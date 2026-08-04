Dylan Scott is a country artist and songwriter from Bastrop, Louisiana. He is a multi-Platinum artist with seven number one singles at country radio, including the triple-Platinum "My Girl," "Nobody," "New Truck," "Boys Back Home" (with Dylan Marlowe), and his most recent chart-topper, "What He'll Never Have." He has nearly 5 billion career streams, a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year, and a GMA Dove Award. He is currently signed to Curb Records.

In this episode, we discuss Dylan's journey from signing a record deal while still in high school — and learning the hard way that a deal doesn't "make it happen" for you — to almost quitting after three failed singles, until a phone call with his future wife convinced him to keep going and inspired him to write "My Girl," his first number one. We also get into the question his wife asked him on the way to a t-ball game that changed how he measures success, and his brand new single, "Dear Big City." There are, of course, many other stops along the way.

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Troy Cartwright is a Nashville-based artist and songwriter originally from Dallas, Texas. His songs have collectively garnered hundreds of millions of streams, and he is currently signed to Big Machine Music for publishing. Cartwright has written songs recorded by Cody Johnson, Lee Brice, Nickelback, Ryan Hurd, Josh Abbott Band, and has upcoming cuts with several A-list artists.

#DylanScott #TenYearTown #CountryMusic.

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This podcast was produced by Ben VanMaarth.



Intro and Outro music for this episode was composed by Troy Cartwright, Monty Criswell, and Derek George. It is called "Same" and you can listen to it in it's entirety here.



Additional music for this episode was composed by Thomas Ventura.



Artwork design by Brad Vetter.



Creative Direction by Mary Lucille Noah.