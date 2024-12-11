WELCOME BACK TO NICKY AT NIGHT
Sorry for the slight delay from our normal monday upload, but happy to be here
This week is a video response to Mina Le's video "The Death of Personal Style". One of my FAVORITE videos from one of my favorite creators
38:54
Analyzing the Influencer to Popstar Pipeline
Analyzing the Influencer to Popstar Pipeline
This we are diving into this concept of the "influencer to popstar pipeline" and analyzing the strategies behind the ones who did it successfully, as well as discussing why so many people fail
0:00 - Intro
3:35 - Thesis
5:17 - The First Influencer
8:35 - Importance of Artistry
12:58 - The Myspace Era
16:17 - The Youtube Era
29:36 - The Vine Era
32:42 - The Tiktok Era
40:05 - Creating a World
49:52
The Untold Lore of Rachel Zegler
The Untold Lore of Rachel Zegler
It's been a while since I did an "Untold Lore of" episode, and I thought it would be fun to do one on an actor this time!
I got the idea for this episode after seeing Rachel Zegler alllllll over my fyp lately with clips of her and Kit Conner in the Romeo & Juliet Broadway production. People were LOVING it and only saying the nicest things, which reminded me of this same time last year when people were HATING on her for that 1 tiny remark about the Snow White movie.
It just shows how public perception is so fickle, and that there is this death of nuance on the internet
29:27
How 500 Days of Summer changed the way I view Love
WELCOME BACK TO NICKY AT NIGHT!!
This week we are doing our first ever movie review on my favorite movie of all time-- 500 Days of Summer
There are very few pieces of media that genuinely shift the way I view the world down to my core. This is absolutely one of them.
32:20
Why is Everything New SO Ugly?
Why is Everything New SO Ugly?
I am SO sorry for the extreme delay. My mother was here visiting me for 2 weeks, and then Halloween festivities, but we are BACK with the weekly uploads
I want to give a HUGEEE shoutout to Mina Le who's video entirely inspired this one. I was so fascinated by her thesis that I wanted to review some of the information with my own POV. PLEASE please go give her a sub and check out her original video
Timestamps:
0:00 - Intro
4:16 - The Rise of boring Neutrals
9:55 - The Rise of Modernism
12:03 - The Rise of Suburbia
30:04 - How Big Tech Killed Creativity
35:21 - Fashion & Beauty
41:37 - Closing Arguments
Welcome to my solo podcast!!!
My name is Nicky and I used to work in the entertainment industry for 3 years on the social strategy & marketing side before I ever became a Creator.
I am obsessed with analyzing the stories behind Music, Movies, and Marketing. I truly believe the media we consume is so important to our development and how we interact in society.
Growing up in the suburbs of Virginia as a very closeted teenager, I remember how isolated I felt. It was Youtube and Music that made me feel scene for the first time.
Hopefully I can make someone else feel that way too <3