Rhett and Zach are back in the same room for a special episode of Dipped in Tone recorded at High Voltage Guitars! We talk about a wacky guitar on reverb, our guitar hero obsessions and the ethics clones and cloning.
58:21
Things Are Changing
Rhett and Zach are back! We discuss the state of the podcast, High Voltage Guitars, why Zach hates Jack White's amps aesthetic, and more!
1:04:42
Tyler Bryant on How to Leave Home and Start a Rock Band
Tyler Bryant on How to Leave Home and Start a Rock Band

Huge shocker incoming: Zach Broyles made a Tube Screamer. The Mythos Envy Pro Overdrive is Zach's take on the green apple of his eye, with some special tweaks including increased output, more drive sounds, and a low-end boost option. Does this mean he can clear out his collection of TS-9s? Of course not.This time on Dipped in Tone, Rhett and Zach welcome Tyler Bryant, the Texas-bred and Nashville-based rocker who has made waves with his band the Shakedown, who Rhett credits as one of his favorite groups. Bryant, it turns out, is a TS-head himself, having learned to love the pedal thanks to its being found everywhere in Texas guitar circles.Bryant shares how he scraped together a band after dropping out of high school and moving to Nashville, including the rigors of 15-hour drives for 30-minute sets in a trusty Ford Expedition. He's lived the dream (or nightmare, depending on the day) and has the wisdom to show it.Throughout the chat, the gang covers modeling amps and why modern rock bands still need amps on stage; the ins and outs of recording-gear rabbit holes and getting great sounds; and the differences between American and European audiences.
57:47
Charlie Starr on What Makes a Great Les Paul
Charlie Starr on What Makes a Great Les Paul

In the annals of Gibson Les Paul players, Charlie Starr is an under-the-radar aficionado. Starr's stable over the course of his career with southern-rock group Blackberry Smoke has been stocked with some of the sharpest old-school LPs on earth, and he's got a particular predilection for Juniors.But what sets one Paul apart from another? Starr, Rhett, and Zach go down every rabbithole in their hunt to nail down what makes a particular Gibson great, including misconceptions around P-90s and their relationship to PAFs, Juniors versus Standards, and whether wood and total construction have a big impact on tone. Some players argue that the sound is all in the pickups; tune in to learn why the trio thinks that theory is bunk, right down to the last, least consequential cap.Plus, find out when Starr thinks Gibson perfected the Les Paul's neck shape and bridge positioning, how top-wrapping impacts your sound, and a foolproof way to I.D. a legit, vintage PAF. (If it's original, it's gonna stink.)
1:15:36
The Anti-NAMM Show?
The Anti-NAMM Show?

This outing of Dipped In Tone kicks off with an exciting update from Zach Broyles' camp: He's opening a brick-and-mortar guitar shop in Nashville, called High Voltage Guitars. Opening on October 8, the store will carry gear from Two-Rock, Divided By 13, Dr. Z, Castedosa, Fano, Novo, and of course Mythos Pedals. Zach hints that there might be some handwired JHS pedals from Josh Scott himself, too, and Rhett reveals that he plans to consign some of his guitars at the shop.The business side of Zach's new venture brings them to a key piece of today's episode: Rhett and Zach aren't running charities. They do what they do to make money; guitars, gear, podcasting, and content creation are their literal jobs. And they're not as glamorous and breezy as most armchair commentators might guess.Want to do what Rhett and Zach do? Welcome to the club. The guitar-influencer field is what one might call "oversaturated" at the moment, and it's difficult to break out—but not impossible. As our hosts explain, it requires putting in 60-hour work weeks, a diverse skillset, a knack for catching people's attention, and a certain level of genuineness. Rhett knows this path well, and he has hard-earned advice for staying true to oneself while building a following in the gear world.Tune in to learn why Rhett thinks Fretboard Summit, a three-day guitar festival organized by Fretboard Journal, blows NAMM out of the water and builds legitimate connections between guitarists, and catch the duo dipping a Dick Dale-inspired, all-Fender rig.