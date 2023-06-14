Episode 01: Jimi Bell

This episode features Jimi Bell, a singer songwriter from Hawkinsville, Georgia. Jimi's written songs for some of the biggest artists in town including Bailey Zimmerman, Kip Moore, and Brantley Gilbert to name a few. Last year one of Jimi's songs "Last Night Lonely" recorded by Jon Pardi reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Jimi's built a career in Nashville by being both thoughtful and hard working. Hear him discuss where he sources inspiration for songs, his methods for getting great writes, and his tips for building a songwriting brand. Want more Ten Year Town? Subscribe to the TYT YouTube channel here. Submit questions for the Q & A episode here.----------SHOW NOTES:1:32 (SO, HOW LONG YOU BEEN IN TOWN?)8:03 (WALKING AMONGST YOUR HEROS)12:25 (MEETING EVERYBODY AT WHISKEY JAM) 13:40 (EVERYBODY’S TIMELINE IS DIFFERENT)16:10 (GETTING A PUBLISHING DEAL) 19:00 (A TICKET TO THE SHOW) 20:50 (CONNECTING THE DOTS)21:30 (FIRST BIG CUT) 25:45 (EMBRACING THE GRIND) 28:00 (IT TAKES TIME) 30:50 (BRANDING YOURSELF AS A SONGWRITER) 34:05 (HOW IMPORTANT YOUR BRAND IS) 36:35 (GETTING A CUT WITH JON PARDI 42:35 (HEARING YOU GOT THE SINGLE) 45:40 (WHAT GETTING YOUR FIRST #1 FEELS LIKE) 51:30 (FINDING GOOD IDEAS TO WRITE ABOUT) New Episodes every Tuesday. Social Channels for Ten Year Town:YoutubeFacebookInstagramTwitterTikTokThis podcast was produced by Ben VanMaarth. Intro and Outro music for this episode was composed by Troy Cartwright, Monty Criswell, and Derek George. It is called "Same" and you can listen to it in it's entirety here. Additional music for this episode was composed by Thomas Ventura. Artwork design by Brad Vetter. Creative Direction by Mary Lucille Noah.