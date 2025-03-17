Ep # 25 - Cody Jinks

In this episode, Jarrod sits down with singer songwriter and country music star Cody Jinks to smoke some cigars and talk about life, music, sobriety and more. From his early days bartending in the Fort Worth Stockyards, singing in a metal band to becoming one of country music’s most prolific artists, opening stadium shows for Luke Combs. Cody is one of the top-selling touring acts in the industry and doesn't show any sign of slowing down!2015 – Adobe Sessions album released; later certified Gold (500,000+ units sold).2016 – I'm Not the Devil debuts at #4 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and is named one of Rolling Stone’s Best Country Albums of the Year.2018 – Lifers album reaches #2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, selling 56,500 copies.2018 – Must Be the Whiskey (single) becomes Platinum-certified (1 million+ units sold).Cody has just released his new single "Put The Whiskey Down" and is set to release his new album in 2025. Catch Cody Jinks On Tour: https://codyjinks.com/tour/