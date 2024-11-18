Episode 285 | "Crying in a Pizzeria"

Despite his hesitations about Tesla's robots, Alex begins by admitting that he could use a clone in his life, and everyone tries to guess the deficiencies their clones would have (0:00). Later, the gang address Regi's haters (5:59), shares exciting updates about Need to Know Studios and the Need to Know Patreon (10:35), and breaks down the 2025 GRAMMY nominations (24:46). They also discuss Jack Black's obsession with the devil (1:10:42), **SPOILER ALERT** HBO's 'The Penguin' receiving phenomenal views PLUS content that makes everyone cry (1:16:52), allegations that Young Thug called out Gunna on Twitter after being in the studio with Future and Lil Baby (1:42:29), Skip Bayless' comments about his relationship with his wife during his interview with Dan LeBatard (1:57:23), and much more! As a thank you to all of our listeners, we have attached a preview of a recent Patreon exclusive episode to the end of this episode (2:21:50).