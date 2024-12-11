The Untold Lore of Rachel Zegler

WELCOME BACK TO NICKY AT NIGHT!!! It's been a while since I did an "Untold Lore of" episode, and I thought it would be fun to do one on an actor this time! I got the idea for this episode after seeing Rachel Zegler alllllll over my fyp lately with clips of her and Kit Conner in the Romeo & Juliet Broadway production. People were LOVING it and only saying the nicest things, which reminded me of this same time last year when people were HATING on her for that 1 tiny remark about the Snow White movie. It just shows how public perception is so fickle, and that there is this death of nuance on the internet