The Top 50 Emcees (NOT RAPPERS) of All-Time: Part 1 | Don’t Quote Me Episode 53
The cast of DQM discusses their Top 50 Rappers of All-Time. Do you agree?
#rap #podcast #hiphop
Timestamps
0:00 Intro
02:38 Top 50 Criteria
05:15 You Remind me of…
08:19 Top 50 MCs
12:17 Bun B
14:35 Big L
17:08 Royce Da 5'9
20:25 Busta Rhymes
22:27 MF Doom
25:42 Twista
26:50 AZ
28:58 Redman
30:44 Cassidy
36:04 Prodigy
39:30 Lupe Fiasco
41:17 Lupe Trivia
42:33 J. Cole
48:53 Styles P
49:46 Ludacris
52:51 Lloyd Banks
57:42 Raekwon
58:41 Common
01:01:18 Canibus
1:03:20 Pusha T
06:54:18 Joe Budden
1:11:43 Method Man
1:16:42 Mos Def
1:20:14 Fabolous
1:20:50 Ma$e
1:23:18 Cam’ron
🎙️ New Episodes of Don't Quote Me every Sunday 9AMet/6AMpt. Watch all the episodes here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAYVkDbiWubpXmOf04RYKBCerZyXQ9T5u
🎧 Audio Podcast -- Listen, Subscribe and Review!
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dont-quote-me/id1765235099
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Dqf1az0IYtLavEI77u5xs?si=a4e0e3bd3c8045bc
YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/@DrectMedia
FOLLOW DRECT & DON't QUOTE ME
➕Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dqmpod
➕X(Twitter): https://x.com/dqmpod
➕Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Drect-Williams-100052711227023/
ABOUT DRECT:
As the founder of “Grind Time” Drect launched the careers of many actors, rappers and online personalities, while reaching over 124 million views on YouTube. He now
acts as a digital branding specialist and consultant for some of the biggest names
and companies in entertainment.
DON'T QUOTE ME
Don't Quote Me is the newest podcast making waves across the net! Join Drect, Rain910, The Last MJ, June PZ & PC for weekly discussions of battle rap, hip hop culture, sports and every day life.
--------
1:26:53
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Was FIRE! 🔥 (What Were You Watching?!?) | Don’t Quote Me
The DQM pod reacts to one of the most-watched Super Bowl performances of all-time.
#kendricklamar #superbowl #nfl
🎙️ New Episodes of Don't Quote Me every Sunday 9AMet/6AMpt. Watch all the episodes here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAYVkDbiWubpXmOf04RYKBCerZyXQ9T5u
🎧 Audio Podcast -- Listen, Subscribe and Review!
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dont-quote-me/id1765235099
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Dqf1az0IYtLavEI77u5xs?si=a4e0e3bd3c8045bc
YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/@DrectMedia
FOLLOW DRECT & DON't QUOTE ME
➕Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dqmpod
➕X(Twitter): https://x.com/dqmpod
➕Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Drect-Williams-100052711227023/
ABOUT DRECT:
As the founder of “Grind Time” Drect launched the careers of many actors, rappers and online personalities, while reaching over 124 million views on YouTube. He now
acts as a digital branding specialist and consultant for some of the biggest names
and companies in entertainment.
DON'T QUOTE ME
Don't Quote Me is the newest podcast making waves across the net! Join Drect, Rain910, The Last MJ, June PZ & PC for weekly discussions of battle rap, hip hop culture, sports and every day life.
--------
10:36
Marv Won & Quest MCODY vs Don’t Quote Me! CRAZY Hip Hip Trivia FACE-OFF | DQM Episode 52
Legendary Detroit battle rappers and producers Marv Won & Quest M.C.O.D.Y. challenge the DQM pod to a hip hop trivia face-off.
#trivia #hiphop #detroit
Timestamps
🎙️ New Episodes of Don't Quote Me every Sunday 9AMet/6AMpt. Watch all the episodes here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAYVkDbiWubpXmOf04RYKBCerZyXQ9T5u
🎧 Audio Podcast -- Listen, Subscribe and Review!
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dont-quote-me/id1765235099
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Dqf1az0IYtLavEI77u5xs?si=a4e0e3bd3c8045bc
YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/@DrectMedia
FOLLOW DRECT & DON't QUOTE ME
➕Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dqmpod
➕X(Twitter): https://x.com/dqmpod
➕Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Drect-Williams-100052711227023/
ABOUT DRECT:
As the founder of “Grind Time” Drect launched the careers of many actors, rappers and online personalities, while reaching over 124 million views on YouTube. He now
acts as a digital branding specialist and consultant for some of the biggest names
and companies in entertainment.
