In this episode, Jarrod sits down with singer songwriter and country music star Cody Jinks to smoke some cigars and talk about life, music, sobriety and more. From his early days bartending in the Fort Worth Stockyards, singing in a metal band to becoming one of country music’s most prolific artists, opening stadium shows for Luke Combs. Cody is one of the top-selling touring acts in the industry and doesn't show any sign of slowing down!2015 – Adobe Sessions album released; later certified Gold (500,000+ units sold).2016 – I'm Not the Devil debuts at #4 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and is named one of Rolling Stone’s Best Country Albums of the Year.2018 – Lifers album reaches #2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, selling 56,500 copies.2018 – Must Be the Whiskey (single) becomes Platinum-certified (1 million+ units sold).Cody has just released his new single "Put The Whiskey Down" and is set to release his new album in 2025. Catch Cody Jinks On Tour: https://codyjinks.com/tour/
Kolton Moore is the lead singer of 'Kolton Moore & The Clever Few. Based in Texas, Kolton Moore & The Clever are an American Rock & Roll band known for their hit songs Mine All Mine, Tattooed Cigarette, Dear Mom and more! Listen To The Latest Project from Kolton Moore "Bare-bones Volume 1" Catch Kolton Moore & The Clever Few On Tour: https://www.koltonmoore.com/tickets
Texas Female Artist of the Decade and reigning Female Vocalist of the Year, Bri Bagwell, is a force to be reckoned with on the Texas Country scene. Bri has seen her audience grow and diversify as she has progressed through the musical landscape. From her first full-length release, Banned from Santa Fe in 2011, to her 2022 release Corazón y Cabeza (Heart and Head) Bri has masterfully commanded the stage for over a decade with her rousingly fun live performances and trailblazing artistry while creating a loyal and passionate fan base.
Catch Bri on Tour: https://www.bribagwell.com/shows
Listen To Only Vans Podcast: https://www.bribagwell.com/podcast
Kody West is a Texas based singer songwriter born and raised in Denton, TX. Kody put out his live at Billy Bob's Album is 2023 and has new music coming in 2025!
Catch Kody on tour: https://www.kodywest.com/
