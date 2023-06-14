Join Troy Cartwright as he sits down with hit songwriters, musicians and music city execs to discuss their journey through Music Row, the uncertainties of getti...
Episode 01: Jimi Bell
This episode features Jimi Bell, a singer songwriter from Hawkinsville, Georgia. Jimi's written songs for some of the biggest artists in town including Bailey Zimmerman, Kip Moore, and Brantley Gilbert to name a few. Last year one of Jimi's songs "Last Night Lonely" recorded by Jon Pardi reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Jimi's built a career in Nashville by being both thoughtful and hard working. Hear him discuss where he sources inspiration for songs, his methods for getting great writes, and his tips for building a songwriting brand. Want more Ten Year Town? Subscribe to the TYT YouTube channel here. Submit questions for the Q & A episode here.----------SHOW NOTES:1:32 (SO, HOW LONG YOU BEEN IN TOWN?)8:03 (WALKING AMONGST YOUR HEROS)12:25 (MEETING EVERYBODY AT WHISKEY JAM) 13:40 (EVERYBODY’S TIMELINE IS DIFFERENT)16:10 (GETTING A PUBLISHING DEAL) 19:00 (A TICKET TO THE SHOW) 20:50 (CONNECTING THE DOTS)21:30 (FIRST BIG CUT) 25:45 (EMBRACING THE GRIND) 28:00 (IT TAKES TIME) 30:50 (BRANDING YOURSELF AS A SONGWRITER) 34:05 (HOW IMPORTANT YOUR BRAND IS) 36:35 (GETTING A CUT WITH JON PARDI 42:35 (HEARING YOU GOT THE SINGLE) 45:40 (WHAT GETTING YOUR FIRST #1 FEELS LIKE) 51:30 (FINDING GOOD IDEAS TO WRITE ABOUT) New Episodes every Tuesday. Social Channels for Ten Year Town:YoutubeFacebookInstagramTwitterTikTokThis podcast was produced by Ben VanMaarth. Intro and Outro music for this episode was composed by Troy Cartwright, Monty Criswell, and Derek George. It is called "Same" and you can listen to it in it's entirety here. Additional music for this episode was composed by Thomas Ventura. Artwork design by Brad Vetter. Creative Direction by Mary Lucille Noah.
6/27/2023
55:05
INTRODUCING: Ten Year Town
It’s often said that Nashville Tennessee is a ten-year town. It takes 10 years to build your circle, land that job or big audition, 10 years to be discovered and get your shot, 10 years to write the song that’ll change your life forever. Join Troy Cartwright as he sits down with hit songwriters, musicians and music city execs to discuss their journey through Music Row, the struggles of getting started and what it takes to stay at the top. Subscribe to Ten Year Town to get new episodes sent direct to your phone and send your questions and thoughts to [email protected] episodes every Tuesday.Want more Ten Year Town? Subscribe to the TYT YouTube channel here. New Episodes every Tuesday. Social Channels for Ten Year Town:YoutubeFacebookInstagramTwitterTikTokThis podcast was produced by Ben VanMaarth. Intro and Outro music for this episode was composed by Troy Cartwright, Monty Criswell, and Derek George. It is called "Same" and you can listen to it in it's entirety here. Additional music for this episode was composed by Thomas Ventura. Artwork design by Brad Vetter. Creative Direction by Mary Lucille Noah.
