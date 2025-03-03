Frank Bello (Anthrax) Cookies with Gene Simmons, NAMMthrax and Spector Basses

For the debut episode of The David Ellefson Show, legendary Anthrax bassist Frank Bello joins David Ellefson and Joshua Toomey for an epic conversation packed with killer stories, bass talk, and plenty of laughs. Frank dives into his new partnership with Spector Basses, detailing his journey to the brand and what makes his signature bass stand out.The stories don’t stop there—Frank shares an unforgettable moment when he and a friend found themselves buzzed into a recording studio, only to walk in on none other than Gene Simmons casually eating cookies.From the madness of NAMM to the inevitable plague known as "NAMMthrax," the guys recall their experiences at the convention, including the all-too-real struggle of playing shows while sick. Frank even gives a hands-on bass demo, breaking down "Room for One More," and discusses his time with Metal Allegiance.David and Joshua kick off the show with a deep dive into the legacy of Cliff Burton, discussing whether David was ever asked to emulate his iconic playing style. The conversation then shifts to original Metallica bassist Ron McGovney, as Joshua wonders if he was ever considered for a spot in Megadeth. David also shares some of his earliest memories of Anthrax bassist Frank Bello, reflecting on their history and the thrash metal scene of the era. To wrap things up, the guys take a nostalgic look back at Megadeth’s first-ever show on February 17, 1984, in San Francisco—breaking down the setlist, the atmosphere, and what it meant for the band’s future. Thanks for tuning in, and don’t forget to support the show by checking out our Patreon page!