About The Energy Curfew Music Hour

It’s time to unplug with the Grammy-winning Punch Brothers, fronted by singer-mandolinist Chris Thile, as they bring you a multi-episode musical variety show with dazzling musical guests, like Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, James Taylor and many more.We join them in the near future when diminishing resources and extreme weather have ushered in a worldwide effort to ration electricity. America has instituted a weekly “energy curfew” where the power grid goes down completely and we all live electricity-free for 24 hours. The Energy Curfew Music Hour hits the airwaves an hour before the lights go out while the nation tunes in and turns off together before the Dark Day.Recorded live in front of an audience, revel in the wild and wonderful joy unleashed in these one-night-only performances. Chris Thile and Punch Brothers help you wind down before you power down. Happy Dark Day, y’all.