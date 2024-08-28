Powered by RND
Don’t Quote Me

Don’t Quote Me is the newest podcast making waves across the net! Join Drect, Rain910, The Last MJ, June PZ & PC for weekly discussions of battle rap, hip hop ...
  • The Top 50 Emcees (NOT RAPPERS) of All-Time: Part 1 | Don’t Quote Me Episode 53
    The cast of DQM discusses their Top 50 Rappers of All-Time. Do you agree? #rap #podcast #hiphop Timestamps 0:00 Intro 02:38 Top 50 Criteria 05:15 You Remind me of… 08:19 Top 50 MCs 12:17 Bun B 14:35 Big L 17:08 Royce Da 5'9 20:25 Busta Rhymes 22:27 MF Doom 25:42 Twista 26:50 AZ 28:58 Redman 30:44 Cassidy 36:04 Prodigy 39:30 Lupe Fiasco 41:17 Lupe Trivia 42:33 J. Cole 48:53 Styles P 49:46 Ludacris 52:51 Lloyd Banks 57:42 Raekwon 58:41 Common 01:01:18 Canibus 1:03:20 Pusha T 06:54:18 Joe Budden 1:11:43 Method Man 1:16:42 Mos Def 1:20:14 Fabolous 1:20:50 Ma$e 1:23:18 Cam'ron
    1:26:53
  • Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Was FIRE! 🔥 (What Were You Watching?!?) | Don’t Quote Me
    The DQM pod reacts to one of the most-watched Super Bowl performances of all-time. #kendricklamar #superbowl #nfl
    10:36
  • Marv Won & Quest MCODY vs Don’t Quote Me! CRAZY Hip Hip Trivia FACE-OFF | DQM Episode 52
    Legendary Detroit battle rappers and producers Marv Won & Quest M.C.O.D.Y. challenge the DQM pod to a hip hop trivia face-off. #trivia #hiphop #detroit
    42:27
  • Drake vs Lebron, Cam’ron vs Jim Jones & Eazy vs Shotgun Suge | Don’t Quote Me EP 51
    The Don't Quote Me podcast breaks down Drake's new "Fighting Irish" track, recaps Eazy vs Shotgun Suge and introduces some new segments in a hilarious yet informative episode. #drake #lebronjames #rap Timestamps: 0:00 Intro 02:14 What's been going on? 14:50 Easy vs Shotgun Suge 26:34 Battle rap isn't competitive 33:07 Drake vs Lebron 41:30 Negative Comments 47:20 Cam'ron vs Jim Jones 51:45 Where are you from? 59:00 What Grinds PC's Gears 01:02:24 MJ's Sports Corner (Steve Kerr) 01:08:20 Are three pointers running the NBA? 01:14:54 Who will win the Super Bowl? 01:19:52 Relationship advice with Rain910
    1:22:15
  • 2024’s Biggest Hip-Hop Moments: Best Albums, Songs & Rappers (End of the Year Recap) | DQM EP 50
    In this episode the crew sits down to talk about the best hip hop moments of 2024. #2024 #hiphop #newyear Timestamps 0:00 Intro 1:47 2024 Review 3:21 Forbes Top 50 Rappers All-Time 11:38 XXL Top 50 Battle Rappers 20:31 Battle Rappers vs Industry Rappers 26:28 Top 5 Movies & TV Shows 39:50 Top 5 Albums 50:38 Best Album Sequels 55:34 Top 5 Rappers 59:02 Top 5 Songs 1:03:51 Worst Fall-Off 1:11:00 What Changed Hip Hop in 2024 1:18:03 We Listen and We Don't Judge 1:35:00 Trivia
    1:48:58

About Don’t Quote Me

