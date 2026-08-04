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163 episodes
Wyatt Flores on Stillwater, Music Row, and his new album Scared of Heights | Ten Year Town Ep. 13008/04/2026 | 33 mins.Wyatt Flores is a country artist and songwriter from Stillwater, Oklahoma. He has over 1.4 billion career streams, RIAA certifications including 2x Platinum for "Please Don't Go," and a debut album, Welcome to the Plains, released in 2024. His new album, Scared of Heights, produced by Charlie Handsome, Jacob "JKash" Hindlin, and Gian Stone, is out now via Island Records and MCA.
In this episode, we discuss Wyatt's journey from his first paid bar gig in Oklahoma — and writing "Travelin' Kid" in a barn that same night, then refusing to play it for nearly a year — to dropping out of school without telling his parents, getting labeled a TikTok artist and touring into debt to prove it wrong, and the Music Row co-writes where he felt like a box someone had to check. We also get into the making of the new record. There are, of course, many other stops along the way.
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This episode is also sponsored by The Graphic Guitar Guys. They create eye-catching custom guitar wraps for some of the biggest artists and festivals in the music industry. Their work is perfect for adding a unique touch to album pre-sale bundles or VIP package items—check them out and discover how they can transform a guitar into a show-stopping work of art.
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Troy Cartwright is a Nashville-based artist and songwriter originally from Dallas, Texas. His songs have collectively garnered hundreds of millions of streams, and he is currently signed to Big Machine Music for publishing. Cartwright has written songs recorded by Cody Johnson, Lee Brice, Nickelback, Ryan Hurd, Josh Abbott Band, and has upcoming cuts with several A-list artists.
#WyattFlores #ScaredOfHeights #CountryMusic #RedDirt #Songwriting #Nashville #Oklahoma #Stillwater #DriveAllNight #HateMyself #HalfTheMan #TenYearTown #TroyCartwright #MusicPodcast #NewMusic
New Episodes every Tuesday.
Find the host Troy Cartwright on Twitter, Instagram.
Social Channels for Ten Year Town:
Youtube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
TikTok
This podcast was produced by Ben VanMaarth.
Intro and Outro music for this episode was composed by Troy Cartwright, Monty Criswell, and Derek George. It is called "Same" and you can listen to it in it's entirety here.
Additional music for this episode was composed by Thomas Ventura.
Artwork design by Brad Vetter.
Creative Direction by Mary Lucille Noah.
- Dylan Scott is a country artist and songwriter from Bastrop, Louisiana. He is a multi-Platinum artist with seven number one singles at country radio, including the triple-Platinum "My Girl," "Nobody," "New Truck," "Boys Back Home" (with Dylan Marlowe), and his most recent chart-topper, "What He'll Never Have." He has nearly 5 billion career streams, a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year, and a GMA Dove Award. He is currently signed to Curb Records.
In this episode, we discuss Dylan's journey from signing a record deal while still in high school — and learning the hard way that a deal doesn't "make it happen" for you — to almost quitting after three failed singles, until a phone call with his future wife convinced him to keep going and inspired him to write "My Girl," his first number one. We also get into the question his wife asked him on the way to a t-ball game that changed how he measures success, and his brand new single, "Dear Big City." There are, of course, many other stops along the way.
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This episode is also sponsored by The Graphic Guitar Guys. They create eye-catching custom guitar wraps for some of the biggest artists and festivals in the music industry. Their work is perfect for adding a unique touch to album pre-sale bundles or VIP package items—check them out and discover how they can transform a guitar into a show-stopping work of art.
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Troy Cartwright is a Nashville-based artist and songwriter originally from Dallas, Texas. His songs have collectively garnered hundreds of millions of streams, and he is currently signed to Big Machine Music for publishing. Cartwright has written songs recorded by Cody Johnson, Lee Brice, Nickelback, Ryan Hurd, Josh Abbott Band, and has upcoming cuts with several A-list artists.
#DylanScott #TenYearTown #CountryMusic.
New Episodes every Tuesday.
Find the host Troy Cartwright on Twitter, Instagram.
Social Channels for Ten Year Town:
Youtube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
TikTok
This podcast was produced by Ben VanMaarth.
Intro and Outro music for this episode was composed by Troy Cartwright, Monty Criswell, and Derek George. It is called "Same" and you can listen to it in it's entirety here.
Additional music for this episode was composed by Thomas Ventura.
Artwork design by Brad Vetter.
Creative Direction by Mary Lucille Noah.
- What happens when a company—or an artist—starts optimizing for engagement instead of trust?
In this solo episode, I unpack why Netflix's biggest competitive advantage isn't its algorithms or its catalog, but the relationship it has with its audience. That same tension exists in music, where creators are constantly tempted to simplify, explain, and optimize their work for platforms that reward attention over originality.
We talk about the difference between commodities and premium brands, why record labels used to function as curators, how streaming changed the value of recorded music, and why the best songwriters refuse to sand off the very edges that make their work memorable.
