About Deeper Shades of House - weekly Deep House Podcast with Lars Behrenroth

For 22 years now, DJ and Producer Lars Behrenroth has been recording mixes for his weekly Deep House Radio Show "Deeper Shades of House” featuring brand new soulful, afro, disco, techy and “chunky" Deep House tunes as well as House Music classics. This podcast features the first hour mix of each new show, where Lars does not only play the music, but give you information about artists, and labels alike so you can dig deeper and support those whose music you love. The second hour of each weekly show (free download from the Deeper Shades website) features exclusive guest mixes by international DJs like Jimpster, Da Capo, Soul Clap, Black Coffee, Hyenah, Keith Worthy, Patrice Scott, Brothers Vibe, Dasco, Kai Alce, Vinny Da Vinci, Boddhi Satva, Carlos Mena, Brendon Moeller, Jazzuelle, Dairmount, 2lani The Warrior, Ben Watt, Lovebirds, Llorca, Ezel, Christian Prommer, Nick Holder, Trus'me, Halo, Zepherin Saint, DJ Spen, Blakkat, Ingo Saenger, Moodymanc, MKL, Jamie Thinnes, Jesus Gonsev, Lay-Far, Jenifa Mayanja, Glenn Astro, Ash Lauryn, bicah Soul Project, Mad Mats, Nils Penner, Sello, Rocco, Culoe De Song, Peter Oakden, Hallex M, Matthias Vogt, Larse, Roberto Rodriguez, Kid Fonque, Till Von Sein, Fred Everything, Addvibe, Quadrakey, Ernie, Ouer, Scott Diaz, Mike Huckaby, Ruff Stuff, Rick Wilhite, DJ Minx, Kisk, Ricardo Miranda, DJ Jus-Ed, Son Of Sound, Jon Cutler, Vince Watson, Black Loops, Alton Miller, Charles Webster, Brett Dancer, Fish Go Deep, Vick Lavender, Franck Roger, Glen Lewis, DJ Spinna, Louie Vega, Atjazz, and many, many more. . . Over 880 episodes have been aired to date and if they're not part of this podcast, (almost all) can be downloaded at www.deepershades.net