DON'T QUOTE ME
Don't Quote Me is the newest podcast making waves across the net! Join Drect, Rain910, The Last MJ, June PZ & PC for weekly discussions of battle rap, hip hop culture, sports and every day life.
--------
42:27
Drake vs Lebron, Cam’ron vs Jim Jones & Eazy vs Shotgun Suge | Don’t Quote Me EP 51
The Don’t Quote Me podcast breaks down Drake’s new ”Fighting Irish” track, recaps Eazy vs Shotgun Suge and introduces some new segments in a hilarious yet informative episode.
#drake #lebronjames #rap
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
02:14 What’s been going on?
14:50 Easy vs Shotgun Suge
26:34 Battle rap isn’t competitive
33:07 Drake vs Lebron
41:30 Negative Comments
47:20 Cam’ron vs Jim Jones
51:45 Where are you from?
59:00 What Grinds PC’s Gears
01:02:24 MJ’s Sports Corner (Steve Kerr)
01:08:20 Are three pointers running the NBA?
01:14:54 Who will win the Super Bowl?
01:19:52 Relationship advice with Rain910
🎙️ New Episodes of Don't Quote Me every Sunday 9AMet/6AMpt. Watch all the episodes here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAYVkDbiWubpXmOf04RYKBCerZyXQ9T5u
🎧 Audio Podcast -- Listen, Subscribe and Review!
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dont-quote-me/id1765235099
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Dqf1az0IYtLavEI77u5xs?si=a4e0e3bd3c8045bc
YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/@DrectMedia
FOLLOW DRECT & DON't QUOTE ME
➕Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dqmpod
➕X(Twitter): https://x.com/dqmpod
➕Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Drect-Williams-100052711227023/
ABOUT DRECT:
As the founder of “Grind Time” Drect launched the careers of many actors, rappers and online personalities, while reaching over 124 million views on YouTube. He now
acts as a digital branding specialist and consultant for some of the biggest names
and companies in entertainment.
DON'T QUOTE ME
Don't Quote Me is the newest podcast making waves across the net! Join Drect, Rain910, The Last MJ, June PZ & PC for weekly discussions of battle rap, hip hop culture, sports and every day life.
--------
1:22:15
2024’s Biggest Hip-Hop Moments: Best Albums, Songs & Rappers (End of the Year Recap) | DQM EP 50
In this episode the crew sits down to talk about the best hip hop moments of 2024.
#2024 #hiphop #newyear
Timestamps
0:00 Intro
1:47 2024 Review
3:21 Forbes Top 50 Rappers All-Time
11:38 XXL Top 50 Battle Rappers
20:31 Battle Rappers vs Industry Rappers
26:28 Top 5 Movies & TV Shows
39:50 Top 5 Albums
50:38 Best Album Sequels
55:34 Top 5 Rappers
59:02 Top 5 Songs
1:03:51 Worst Fall-Off
1:11:00 What Changed Hip Hop in 2024
1:18:03 We Listen and We Don’t Judge
1:35:00 Trivia
🎙️ New Episodes of Don't Quote Me every Sunday 9AMet/6AMpt. Watch all the episodes here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAYVkDbiWubpXmOf04RYKBCerZyXQ9T5u
🎧 Audio Podcast -- Listen, Subscribe and Review!
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dont-quote-me/id1765235099
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Dqf1az0IYtLavEI77u5xs?si=a4e0e3bd3c8045bc
YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/@DrectMedia
FOLLOW DRECT & DON't QUOTE ME
➕Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dqmpod
➕X(Twitter): https://x.com/dqmpod
➕Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Drect-Williams-100052711227023/
ABOUT DRECT:
As the founder of “Grind Time” Drect launched the careers of many actors, rappers and online personalities, while reaching over 124 million views on YouTube. He now
acts as a digital branding specialist and consultant for some of the biggest names
and companies in entertainment.
DON'T QUOTE ME
Don't Quote Me is the newest podcast making waves across the net! Join Drect, Rain910, The Last MJ, June PZ & PC for weekly discussions of battle rap, hip hop culture, sports and every day life.