Ultimately, this episode is about resisting the pressure to make art that's easier to consume—and instead making work that's harder to forget.
New Episodes every Tuesday.
Find the host Troy Cartwright on Twitter, Instagram.
Social Channels for Ten Year Town:
Youtube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
TikTok
This podcast was produced by Ben VanMaarth.
Intro and Outro music for this episode was composed by Troy Cartwright, Monty Criswell, and Derek George. It is called "Same" and you can listen to it in it's entirety here.
Additional music for this episode was composed by Thomas Ventura.
Artwork design by Brad Vetter.
Creative Direction by Mary Lucille Noah.
Brice Long on Writing No. 1 Hits for Gary Allan, Jon Pardi & His New Album All I Ever Wanted | Ten Year Town Ep. 12807/14/2026 | 48 mins.Brice Long is a songwriter and artist from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. As a songwriter, he has written No. 1 hits including Gary Allan's “Nothing On But The Radio” and Jon Pardi's “Heartache On The Dance Floor,” along with Randy Houser's “Like A Cowboy,” which was nominated for CMA Song of the Year. As an artist, Brice recently released his new album, All I Ever Wanted.
In this episode, Brice shares the story of leaving Kentucky for Nashville, the years it took to land his first major hit, and the lessons he's learned from a career spanning decades in country music.
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This episode is also sponsored by The Graphic Guitar Guys. They create eye-catching custom guitar wraps for some of the biggest artists and festivals in the music industry. Their work is perfect for adding a unique touch to album pre-sale bundles or VIP package items—check them out and discover how they can transform a guitar into a show-stopping work of art.
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Troy Cartwright is a Nashville-based artist and songwriter originally from Dallas, Texas. His songs have collectively garnered hundreds of millions of streams, and he is currently signed to Big Machine Music for publishing. Cartwright has written songs recorded by Cody Johnson, Lee Brice, Nickelback, Ryan Hurd, Josh Abbott Band, and has upcoming cuts with several A-list artists.
#BriceLong #CountryMusic #Songwriting #AllIEverWanted #JonPardi #GaryAllan #RandyHouser #TenYearTown #Podcast #Nashville
New Episodes every Tuesday.
Find the host Troy Cartwright on Twitter, Instagram.
Social Channels for Ten Year Town:
Youtube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
TikTok
This podcast was produced by Ben VanMaarth.
Intro and Outro music for this episode was composed by Troy Cartwright, Monty Criswell, and Derek George. It is called "Same" and you can listen to it in it's entirety here.
Additional music for this episode was composed by Thomas Ventura.
Artwork design by Brad Vetter.
Creative Direction by Mary Lucille Noah.
Shane McAnally (Part 2) on TONY Awards, SMACK Publishing, Sobriety and Advice For His Younger Self | Ten Year Town 12706/30/2026 | 36 mins.Shane McAnally is a songwriter, producer, and publisher originally from Mineral Wells, Texas. He is a 4x Grammy Winner, 2x ACM Songwriter of the Year, a Tony-nominated composer, and has written and/or produced over 50 number one songs. Some of his hits include Body Like a Back Road, recorded by Sam Hunt, American Kids, recorded by Kenny Chesney, and Merry Go Round, recorded by Kacey Musgraves. Recently, he was named as one of the New York Times’ 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters.
In Part 2, we discuss his TONY award winning musical, his publishing and record company SMACK, sobriety, and his advice for his younger self.
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This episode is also sponsored by The Graphic Guitar Guys. They create eye-catching custom guitar wraps for some of the biggest artists and festivals in the music industry. Their work is perfect for adding a unique touch to album pre-sale bundles or VIP package items—check them out and discover how they can transform a guitar into a show-stopping work of art.
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Troy Cartwright is a Nashville-based artist and songwriter originally from Dallas, Texas. His songs have collectively garnered hundreds of millions of streams, and he is currently signed to Big Machine Music for publishing. Cartwright has written songs recorded by Cody Johnson, Lee Brice, Nickelback, Ryan Hurd, Josh Abbott Band, and has upcoming cuts with several A-list artists.
#ShaneMcAnally #CountryMusic #Songwriting #TenYearTown #NashvilleSongwriters #CreativeProcess #MusicPodcast #KaceyMusgraves #HitMaker #MusicBusiness #Songwriter #BluebirdCafe
New Episodes every Tuesday.
Find the host Troy Cartwright on Twitter, Instagram.
Social Channels for Ten Year Town:
Youtube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
TikTok
This podcast was produced by Ben VanMaarth.
Intro and Outro music for this episode was composed by Troy Cartwright, Monty Criswell, and Derek George. It is called "Same" and you can listen to it in it's entirety here.
Additional music for this episode was composed by Thomas Ventura.
Artwork design by Brad Vetter.
Creative Direction by Mary Lucille Noah.
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About Ten Year Town
Join Troy Cartwright as he sits down with hit songwriters, musicians and music city execs to discuss their journey through Music Row, the uncertainties of getting started and what it takes to stay at the top.Podcast website
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