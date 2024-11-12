The Anti-NAMM Show?

This outing of Dipped In Tone kicks off with an exciting update from Zach Broyles' camp: He's opening a brick-and-mortar guitar shop in Nashville, called High Voltage Guitars. Opening on October 8, the store will carry gear from Two-Rock, Divided By 13, Dr. Z, Castedosa, Fano, Novo, and of course Mythos Pedals. Zach hints that there might be some handwired JHS pedals from Josh Scott himself, too, and Rhett reveals that he plans to consign some of his guitars at the shop.The business side of Zach's new venture brings them to a key piece of today's episode: Rhett and Zach aren't running charities. They do what they do to make money; guitars, gear, podcasting, and content creation are their literal jobs. And they're not as glamorous and breezy as most armchair commentators might guess.Want to do what Rhett and Zach do? Welcome to the club. The guitar-influencer field is what one might call "oversaturated" at the moment, and it's difficult to break out—but not impossible. As our hosts explain, it requires putting in 60-hour work weeks, a diverse skillset, a knack for catching people's attention, and a certain level of genuineness. Rhett knows this path well, and he has hard-earned advice for staying true to oneself while building a following in the gear world.Tune in to learn why Rhett thinks Fretboard Summit, a three-day guitar festival organized by Fretboard Journal, blows NAMM out of the water and builds legitimate connections between guitarists, and catch the duo dipping a Dick Dale-inspired, all-Fender rig.