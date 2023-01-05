Fedde Le Grand - Darklight Sessions

The critically acclaimed Darklight Sessions has gone from strength to strength ever since its inception in 2012. Now, Fedde Le Grand takes his show to the next ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
Darklight Sessions 560
Air Date: Friday May 12 2023 Download: Alex Pizzuti - 6 A.M. TCTS feat. Sofia Quinn - Tearing Up My Heart Movada, DJ YUKI feat. Lena Leon - Push It Ferreck Dawn ft. The Melody Men - Vibe With It Chris Lake X Aluna - Beggin Fedde Le Grand - Let The Groove Be Tchami, Marten Hørger - The Calling (ROOSTERJAXX Remix) ESSEL - Sweat Luis Rodriguez - Fendi Gucci Vuitton Nem - Latin Swing Dario Nunez x Frank Nitty - Bye Boy Lion - LYL Tommy Trash & Dave Winnel - That Accordion Song Jack Orley - BUM! Chapter & Verse, Victor Lou - You Talkin' Shiba San, AYAREZ - Twist It HINA - Joining Me Sebastian Mateo, AKIAL & LIKA - Place Unknown NIGHT - MOVES - Blacked Out Rover (Don Diablo Edit) Max Vangeli ft. Grey Zez - Paradise Youtube: 1001tracklists.com: Website: Darklight Sessions on Spotify: Darklight Sessions on Apple Podcasts: More Fedde Le Grand:
5/15/2023
58:57
Darklight Sessions 559
Air Date: Friday May 5 2023 Download: flg.dj/dls-559 The Shapeshifters - Lola's Theme (VIP) Jack Wins ft. Stefi Novo - Praise Me (Andrew Mathers Remix) Fedde Le Grand - Free Chico Rose, Dot N Life - Trankilo ESSED - Venezuela DJ Accia & KADOZ - Mental Disaster Ship Wrek - Mamacita Dot N Life - Sling Ring MelyJones - Check It Out Jasted, Hit or Miss - Listen To Your Heart JustLuke - All In The Cabas - In The Name Of Love Galoski - Get It MNNR - Closer Lion - LYL MADDOW - Soul SMACK & Ape Rave Club - Monkey Beatz Black Caviar & Neon Steve - Out Tonight Jack Dahlia - RIGHT NOW Gian Varela, Leslie Shaw - Party Sexo Alcohol Glass Petals - Higher KREAM - Sweat Youtube: 1001tracklists.com: Website: Darklight Sessions on Spotify: Darklight Sessions on Apple Podcasts: More Fedde Le Grand:
5/8/2023
58:57
Darklight Sessions 558
Air Date: Friday April 28 2023 Download: Lewis Thompson & Punctual - Fever Silque - Hold On Redfield - Never Be Defeated D*NOTE - Shed My Skin (Fedde Le Grand Remix) Crusy & Prophecy - Pills Groove Aspect - So What AGLF - Trees Leroy Styles - Le Modo 3RD POWER (Festival Edition) WIERD. - Aburaya Biscits - Don't Stop LO'99 & Ray Foxx - Steppin' Dirty Sound Boys & KT2 - Early Owl The Cabas - In The Name Of Love JustLuke & Future Class feat. NOËP - Midnight (NEVERGLOW Remix) Stin Corner - Better Off Going Deeper & Dima Sick - Tonight Miley Cyrus - Rattling Flowers (DJ Licious Mash-up) Marc Benjamin - Believe Lion - LYL Alex Nocera x Roy Batty x Tava - Take Me Up Nightsub - Ready to Bite Youtube: 1001tracklists.com: Website: Darklight Sessions on Spotify: Darklight Sessions on Apple Podcasts: More Fedde Le Grand:
5/1/2023
59:31
Darklight Sessions 557
Air Date: Friday April 21 2023 Download: Hoved - Somebody Soulvation - POW Simon Fava & Yvvan Back feat.Sergio Mendes - Magalenha ADRENA x Caroline Roxy - Feel Me D*NOTE - Shed My Skin (Fedde Le Grand Remix) Lady Bee & Anna De Ferran - I Go The Cabas - In The Name Of Love Capozzi - Desire Sam Ourt, Juan Dileju & Giovanni Cather - Third Eye Timothy Allen - Show Me Jude Frank, Starwoodz, Klayers - Heads Will Roll Marten Hørger & SHift K3Y - Get Real High Lee Rose & Danny Oliver & Kevin Energy - Born Slippy CINIMIN - The Talker SkiiTour & N2N - Slip N Slide Damon Sharpe - Man Of The Year Thomas Anthony & Control Room - Hey Papi M7STIC - One More Night (Tech Edit) StereoKilla - All Night Long Robert Falcon - Like This D.O.D - So Much In Love Luca Schreiner - Lovefool Youtube: 1001tracklists.com: Website: Darklight Sessions on Spotify: Darklight Sessions on Apple Podcasts: More Fedde Le Grand:
4/24/2023
59:18
Darklight Sessions 556
Air Date: Friday April 14 2023 Download: Zoura DS - Rock It Odd Mob & GD Vandal - Been Dreaming Dot N Life x Jen Payne - London Bridge Jose De Mara - To My Beat Bellecour x Honey & Badger - All Night D*NOTE - Shed My Skin (Fedde Le Grand Remix) Laidback Luke, Mutya Buena - All I Own MALARKEY & JJL - Everything U Promised MATTN x Marco Nobel - Toxic The Cabas - In The Name Of Love Seb Zito - Lights Down Dario Nunez x DGRACE - Emele AARMO x Lybe - On Fire Marvel Riot - Need You Tonight (Sammy Porter Remix) Albin Myers x ILY - I Told You So (Club Mix) Tim Hox - Delirus Costel Van Dein - BaGaROOM Costel Van Dein - Tamagotchi Costel Van Dein - I Know You Jasted x MC Kane - Bass Erupts Mazara - Like This Frents feat. Justine Vales - Old Days Youtube: 1001tracklists.com: Website: Darklight Sessions on Spotify: Darklight Sessions on Apple Podcasts: More Fedde Le Grand:
The critically acclaimed Darklight Sessions has gone from strength to strength ever since its inception in 2012. Now, Fedde Le Grand takes his show to the next level with his weekly podcast featuring new releases, brilliant mashups and worldwide exclusives.
For more info, check Fedde's socials:
http://FeddeLeGrand.lnk.to/FindMe