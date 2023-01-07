A podcast about Bob Dylan & the Never Ending Tour. Presented by Ian Grant, Evan Laffer, and Steven Hyden. Subscribe on Patreon for full access to all episod...
NES 014: VAN MORRISON, MONTREAUX 1980 with Chris Black
This week, we're joined by How Long Gone's Chris Black for a deep dive on Van Morrison live at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in 1980.WATCH VAN'S FULL MONTREAUX 1980 SET HERE
7/1/2023
1:00:29
Teaser // NES 013: 10/11/02
6/17/2023
17:09
Teaser // NES 012: Shadow Kingdom
6/3/2023
10:20
Teaser // NES 011: TORONTO 1980 with Benny Safdie
5/20/2023
9:39
Teaser // NES 010: Best of Japan 2023 with Ray Padgett
A podcast about Bob Dylan & the Never Ending Tour. Presented by Ian Grant, Evan Laffer, and Steven Hyden. Subscribe on Patreon for full access to all episodes at https://patreon.com/neverendingstories Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.