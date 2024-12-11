Powered by RND
Nicky at Night

Welcome to my solo podcast!!! My name is Nicky and I used to work in the entertainment industry for 3 years on the social strategy & marketing side before I ev...
  How Celebrity Obsession Killed Personal Style...
    WELCOME BACK TO NICKY AT NIGHT Sorry for the slight delay from our normal monday upload, but happy to be here This week is a video response to Mina Le's video "The Death of Personal Style". One of my FAVORITE videos from one of my favorite creators JOIN THE DISCORD: Follow me on IG: #minale #videoessay #fashionindustry
    38:54
  Analyzing the Influencer to Popstar Pipeline
    WELCOME BACK TO NICKY AT NIGHT! This we are diving into this concept of the "influencer to popstar pipeline" and analyzing the strategies behind the ones who did it successfully, as well as discussing why so many people fail **JOIN THE DISCORD** Follow me on Instagram 0:00 - Intro 3:35 - Thesis 5:17 - The First Influencer 8:35 - Importance of Artistry 12:58 - The Myspace Era 16:17 - The Youtube Era 29:36 - The Vine Era 32:42 - The Tiktok Era 40:05 - Creating a World #troyesivan #addisonrae #madisonbeer #musicreview
    49:52
  The Untold Lore of Rachel Zegler
    JOIN THE ⁠DISCORD: WELCOME BACK TO NICKY AT NIGHT!!! It's been a while since I did an "Untold Lore of" episode, and I thought it would be fun to do one on an actor this time! I got the idea for this episode after seeing Rachel Zegler alllllll over my fyp lately with clips of her and Kit Conner in the Romeo & Juliet Broadway production. People were LOVING it and only saying the nicest things, which reminded me of this same time last year when people were HATING on her for that 1 tiny remark about the Snow White movie. It just shows how public perception is so fickle, and that there is this death of nuance on the internet Follow me on IG: #rachelzegler
    29:27
  How 500 Days of Summer changed the way I view Love
    **JOIN THE ⁠DISCORD:** WELCOME BACK TO NICKY AT NIGHT!! This week we are doing our first ever movie review on my favorite movie of all time-- 500 Days of Summer There are very few pieces of media that genuinely shift the way I view the world down to my core. This is absolutely one of them. #500daysofsummer #moviereview #romcom
    32:20
  Why is Everything New SO Ugly?
    WELCOME BACK TO NICKY AT NIGHT!!! I am SO sorry for the extreme delay. My mother was here visiting me for 2 weeks, and then Halloween festivities, but we are BACK with the weekly uploads I want to give a HUGEEE shoutout to Mina Le who's video entirely inspired this one. I was so fascinated by her thesis that I wanted to review some of the information with my own POV. PLEASE please go give her a sub and check out her original video Follow the Pod on Youtube Follow me on Instagram Timestamps: 0:00 - Intro 4:16 - The Rise of boring Neutrals 9:55 - The Rise of Modernism 12:03 - The Rise of Suburbia 30:04 - How Big Tech Killed Creativity 35:21 - Fashion & Beauty 41:37 - Closing Arguments
About Nicky at Night

Welcome to my solo podcast!!! My name is Nicky and I used to work in the entertainment industry for 3 years on the social strategy & marketing side before I ever became a Creator. I am obsessed with analyzing the stories behind Music, Movies, and Marketing. I truly believe the media we consume is so important to our development and how we interact in society. Growing up in the suburbs of Virginia as a very closeted teenager, I remember how isolated I felt. It was Youtube and Music that made me feel scene for the first time. Hopefully I can make someone else feel that way too <3
