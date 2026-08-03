Fedde Le Grand - Darklight Sessions

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162 episodes
- Air Date: Friday July 31 2026 Download: flg.dj/dls-728 Vincent Caira - 12 Inches (Jason Hodges Remix) LEFTI - Muchacho Emmediesse - Money Glowal - Believe In Your Body Antoine Clamaran - Come With Me Fedde Le Grand - That Thing Galoski - Step NickySnax - Turn Up The Bass Fedde Le Grand ft. Mr V - Back & Forth (Tony Romera 2025 Rework) Daddy JP - Something To Dance To Bessey - Freak Inside Simon Fava feat. Sergio Mendes - Magalenha Vin Vega x Franco Maldini - Manhã Sansixto & Dgrace - Suma Alex Imperiale - Turn Up the Bass The Cabas - Chinois Sophia Guerrero - Lights Flash Swedish House Mafia, Lykke Li - Happiness Is So Sad Youtube: flg.dj/dls-yt 1001tracklists.com: flg.dj/dls-tr Website: flg.dj/darklight-sessions Darklight Sessions on Spotify: flg.dj/dls-sp Darklight Sessions on Apple Podcasts: flg.dj/apple More Fedde Le Grand: FeddeLeGrand.lnk.to/FindMe
- Air Date: Friday July 24 2026 Download: flg.dj/dls-727 Vincent Caira - Do For Love Hatiras, Lee Wilson - I Just Can't MAPLO and Ben Thrasher - Can't Take This Marco Lys, Michael Ekow, Kevcody - Super Hot Fedde Le Grand - Who Got The Funk miirabelle - Excuse Me Cavi & Quarterhead - Taking Me High Dino Sauce - If You Don't Believe Wh0 - House Of Wh0 (Alexander Som Remix) Fedde Le Grand - Liquid Music Kelland - Hot In The Summer ROXE - No Stress Nicola Fasano, Karl8 & Andrea Monta - Shined On Me Kenn Colt, Future Identity - Makin' Me High Charmes & ED_PRJCT - Same Way Fedde Le Grand - That Thing Aden Rémai, GAWP feat. I Jah - Killer Sound Jewel Kid - Talking To You Leclaire. - I Was So Youtube: flg.dj/dls-yt 1001tracklists.com: flg.dj/dls-tr Website: flg.dj/darklight-sessions Darklight Sessions on Spotify: flg.dj/dls-sp Darklight Sessions on Apple Podcasts: flg.dj/apple More Fedde Le Grand: FeddeLeGrand.lnk.to/FindMe
- Air Date: Friday July 17 2026 Download: flg.dj/dls-726 Pedroz - Crazy Dream Blaze Orange - Still Rockin' Mojjo, No One Knows, SARRIA - Cash On Cash Michael Caird - I Feel Good AC Slater x Lock 'N' Load - Blow Ya Mind Fedde Le Grand - Monster Agua Sin Gas by Antoine Clamaran & Da Coona - Anymore Cedric Gervais - All Night Michael Grey - The Weekend (Fedde Le Grand Remix) Dario Núnez & Álex Now (ES) - Pumping Vibes Ivan Lake - Pull Back Dario Nunez x Frank Nitty - Bye Boy Loz Seka - Rude Boi Eachother - Listen To The Bass Odd Mob, OMNOM and HYPERBEAM - Take You There GENESI, ESSENTIA, Franksy - Just Like That Calvin Harris - Not Alone (Gil Glaze Private Mix) Fedde Le Grand - This Is A Groove FEZZO, Buogo - Young Folks Youtube: flg.dj/dls-yt 1001tracklists.com: flg.dj/dls-tr Website: flg.dj/darklight-sessions Darklight Sessions on Spotify: flg.dj/dls-sp Darklight Sessions on Apple Podcasts: flg.dj/apple More Fedde Le Grand: FeddeLeGrand.lnk.to/FindMe
- Air Date: Friday July 10 2026 Download: flg.dj/dls-725 Luccio B - Rhythm Check Your Body Hatiras - String Theory Merlin - But If StoneBridge - Dancing Till Sunrise Ralph C - What I Love Fedde Le Grand - Rhythm Of The Night (Fedde Le Grand Remix) Alex Pizzuti - Too Much Tita Lau, James Hurr - Sweat Fedde Le Grand vs Fisher - Back N Forth vs You Little Beauty (Mashup) Fedde Le Grand ft. Muntu - B2B Ragie Ban - Taste ID - ID Liam Denver ft. Alita Moses - I Don't Wanna Be Right Max Kaluza & Ole Sturm - Let It Flow Timmy Trumpet x Bradeazy - Roses AFROJACK & Gil Glaze - Allein PARISI - For You Side One, MONTMARTRE - Malibu Youtube: flg.dj/dls-yt 1001tracklists.com: flg.dj/dls-tr Website: flg.dj/darklight-sessions Darklight Sessions on Spotify: flg.dj/dls-sp Darklight Sessions on Apple Podcasts: flg.dj/apple More Fedde Le Grand: FeddeLeGrand.lnk.to/FindMe
- Air Date: Friday July 3 2026 Download: flg.dj/dls-724 Thando - Out of my Mind Dj Kone & Marc Palacios, ROMBE4T - Press Play Eddie Amador, Nicola Fasano, Karl8 & Andrea Monta - House Music John Lebel, AstroHertz - Stay The Same SNRS - Feel The Power LEFTI - The Love Dario Nunez, Danny Rhys - No Pares Sigue Marc Vedo - I'm Feeling Love Fedde Le Grand - Rhythm Of The Night (Fedde Le Grand Remix) Dario Nunez & Astra Deejay - This Is The Sound Alexander Som - Out Of My Head Solomun, Skrillex - Rumpta Kapuzen, GetCosy - Concentrate Skrillex, Chris Lake, RHR - É o Bonde Fedde Le Grand vs Fisher - Back N Forth vs You Little Beauty (Mashup) Fedde Le Grand - I Am Ready Sowel - Tus Pasos SUBURBIA - Stop Go Tribel Saints - Perfect Love (Qubiko Remix) Youtube: flg.dj/dls-yt 1001tracklists.com: flg.dj/dls-tr Website: flg.dj/darklight-sessions Darklight Sessions on Spotify: flg.dj/dls-sp Darklight Sessions on Apple Podcasts: flg.dj/apple More Fedde Le Grand: FeddeLeGrand.lnk.to/FindMe
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About Fedde Le Grand - Darklight Sessions
The critically acclaimed Darklight Sessions has gone from strength to strength ever since its inception in 2012. Now, Fedde Le Grand takes his show to the next level with his weekly podcast featuring new releases, brilliant mashups and worldwide exclusives. For more info, check Fedde's socials: http://FeddeLeGrand.lnk.to/FindMePodcast website
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