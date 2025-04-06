Funky Dineva Spills ALL the Tea on Music, Award Shows & Industry Foolishness
This week on We Sound Crazy, things get bold, brilliant, and downright hilarious as the one and only Funky Dineva pulls up to the mic! Known for his razor-sharp wit, encyclopedic knowledge of music, and unfiltered commentary, Funky Dineva dives deep into the culture with the crew—serving hot takes, throwing it back to the classics, and pushing fresh ideas for the future of award shows and entertainment.
No topic is off-limits and no artist is safe as Funky shares his candid thoughts on the current music scene, the industry’s biggest blind spots, and the timeless tracks he can recite at the drop of a beat. Expect laughs, truth bombs, and a whole lot of quotables in this unforgettable episode. Press that play button!
Regina Belle: From “A Whole New World” to R&B Icon | Greatest Hits Interview
Get ready for a truly unforgettable episode of We Sound Crazy! This week, we are honored to welcome the legendary Regina Belle to the show! Join us as we delve into the incredible career of this Grammy Award-winning songstress. From her soulful ballads that topped the charts to her unforgettable contribution to Disney's The Lion King, Regina shares the stories behind her biggest hits and the journey that launched her into the music industry.
We'll explore the magic behind iconic songs like "Make It Like It Was," "If I Could," "Baby Come To Me" and hear firsthand accounts of the recording process and the impact these tracks had. Regina will also take us back to the beginning, sharing insights into her early days and the pivotal moments that shaped her path.
And of course, no conversation with Regina Belle would be complete without discussing her powerful duet with Peabo Bryson on "A Whole New World" from The Lion King. Get ready to hear behind-the-scenes stories about creating this timeless Disney classic and its enduring legacy.
Join your hosts Phil Thornton, Tamone Bacon, Claude Kelly, and Chuck Harmony as they get up close and personal with Regina Belle, uncovering fascinating anecdotes, musical inspirations, and the secrets to her remarkable longevity in the music world. This is an episode you won't want to miss! Subscribe to We Sound Crazy wherever you get your podcasts!
Keli Nicole Price Talks Writing ‘Deja Vu’ for Beyoncé & More
This week on We Sound Crazy, we're joined by the incredibly talented singer, songwriter, and Berklee College of Music professor Keli Nicole Price! With an impressive catalog of hit songs and a deep understanding of the music industry, Keli takes us on a journey through her career—sharing stories behind the songs she’s written such as 'Deja Vu' by Beyoncé, 'Make it Hot' by Nicole Wray, and 'Can't Get Enough' by Tamia, which most didn't know she'd written! Keli Nicole Price shares the challenges she’s faced as a creative in the business, and the wisdom she now passes on as an educator.
She also dives into her longtime friendship with our very own Phillionaire, reminiscing on their early days in the industry and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. From chart-topping collaborations to the realities of navigating the ever-changing music landscape, Keli keeps it real, insightful, and inspiring.
Tune in for an episode filled with laughs, knowledge, and behind-the-scenes gems you won’t hear anywhere else. Press play and dive in!
Otis Redding's Legacy: Foundation, New Center & Untold Stories (with Karla Redding-Andrews & Justin Andrews)
Get ready for an inspiring and deeply personal conversation with Karla Redding-Andrews and Justin Andrews, the heart and soul behind the Otis Redding Foundation and the guardians of Otis Redding's timeless musical legacy. We explore the profound impact of Otis Redding's music, from his iconic hits to his enduring influence on generations of artists. Discover the vital work of the Otis Redding Foundation in nurturing young talent through arts and music programs, and celebrate the grand opening of the state-of-the-art Otis Redding Center for the Arts. Plus, we'll be sharing incredible stories passed down by the legendary Zelma Redding, widow of Otis Redding and President & Founder of the Otis Redding Foundation, offering unique insights into his life and legacy. We'll also delve into the complexities of managing a legendary estate, including the fascinating process of clearing iconic songs for use in modern productions, like the unforgettable "Otis (feat. Otis Redding)" collaboration between JAY-Z and Kanye West. And finally, get an exciting glimpse into the upcoming biopic starring Jon Boyega, centered around Zelma Redding's remarkable story, and how it will bring Otis Redding's legacy to a new generation. This episode is a must-listen for music lovers and anyone passionate about preserving and celebrating artistic legacies.
How Bryan-Michael Cox Shaped R&B Music & Stays Ahead of the Game!
On this episode of We Sound Crazy, we sit down with the legendary, Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Bryan-Michael Cox—the mastermind behind some of the most iconic R&B records of our time. From his humble beginnings as an intern at Atlanta’s Noontime Productions to shaping the sound of artists like Usher, Muni Long, Mariah Carey, Ari Lennox, Mary J. Blige, and countless others, B. Cox shares his incredible journey through the music industry. We dive deep into his creative process, the art of reinvention, and what it takes to stay relevant in an ever-changing industry. Plus, he drops gems on working with today’s fresh talent and the evolution of R&B. You don’t want to miss this exclusive conversation with one of the greatest musical architects of our generation!
We Sound Crazy is your backstage pass to music and culture. Three music industry veterans and a music aficionado unlock the secrets of your favorite moments in entertainment and have one-on-one conversations with household names.
