From soaring overdriven lead guitar volleys to spanky baritone smackdowns, MARK LETTIERI can pull magical melodies and stanky grooves out of just about anything with strings. His new album, Can I Tell You Something?, is a case in point. On this episode, we “land the ‘copter” on the roof of Mark’s Texas home studio, play a bunch of his favorite guitars, stomp on a few of his favorite pedals, and do a deep dive on his work with everyone from SNARKY PUPPY and THE FEARLESS FLYERS to his prolific solo adventures in the studio and on the road. Speaking of the road, you can catch Mark Lettieri on tour in the U.S., the U.K., and Europe this winter/spring.
This episode is presented by GuitarPlayer.com, and is hosted by JUDE GOLD.
--------
1:10:56
180 | Seth Lee Jones' Red-Hot Telecaster Torturing Blues-Rock
Wielding a fully customized war-torn and home-built Telecaster, blues-rock phenom and guitar luthier SETH LEE JONES taps into a fierce musical mojo whenever he takes his amps off standby and starts to wail (which he does quite a bit on this episode). Enjoy, as Seth reveals how he incorporates slide guitar moves, “steel bends” (courtesy of push levers on his guitar’s bridge), heaps of overdrive and sustain, a fleet of cool guitar pedals, and a sprig of shred guitar into every solo he takes (including the ones on his new album, Tulsa Custom), making him one of the most exciting guitarists to emerge from Tulsa, Oklahoma — a great music town! — in recent years. This episode is presented by GuitarPlayer.com and hosted by JUDE GOLD.
NOTE: Seth, as you'll hear him mention, often plays in Dropped-D tuning, and does so on this episode. If you need a refresher on Dropped D, the tuning is D, A, D, F#, A, D, low to high.
--------
59:07
179 | Chris Poland (Megadeth, OHM) Plugs In!
Plugging in a custom Dean solid-body, CHRIS POLAND jams with host JUDE GOLD and relives musical adventures spanning his days with jazz-rock daredevils the NEW YORKERS and thrash metal legends MEGADETH to his work leading prog-metal pioneers DAMN THE MACHINE and the hypnotic fusion trio, OHM. Chris also demonstrates sounds from his elaborate two-headed stereo guitar rig. This episode is presented by GUITAR PLAYER MAGAZINE and GuitarPlayer.com
--------
1:31:03
178 | Matthew Curry, Guitar Hero on the Rise, Plugs In!
29-year-old Guitarist/frontman MATTHEW CURRY plugs in a cherry Gibson SG, and within the first few notes of this episode, you'll hear why his star is on the rise: He's got fire in his fingers, and soul in his voice. I first saw Matthew on the Rock Legends cruise, where, in just the opening song of his commanding set on the big outdoor stage, I knew I had to have the up-and-coming rock/blues/Americana guitar hero on the podcast. BONUS: Matthew's rhythm guitarist/keyboardist MIKE NELLAS joins Matthew for a tune. Enjoy!
—JUDE GOLD, host and creator, No Guitar Is Safe podcast.
Presented by GUITAR PLAYER magazine.
--------
1:04:03
REWIND | Greg Kihn and Ry Kihn - 2017
GREG KIHN — the legendary rock radio hitmaker — died on August 13, 2024, so today we celebrate him with an encore of our epic 2017 guitar hang and interview/jam with him and his longtime lead guitar player RY (who also happens to be his son).
ORIGINAL EPISODE NOTES:
Today, the guitar 'copter descends upon Soundtek Studios in San Jose, California, to jam with platinum rocker GREG KIHN and his lead guitarist (and son) RY KIHN. Jude and the Kihns also talk about everything from Greg's classic hit songs (such as "Breakup Song" and "Jeopardy") and tunes on his brand new album, which is called REKIHNDLED; to great moments with the great guitarists the Greg Kihn Band has employed over the decades and what it's like being parodied by "Weird Al" Yankovic. (Special thanks to Robert Berry and Soundtek studios for hosting this interview.) HOSTED by JUDE GOLD. Presented by GUITAR PLAYER magazine.