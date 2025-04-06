Regina Belle: From “A Whole New World” to R&B Icon | Greatest Hits Interview

Get ready for a truly unforgettable episode of We Sound Crazy! This week, we are honored to welcome the legendary Regina Belle to the show! Join us as we delve into the incredible career of this Grammy Award-winning songstress. From her soulful ballads that topped the charts to her unforgettable contribution to Disney's The Lion King, Regina shares the stories behind her biggest hits and the journey that launched her into the music industry. We'll explore the magic behind iconic songs like "Make It Like It Was," "If I Could," "Baby Come To Me" and hear firsthand accounts of the recording process and the impact these tracks had. Regina will also take us back to the beginning, sharing insights into her early days and the pivotal moments that shaped her path. And of course, no conversation with Regina Belle would be complete without discussing her powerful duet with Peabo Bryson on "A Whole New World" from The Lion King. Get ready to hear behind-the-scenes stories about creating this timeless Disney classic and its enduring legacy. Join your hosts Phil Thornton, Tamone Bacon, Claude Kelly, and Chuck Harmony as they get up close and personal with Regina Belle, uncovering fascinating anecdotes, musical inspirations, and the secrets to her remarkable longevity in the music world.