181 | Mark Lettieri Throws Down Some Future Funk

From soaring overdriven lead guitar volleys to spanky baritone smackdowns, MARK LETTIERI can pull magical melodies and stanky grooves out of just about anything with strings. His new album, Can I Tell You Something?, is a case in point. On this episode, we “land the ‘copter” on the roof of Mark’s Texas home studio, play a bunch of his favorite guitars, stomp on a few of his favorite pedals, and do a deep dive on his work with everyone from SNARKY PUPPY and THE FEARLESS FLYERS to his prolific solo adventures in the studio and on the road. Speaking of the road, you can catch Mark Lettieri on tour in the U.S., the U.K., and Europe this winter/spring. This episode is presented by GuitarPlayer.com, and is hosted by JUDE GOLD.