoy all of this and more with The Metallica Report, your quick, weekly fix covering our most relevant topics of the day. A proud part of Pantheon Podcasts Produced by Pantheon Media & PopCult Executive Producers: Marc Reiter, Vickie Strate, Doug Oswandel Written by: Steffan Chirazi & Renee Richardson Production Coordinator: Lane Watson