"The Perks of Being...” | Patreon Exclusive Preview
On this Patreon exclusive episode of the Need to Know Podcast, SaVon begins by explaining his recent absence from Patreon and how his mindset has shifted since turning 30. Later, the gang discusses how men and women prioritize their personal lives differently, the perks associated with their different life circumstances, and much more! Book your next podcast recording at Need to Know Studios TODAY -https://needtoknowstudios.com/ Join our Twitter/X Community to chop it up with us about all things Need to Know - https://twitter.com/i/communities/1777442897001910433 Leave us a voicemail for a chance to be featured on next week's episode - https://www.speakpipe.com/NTK_Voicemail_Line/
--------
9:09
Episode 285 | "Crying in a Pizzeria"
Despite his hesitations about Tesla’s robots, Alex begins by admitting that he could use a clone in his life, and everyone tries to guess the deficiencies their clones would have (0:00). Later, the gang address Regi’s haters (5:59), shares exciting updates about Need to Know Studios and the Need to Know Patreon (10:35), and breaks down the 2025 GRAMMY nominations (24:46). They also discuss Jack Black’s obsession with the devil (1:10:42), **SPOILER ALERT** HBO’s ‘The Penguin’ receiving phenomenal views PLUS content that makes everyone cry (1:16:52), allegations that Young Thug called out Gunna on Twitter after being in the studio with Future and Lil Baby (1:42:29), Skip Bayless’ comments about his relationship with his wife during his interview with Dan LeBatard (1:57:23), and much more! As a thank you to all of our listeners, we have attached a preview of a recent Patreon exclusive episode to the end of this episode (2:21:50). Subscribe to our Patreon TODAY - patreon.com/NeedToKnowPodcast - for bonus episodes every Monday. Book your next podcast recording at Need to Know Studios TODAY https://needtoknowstudios.com/ Join our Twitter/X Community to chop it up with us about all things Need to Know -https://twitter.com/i/communities/1777442897001910433 The Need To Know Podcast https://www.instagram.com/needtoknowpod/ https://twitter.com/NeedToKnowPod https://www.tiktok.com/needtoknowpod SaVon https://www.instagram.com/savonslvter/ https://twitter.com/SavonSlvter Alex https://www.instagram.com/balltillwefall/ https://twitter.com/balltillwefall Regi https://www.instagram.com/regi_nacho/ https://twitter.com/regi_nacho
--------
2:33:17
"Ear Hustlers” | Patreon Exclusive Preview
If enjoy this preview, join us over on Patreon where we release bonus episodes EVERY MONDAY and don't hold ANYTHING back - www.patreon.com/NeedToKnowPodcast On this Patreon exclusive episode of the Need to Know Podcast, the gang begins by revealing the nastiest places they’ve taken a s**t before Alex admits that he likes to eavesdrop on people’s conversations while commuting to work. Later, Alex introduces SaVon to a new phrase, SaVon pleads with Kodak Black to get his life together, the gang speaks about influencer 1stock passing away after crashing his car in a street race, and much more! Book your next podcast recording at Need to Know Studios TODAY -https://needtoknowstudios.com/ Join our Twitter/X Community to chop it up with us about all things Need to Know - https://twitter.com/i/communities/1777442897001910433 Leave us a voicemail for a chance to be featured on next week's episode - https://www.speakpipe.com/NTK_Voicemail_Line/
--------
11:18
Episode 284 | "Facebook Aunties"
Regi begins by revealing that she has learned that SaVon and Alex are Facebook aunties (0:00) before SaVon calls his father to wish him a happy birthday (26:13). Later, the gang reacts to Donald Trump defeating Kamala Harris in the Presidential election (32:20) and pays their respects to Quincy Jones and all those of the culture who have passed in the last few months (59:50). They also discuss Young Thug’s release from prison (1:07:42), Lil Wayne’s latest Lil WeezyAna Fest and why it says a lot about how a Super Bowl performance would sound (1:35:38), Lil Uzi Vert & Freddie Gibbs’ new projects (2:10:13), and much more! Book your next podcast recording at Need to Know Studios TODAY https://needtoknowstudios.com/ If you're new here and enjoy this episode, join us over on Patreon where we release episodes EVERY MONDAY don't hold ANYTHING back - www.patreon.com/NeedToKnowPodcast Join our Twitter/X Community to chop it up with us about all things Need to Know -https://twitter.com/i/communities/1777442897001910433 The Need To Know Podcast https://www.instagram.com/needtoknowpod/ https://twitter.com/NeedToKnowPod https://www.tiktok.com/needtoknowpod SaVon https://www.instagram.com/savonslvter/ https://twitter.com/SavonSlvter Alex https://www.instagram.com/balltillwefall/ https://twitter.com/balltillwefall Regi https://www.instagram.com/regi_nacho/ https://twitter.com/regi_nacho
If enjoy this preview, join us over on Patreon where we release bonus episodes EVERY MONDAY and don't hold ANYTHING back - www.patreon.com/NeedToKnowPodcast On this Patreon exclusive episode of the Need to Know Podcast, friend of the show Armon Sadler is back and the gang begins by discussing the realities of today’s job market, speaking on their experiences coming out of college, and sharing some advice for those struggling to land a new gig. Later, Alex and Armon speak on their exchange on Twitter about their reactions to J. Cole’s “Port Antonio” and what’s next for him in his career. Follow Armon everywhere at @armonsadler and check out “Stay Busy with Armon Sadler” wherever you get your podcasts. Book your next podcast recording at Need to Know Studios TODAY - https://needtoknowstudios.com/ Join our Twitter/X Community to chop it up with us about all things Need to Know - https://twitter.com/i/communities/1777442897001910433 Leave us a voicemail for a chance to be featured on next week's episode - https://www.speakpipe.com/NTK_Voicemail_Line/
Get ready to be entertained and informed with the Need To Know crew every Thursday! These three individuals, SaVon, Alex, & Regi offer a fun and thought-provoking listening experience on current events, entrepreneurship, relationships, and more. With their unique chemistry and relatability, there's no topic off-limits for this team. So don't miss out - subscribe, comment, and tune in to The Need to Know podcast for everything you need to know and a good time!