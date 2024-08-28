Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Was FIRE! 🔥 (What Were You Watching?!?) | Don’t Quote Me

The DQM pod reacts to one of the most-watched Super Bowl performances of all-time. #kendricklamar #superbowl #nfl

ABOUT DRECT: As the founder of "Grind Time" Drect launched the careers of many actors, rappers and online personalities, while reaching over 124 million views on YouTube. He now acts as a digital branding specialist and consultant for some of the biggest names and companies in entertainment.

DON'T QUOTE ME Don't Quote Me is the newest podcast making waves across the net! Join Drect, Rain910, The Last MJ, June PZ & PC for weekly discussions of battle rap, hip hop culture, sports and every day life.